1962 Rolls Royce Silver Cloud II Sedan
Ending Wed, Sep 16 at 6:05 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
The 1962 Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud II represented the end of a design philosophy rooted in pre-war grandeur — a machine built not merely for transportation, but for the elevation of the journey itself. Introduced as a refinement of the original Silver Cloud, the Series II arrived in 1959 and carried forward Rolls-Royce's timeless commitment to understated luxury.
At its heart sat a 6.2-liter V8 engine — a significant departure from the inline-six of its predecessor — delivering effortless power with the near-silence that had become the marque's defining characteristic. The engine's refinement was so complete that the loudest sound, as Rolls-Royce famously suggested, was the ticking of the clock.
The body, still largely hand-formed at the Crewe factory, featured a classic long hood, chrome-framed headlamps, and a sweeping roofline that conveyed authority. The interior was a sanctuary of hand-stitched leather, burled walnut veneer, and deep-pile Wilton wool carpeting.
This 1962 Rolls Royce Silver Cloud II is a left-hand-drive US-spec example delivered new to Beverly Hills, California. It was reportedly purchased by its most recent owner in the early 1970s in Huntington Beach, California. According to the previous owner's estate, he drove it regularly and took great pleasure in loaning it out for weddings and other special occasions.
This 1962 Rolls Royce Silver Cloud II is now represented in Van Nuys, California, at no reserve by a Broad Arrow Specialist with a clean Pennsylvania title.
Highlights
Left-hand-drive example delivered new in U.S.A. specification
Family owned for past 55 years
Rolls-Royce Owners' Club documentation
6.2‑liter V8 engine
4-speed Hydramatic automatic
Factory Equipment
Upright grille with the Spirit of Ecstasy mascot
Rear picnic tables
Power steering
Split bench-type front seat
Wool carpeting
Manual roll-up windows
Fog lights
Full wheel cover hub caps
Fold down rear center armrest
Plain Sundym glass throughout
Trunk lined with loop pile carpeting
Ownership History
This 1962 Rolls Royce Silver Cloud II Sedan was reportedly purchased by the previous owner in the early 1970s. It was delivered new to Beverly Hills, California.
Included Items
The Rolls-Royce Owners' Club documentation
Spare parts including a fuel pump and replacement bumper trim
Build sheet
Chassis card
Additional Information
A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.
Contact: Blake Wingrove Phone: 616.822.8589 Email: bwingrove@hagerty.com
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.