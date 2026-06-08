1963 Chevrolet C10 Pickup 4-Speed
Ended Jun 08, 2026 at 6:35 PM UTC
Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
Introduced for the 1960 model year, Chevrolet’s C/K pickup line marked a major shift toward more modern, user-friendly trucks, offering improved ride quality, independent front suspension, and more refined styling than their predecessors. The came standard with dependable inline-six power, making it a popular choice for both work and everyday driving. Today, these early C10s are appreciated for their simplicity, usability, and classic proportions.
This 1963 Chevrolet C10 short-bed pickup is powered by a 230ci inline-six paired with a four-speed manual transmission. Refinished in metallic burgundy over a dark red upholstery, the truck features a red cloth bench seat, wood bed floor, aftermarket wheels, and a Clarion stereo with aftermarket speakers.
The seller reports the truck was previously used for workhorse trips to an agave farm in Mexico and is now primarily driven on weekends and for local car shows.
This 1963 Chevrolet C10 is now offered at no reserve with a clean California title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Powered by a 230ci inline-six engine paired with a 4-speed manual transmission
Refinished in metallic burgundy with a wood bed floor
Dark red bench seat and matching upholstery
Short-bed pickup configuration
Factory Equipment
230ci inline-six engine
4-speed manual transmission
Rear-wheel drive
Steel body construction
Bench seat interior
Modifications
20” aftermarket wheels and tires
Stewart Warner amperes gauge
Clarion CD stereo with aftermarket door speakers
Edelbrock oil filler cap
Polished valve cover
Polished air cleaner housing
Servicing
No specific service records are provided. The seller reports limited work aside from cosmetic updates.
Known Imperfections
General cosmetic wear consistent with age and use
Rust present on tailgate hinges
Paint chips visible along the sides of the body
Heater controls missing
Ownership History
The seller reports this C10 as a two-owner vehicle, previously used for agricultural trips in Mexico and later retained for casual weekend use and local shows. It is currently offered with a clean California title in the seller’s name.
Additional Information
The truck has an aftermarket serial number plate mounted to the A-pillar.
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.