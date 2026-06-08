Auction ended.

1963 Chevrolet C10 Pickup 4-Speed

No reserve
Sold for on 06/08/26
Result
1963 Chevrolet C10 Pickup 4-Speed
Gallery photo 1
Gallery photo 2
Gallery photo 3
Gallery photo 4
Gallery photo 5
Gallery photo 6
All photos (84)

Ended Jun 08, 2026 at 6:35 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN3C1440104508
Mileage indicated3,500 Miles TMU
LocationAdelanto, California
Engine230ci Inline-Six
TransmissionManual
Body StylePickup/truck
Flag
Certified Checkout available
This auction is eligible for Certified Checkout, completed through KeySavvy. It's a quick and secure way to complete your purchase entirely online.

Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Introduced for the 1960 model year, Chevrolet’s C/K pickup line marked a major shift toward more modern, user-friendly trucks, offering improved ride quality, independent front suspension, and more refined styling than their predecessors. The came standard with dependable inline-six power, making it a popular choice for both work and everyday driving. Today, these early C10s are appreciated for their simplicity, usability, and classic proportions.

This 1963 Chevrolet C10 short-bed pickup is powered by a 230ci inline-six paired with a four-speed manual transmission. Refinished in metallic burgundy over a dark red upholstery, the truck features a red cloth bench seat, wood bed floor, aftermarket wheels, and a Clarion stereo with aftermarket speakers.

The seller reports the truck was previously used for workhorse trips to an agave farm in Mexico and is now primarily driven on weekends and for local car shows.

This 1963 Chevrolet C10 is now offered at no reserve with a clean California title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Powered by a 230ci inline-six engine paired with a 4-speed manual transmission

  • Refinished in metallic burgundy with a wood bed floor

  • Dark red bench seat and matching upholstery

  • Short-bed pickup configuration

Factory Equipment

  • 230ci inline-six engine

  • 4-speed manual transmission

  • Rear-wheel drive

  • Steel body construction

  • Bench seat interior

Modifications

  • 20” aftermarket wheels and tires

  • Stewart Warner amperes gauge

  • Clarion CD stereo with aftermarket door speakers

  • Edelbrock oil filler cap

  • Polished valve cover

  • Polished air cleaner housing

Servicing

No specific service records are provided. The seller reports limited work aside from cosmetic updates.

Known Imperfections

  • General cosmetic wear consistent with age and use

  • Rust present on tailgate hinges

  • Paint chips visible along the sides of the body

  • Heater controls missing

Ownership History

The seller reports this C10 as a two-owner vehicle, previously used for agricultural trips in Mexico and later retained for casual weekend use and local shows. It is currently offered with a clean California title in the seller’s name.

Additional Information

  • The truck has an aftermarket serial number plate mounted to the A-pillar.

Additional documents

Vehicle Valuation Report: 1963 Chevrolet C10 Pickup

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1963 Chevrolet C10 Pickup 4-Speed · No reserve

Sold to
VickersClassic
VickersClassic
$14,980
Seller
OnlyClassics
OnlyClassics
EndedJun 08, 2026 at 6:35 PM UTC
Bids16
Views39,111
Bids
VickersClassic's avatar
VickersClassic
Jun 8 at 5:54 PM
$14,000bid placed 
steveg123's avatar
steveg123
Jun 8 at 5:47 PM
$13,650bid placed 
VickersClassic's avatar
VickersClassic
Jun 8 at 5:17 PM
$13,400bid placed 
steveg123's avatar
steveg123
Jun 8 at 3:54 PM
$13,000bid placed 
Chas8484's avatar
Chas8484
Jun 8 at 3:53 PM
$11,000bid placed 

Comments

Please or Register to add comment

No comments yet.

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

Hagerty Marketplace is the ultimate destination for buying and selling vehicles online.
  • Get expert support from start to finish.
  • All buyers and sellers are verified.
  • Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
Learn more

What our customers say

Colleen S.
Seller
...my experience with Hagerty was impeccable. Their oversight was professional, patient, immediate and comforting.
1969 Citroen DS21 Pallas
Sold for $31,984 on 8/19/25

Get the Marketplace daily email

Keep tabs on classic cars for sale, recent transactions, and featured lots and listings.

Hagerty Marketplace offers both classifieds and auctions. Classified listings are a benefit provided to members of Hagerty Drivers Club, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Hagerty is not a licensed vehicle broker and does not take a commission on classified purchase transactions that are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers outside the Marketplace platform. Auction listings are hosted on Hagerty Marketplace by Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Auction purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, and Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a party to auction purchase transactions. Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a licensed vehicle broker or dealer. For additional information view the Marketplace Terms of Use. Hagerty and Hagerty Marketplace are registered or common law trademarks of The Hagerty Group, LLC. © 2025 The Hagerty Group, LLC. All rights reserved. The Hagerty Group, LLC is a subsidiary of Hagerty, Inc.

The Hagerty Group, LLC © 1996 – 2026