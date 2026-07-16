Auction ended.

1962 Volkswagen Type 2 Single Cab Pickup

No reserve
Sold for on 07/16/26
Result
1962 Volkswagen Type 2 Single Cab Pickup
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (51)

Ended Jul 16, 2026 at 6:28 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN842209
Mileage indicated36,181 Miles TMU
LocationLas Vegas, Nevada
Engine1.2L Air-Cooled Flat-Four
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StylePickup/truck
Exterior colorBlue & White
Interior colorMulticolor

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Video gallery

1961 Volkswagen transport single cab-Walk Around
Play

Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The Volkswagen Transporter (Type 2) was pioneered by Dutch importer Ben Pon, who was responsible for importing the first VWs to the United States in 1949. Ben sketched the initial concept of the bus in April 1947, and it was officially introduced in 1950.

It was offered in many body configurations over the years, including campers, panel vans, and station wagons as well as single-cab and double-cab pickup trucks.

This ‘62 VW pickup was refurbished by the seller’s husband, and it is powered by an air-cooled 1.2L flat-four that has been converted to utilize a 12-volt electrical system. The engine has also been fitted with a replacement carburetor and a 009-style distributor.

The body is finished in blue and white and features safari-style windows, a fold-down tailgate and bedsides, and an under-bed storage compartment that is accessible from either side of the truck.

This 1962 Volkswagen Type 2 Single Cab pickup is now offered at no reserve with a clean Nevada title in the seller’s name listing it as a 1961 model.

Highlights

  • Blue and white paint

  • Air-cooled 1.2L flat-four

  • Four-speed manual transaxle

  • Gear reduction boxes

  • 12-volt electrical system

  • Three-point seatbelts

  • Safari-style windshields and rear glass

  • Retro-style radio

Factory Equipment

  • Air-cooled 1.2L flat-four

  • Four-speed manual transaxle

  • Gear reduction boxes

  • “Fried egg” front turn indicators

  • Fold-down tailgate and bedsides

  • Under-bed storage compartment

Modifications

  • 12-volt electrical system

  • 009-style distributor

  • Aftermarket wiring in engine bay

  • Battery jump posts mounted in left under-bed storage compartment

  • Safari-style rear glass and windshields

  • S-shaped shifter extension

  • Retro-style radio

  • Aftermarket speakers

  • Three-point seatbelts

  • Dashboard-mounted wire basket with integrated cupholders

Servicing & Documentation

The truck underwent refurbishment over an eight-year period beginning around 2016.

Known Imperfections

  • Mismatched upholstery

  • Replacement panels not painted on the underside

  • Wiring hanging down below dashboard

Ownership History

The truck was acquired by the seller’s husband in 2016 and subsequently refurbished over a period that came to completion in 2024.

Included Items

  • Spare parts and fluids

  • Fire extinguisher

  • Ammo boxes

  • Portawall whitewall inserts

Additional Information

  • The truck is titled in Nevada as a 1961 model using the body style (26) with an additional 1 followed by the chassis number, 842209, which aligns with a 1962 model produced in October 1961.

  • From the seller: “Restoration by my husband, the original Mr. Fix-it. All new everything, including tires and wheels, brakes, Safari windows (have two of the three original windscreens, 1 front and 1 rear), wiring, and battery. Received $10k of paint three months ago. All parts from Wolfsburg West and throughout, and a total restored rear-mounted, air-cooled 1.2-liter flat-four engine.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1962 Volkswagen Type 2 Single Cab Pickup · No reserve

Sold to
FloydWyatt_tf3f
FloydWyatt_tf3f
$23,005
Seller
LHMA
LHMA
EndedJul 16, 2026 at 6:28 PM UTC
Bids31
Views66,247

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