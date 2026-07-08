Auction ended.

One-Family-Owned 1962 Volkswagen Beetle

No reserve
Sold for on 07/08/26
Result
One-Family-Owned 1962 Volkswagen Beetle
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (70)

Ended Jul 08, 2026 at 6:50 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN4484696
Mileage indicated51,500 Miles TMU
LocationKent, Washington
Engine1,200cc Flat-Four
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe, Hatchback
Exterior colorRuby Red
Interior colorGray

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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The 1962 Volkswagen Beetle arrived at a pivotal moment in the model's evolution. Production for the 1962 model year ran from August 1961 through the following summer, yielding approximately 876,255 units in Germany, of which 182,129 were exported to the U.S. — a share that helped cement Volkswagen's dominance of the American import market, with nearly 57% of all imported cars sold that year.

The 1962 model introduced a meaningful round of refinements over earlier Beetles: a proper fuel gauge, worm-and-roller steering, enlarged taillights, and modern flasher-style turn signals replacing the old semaphore arms.

This example has remained within one family since new, having been purchased by the seller's grandmother at Western Motors in Great Falls, Montana. It's powered by a 1,200cc flat-four paired with a four-speed manual transmission.

After acquiring the car, the seller began a cosmetic refresh in 2011, which consisted of stripping the body to bare metal and refinishing it in Ruby Red, re-chroming the bumpers, and replacing the seats, door panels, headliner, and carpet. The seller reports accumulating approximately 1,000 miles since the cosmetic work was performed.

This 1962 Volkswagen Beetle is offered with a factory tool kit, the manufacturer’s literature, its original 1962 purchase invoice, and a clean Washington title in the seller's name.

Highlights

  • Purchased new by seller's grandmother

  • Cosmetic refurbishment completed in 2011

  • Finished in Ruby Red over gray upholstery

  • Original sales paperwork included

Factory Equipment

  • Air-cooled 1,200cc flat-four engine

  • Solex 1-barrel carburetor

  • 4-speed manual transmission

  • Torsion-bar front suspension, swing axle rear

  • Worm-and-roller steering

  • 4-wheel drum brakes

  • 15-inch steel wheels with chrome covers

  • Painted dashboard and lower storage shelf

Modifications

  • 3-point front seatbelts

Servicing & Documentation

  • Refurbishment work in 2011 is said to have included the following:

    • Body stripped to metal and repainted factory color

    • Reupholstered seats, headliner, carpet, and door panels

    • Replaced felt for trunk and engine compartment

  • A service invoice from 2002 can be viewed in the gallery

Known Imperfections

  • Dents in the body, one on each rear fender (see photo gallery)

  • Dent in stainless trim (see photo gallery)

  • Windshield wiper motor is temperamental

  • Steering wheel shows wear

Ownership History

This 1962 Volkswagen Beetle was purchased new by the seller's grandmother at Western Motors in Great Falls, Montana. The seller acquired the vehicle when the odometer displayed approximately 35,000 miles and performed a cosmetic restoration in 2011, seeing less than 1,000 miles of road time since.

Included Items

  • Original 1962 purchase invoice

  • Factory owner's manuals

  • Multiple keys

  • Spare wheel/tire and factory jack

  • Tool kit

Additional Information

This 1962 Volkswagen Beetle was offered on Hagerty Marketplace in December 2025. You can view the previous listing here. Approximately 10 miles have been added since.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

One-Family-Owned 1962 Volkswagen Beetle · No reserve

Sold to
MJ_qh2fir
MJ_qh2fir
$14,713
Seller
BruceMG
BruceMG
EndedJul 08, 2026 at 6:50 PM UTC
Bids14
Views14,244

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