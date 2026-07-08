Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The 1962 Volkswagen Beetle arrived at a pivotal moment in the model's evolution. Production for the 1962 model year ran from August 1961 through the following summer, yielding approximately 876,255 units in Germany, of which 182,129 were exported to the U.S. — a share that helped cement Volkswagen's dominance of the American import market, with nearly 57% of all imported cars sold that year.

The 1962 model introduced a meaningful round of refinements over earlier Beetles: a proper fuel gauge, worm-and-roller steering, enlarged taillights, and modern flasher-style turn signals replacing the old semaphore arms.

This example has remained within one family since new, having been purchased by the seller's grandmother at Western Motors in Great Falls, Montana. It's powered by a 1,200cc flat-four paired with a four-speed manual transmission.

After acquiring the car, the seller began a cosmetic refresh in 2011, which consisted of stripping the body to bare metal and refinishing it in Ruby Red, re-chroming the bumpers, and replacing the seats, door panels, headliner, and carpet. The seller reports accumulating approximately 1,000 miles since the cosmetic work was performed.

This 1962 Volkswagen Beetle is offered with a factory tool kit, the manufacturer’s literature, its original 1962 purchase invoice, and a clean Washington title in the seller's name.

Highlights

Purchased new by seller's grandmother

Cosmetic refurbishment completed in 2011

Finished in Ruby Red over gray upholstery

Original sales paperwork included

Factory Equipment

Air-cooled 1,200cc flat-four engine

Solex 1-barrel carburetor

4-speed manual transmission

Torsion-bar front suspension, swing axle rear

Worm-and-roller steering

4-wheel drum brakes

15-inch steel wheels with chrome covers

Painted dashboard and lower storage shelf

Modifications

3-point front seatbelts

Servicing & Documentation

Refurbishment work in 2011 is said to have included the following: Body stripped to metal and repainted factory color Reupholstered seats, headliner, carpet, and door panels Replaced felt for trunk and engine compartment

A service invoice from 2002 can be viewed in the gallery

Known Imperfections

Dents in the body, one on each rear fender (see photo gallery)

Dent in stainless trim (see photo gallery)

Windshield wiper motor is temperamental

Steering wheel shows wear

Ownership History

This 1962 Volkswagen Beetle was purchased new by the seller's grandmother at Western Motors in Great Falls, Montana. The seller acquired the vehicle when the odometer displayed approximately 35,000 miles and performed a cosmetic restoration in 2011, seeing less than 1,000 miles of road time since.

Included Items

Original 1962 purchase invoice

Factory owner's manuals

Multiple keys

Spare wheel/tire and factory jack

Tool kit

Additional Information

This 1962 Volkswagen Beetle was offered on Hagerty Marketplace in December 2025. You can view the previous listing here. Approximately 10 miles have been added since.