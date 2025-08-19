Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The 1962 Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud II represented the end of a design philosophy rooted in pre-war grandeur — a machine built not merely for transportation, but for the elevation of the journey itself. Introduced as a refinement of the original Silver Cloud, the Series II arrived in 1959 and carried forward Rolls-Royce's timeless commitment to understated luxury.

At its heart sat a 6.2-liter V8 engine — a significant departure from the inline-six of its predecessor — delivering effortless power with the near-silence that had become the marque's defining characteristic. The engine's refinement was so complete that the loudest sound, as Rolls-Royce famously suggested, was the ticking of the clock.

The body, still largely hand-formed at the Crewe factory, featured a classic long hood, chrome-framed headlamps, and a sweeping roofline that conveyed authority. The interior was a sanctuary of hand-stitched leather, burled walnut veneer, and deep-pile Wilton wool carpeting.

This 1962 Rolls Royce Silver Cloud II is a left-hand-drive US-spec example delivered new to Beverly Hills, California. It was reportedly purchased by its most recent owner in the early 1970s in Huntington Beach, California. According to the previous owner's estate, he drove it regularly and took great pleasure in loaning it out for weddings and other special occasions.

This 1962 Rolls Royce Silver Cloud II is now represented in Van Nuys, California, at no reserve by a Broad Arrow Specialist with a clean Pennsylvania title.

Highlights

Left-hand-drive example delivered new in U.S.A. specification

Family owned for past 55 years

Rolls-Royce Owners' Club documentation

6.2‑liter V8 engine

4-speed Hydramatic automatic

Factory Equipment

Upright grille with the Spirit of Ecstasy mascot

Rear picnic tables

Power steering

Split bench-type front seat

Wool carpeting

Manual roll-up windows

Fog lights

Full wheel cover hub caps

Fold down rear center armrest

Plain Sundym glass throughout

Trunk lined with loop pile carpeting

Ownership History

This 1962 Rolls Royce Silver Cloud II Sedan was reportedly purchased by the previous owner in the early 1970s. It was delivered new to Beverly Hills, California.

Included Items

The Rolls-Royce Owners' Club documentation

Spare parts including a fuel pump and replacement bumper trim

Build sheet

Chassis card

Additional Information

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Blake Wingrove Phone: 616.822.8589 Email: bwingrove@hagerty.com