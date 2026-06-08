Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Introduced for the 1960 model year, Chevrolet’s C/K pickup line marked a major shift toward more modern, user-friendly trucks, offering improved ride quality, independent front suspension, and more refined styling than their predecessors. The came standard with dependable inline-six power, making it a popular choice for both work and everyday driving. Today, these early C10s are appreciated for their simplicity, usability, and classic proportions.

This 1963 Chevrolet C10 short-bed pickup is powered by a 230ci inline-six paired with a four-speed manual transmission. Refinished in metallic burgundy over a dark red upholstery, the truck features a red cloth bench seat, wood bed floor, aftermarket wheels, and a Clarion stereo with aftermarket speakers.

The seller reports the truck was previously used for workhorse trips to an agave farm in Mexico and is now primarily driven on weekends and for local car shows.

This 1963 Chevrolet C10 is now offered at no reserve with a clean California title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Powered by a 230ci inline-six engine paired with a 4-speed manual transmission

Refinished in metallic burgundy with a wood bed floor

Dark red bench seat and matching upholstery

Short-bed pickup configuration

Factory Equipment

230ci inline-six engine

4-speed manual transmission

Rear-wheel drive

Steel body construction

Bench seat interior

Modifications

20” aftermarket wheels and tires

Stewart Warner amperes gauge

Clarion CD stereo with aftermarket door speakers

Edelbrock oil filler cap

Polished valve cover

Polished air cleaner housing

Servicing

No specific service records are provided. The seller reports limited work aside from cosmetic updates.

Known Imperfections

General cosmetic wear consistent with age and use

Rust present on tailgate hinges

Paint chips visible along the sides of the body

Heater controls missing

Ownership History

The seller reports this C10 as a two-owner vehicle, previously used for agricultural trips in Mexico and later retained for casual weekend use and local shows. It is currently offered with a clean California title in the seller’s name.

Additional Information