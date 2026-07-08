One-Family-Owned 1962 Volkswagen Beetle
Ended Jul 08, 2026 at 6:50 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
The 1962 Volkswagen Beetle arrived at a pivotal moment in the model's evolution. Production for the 1962 model year ran from August 1961 through the following summer, yielding approximately 876,255 units in Germany, of which 182,129 were exported to the U.S. — a share that helped cement Volkswagen's dominance of the American import market, with nearly 57% of all imported cars sold that year.
The 1962 model introduced a meaningful round of refinements over earlier Beetles: a proper fuel gauge, worm-and-roller steering, enlarged taillights, and modern flasher-style turn signals replacing the old semaphore arms.
This example has remained within one family since new, having been purchased by the seller's grandmother at Western Motors in Great Falls, Montana. It's powered by a 1,200cc flat-four paired with a four-speed manual transmission.
After acquiring the car, the seller began a cosmetic refresh in 2011, which consisted of stripping the body to bare metal and refinishing it in Ruby Red, re-chroming the bumpers, and replacing the seats, door panels, headliner, and carpet. The seller reports accumulating approximately 1,000 miles since the cosmetic work was performed.
This 1962 Volkswagen Beetle is offered with a factory tool kit, the manufacturer’s literature, its original 1962 purchase invoice, and a clean Washington title in the seller's name.
Highlights
Purchased new by seller's grandmother
Cosmetic refurbishment completed in 2011
Finished in Ruby Red over gray upholstery
Original sales paperwork included
Factory Equipment
Air-cooled 1,200cc flat-four engine
Solex 1-barrel carburetor
4-speed manual transmission
Torsion-bar front suspension, swing axle rear
Worm-and-roller steering
4-wheel drum brakes
15-inch steel wheels with chrome covers
Painted dashboard and lower storage shelf
Modifications
3-point front seatbelts
Servicing & Documentation
Refurbishment work in 2011 is said to have included the following:
Body stripped to metal and repainted factory color
Reupholstered seats, headliner, carpet, and door panels
Replaced felt for trunk and engine compartment
A service invoice from 2002 can be viewed in the gallery
Known Imperfections
Dents in the body, one on each rear fender (see photo gallery)
Dent in stainless trim (see photo gallery)
Windshield wiper motor is temperamental
Steering wheel shows wear
Ownership History
This 1962 Volkswagen Beetle was purchased new by the seller's grandmother at Western Motors in Great Falls, Montana. The seller acquired the vehicle when the odometer displayed approximately 35,000 miles and performed a cosmetic restoration in 2011, seeing less than 1,000 miles of road time since.
Included Items
Original 1962 purchase invoice
Factory owner's manuals
Multiple keys
Spare wheel/tire and factory jack
Tool kit
Additional Information
This 1962 Volkswagen Beetle was offered on Hagerty Marketplace in December 2025. You can view the previous listing here. Approximately 10 miles have been added since.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.