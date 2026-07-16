Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The Volkswagen Transporter (Type 2) was pioneered by Dutch importer Ben Pon, who was responsible for importing the first VWs to the United States in 1949. Ben sketched the initial concept of the bus in April 1947, and it was officially introduced in 1950.

It was offered in many body configurations over the years, including campers, panel vans, and station wagons as well as single-cab and double-cab pickup trucks.

This ‘62 VW pickup was refurbished by the seller’s husband, and it is powered by an air-cooled 1.2L flat-four that has been converted to utilize a 12-volt electrical system. The engine has also been fitted with a replacement carburetor and a 009-style distributor.

The body is finished in blue and white and features safari-style windows, a fold-down tailgate and bedsides, and an under-bed storage compartment that is accessible from either side of the truck.

This 1962 Volkswagen Type 2 Single Cab pickup is now offered at no reserve with a clean Nevada title in the seller’s name listing it as a 1961 model.

Highlights

Blue and white paint

Air-cooled 1.2L flat-four

Four-speed manual transaxle

Gear reduction boxes

12-volt electrical system

Three-point seatbelts

Safari-style windshields and rear glass

Retro-style radio

Factory Equipment

Air-cooled 1.2L flat-four

Four-speed manual transaxle

Gear reduction boxes

“Fried egg” front turn indicators

Fold-down tailgate and bedsides

Under-bed storage compartment

Modifications

12-volt electrical system

009-style distributor

Aftermarket wiring in engine bay

Battery jump posts mounted in left under-bed storage compartment

Safari-style rear glass and windshields

S-shaped shifter extension

Retro-style radio

Aftermarket speakers

Three-point seatbelts

Dashboard-mounted wire basket with integrated cupholders

Servicing & Documentation

The truck underwent refurbishment over an eight-year period beginning around 2016.

Known Imperfections

Mismatched upholstery

Replacement panels not painted on the underside

Wiring hanging down below dashboard

Ownership History

The truck was acquired by the seller’s husband in 2016 and subsequently refurbished over a period that came to completion in 2024.

Included Items

Spare parts and fluids

Fire extinguisher

Ammo boxes

Portawall whitewall inserts

Additional Information