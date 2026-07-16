1962 Volkswagen Type 2 Single Cab Pickup
Ended Jul 16, 2026 at 6:28 PM UTC
Recommended services
Video gallery
Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
The Volkswagen Transporter (Type 2) was pioneered by Dutch importer Ben Pon, who was responsible for importing the first VWs to the United States in 1949. Ben sketched the initial concept of the bus in April 1947, and it was officially introduced in 1950.
It was offered in many body configurations over the years, including campers, panel vans, and station wagons as well as single-cab and double-cab pickup trucks.
This ‘62 VW pickup was refurbished by the seller’s husband, and it is powered by an air-cooled 1.2L flat-four that has been converted to utilize a 12-volt electrical system. The engine has also been fitted with a replacement carburetor and a 009-style distributor.
The body is finished in blue and white and features safari-style windows, a fold-down tailgate and bedsides, and an under-bed storage compartment that is accessible from either side of the truck.
This 1962 Volkswagen Type 2 Single Cab pickup is now offered at no reserve with a clean Nevada title in the seller’s name listing it as a 1961 model.
Highlights
Blue and white paint
Air-cooled 1.2L flat-four
Four-speed manual transaxle
Gear reduction boxes
12-volt electrical system
Three-point seatbelts
Safari-style windshields and rear glass
Retro-style radio
Factory Equipment
Air-cooled 1.2L flat-four
Four-speed manual transaxle
Gear reduction boxes
“Fried egg” front turn indicators
Fold-down tailgate and bedsides
Under-bed storage compartment
Modifications
12-volt electrical system
009-style distributor
Aftermarket wiring in engine bay
Battery jump posts mounted in left under-bed storage compartment
Safari-style rear glass and windshields
S-shaped shifter extension
Retro-style radio
Aftermarket speakers
Three-point seatbelts
Dashboard-mounted wire basket with integrated cupholders
Servicing & Documentation
The truck underwent refurbishment over an eight-year period beginning around 2016.
Known Imperfections
Mismatched upholstery
Replacement panels not painted on the underside
Wiring hanging down below dashboard
Ownership History
The truck was acquired by the seller’s husband in 2016 and subsequently refurbished over a period that came to completion in 2024.
Included Items
Spare parts and fluids
Fire extinguisher
Ammo boxes
Portawall whitewall inserts
Additional Information
The truck is titled in Nevada as a 1961 model using the body style (26) with an additional 1 followed by the chassis number, 842209, which aligns with a 1962 model produced in October 1961.
From the seller: “Restoration by my husband, the original Mr. Fix-it. All new everything, including tires and wheels, brakes, Safari windows (have two of the three original windscreens, 1 front and 1 rear), wiring, and battery. Received $10k of paint three months ago. All parts from Wolfsburg West and throughout, and a total restored rear-mounted, air-cooled 1.2-liter flat-four engine.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.