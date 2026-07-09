Description

Ford’s 1962 Thunderbird was the third generation of the model, often referred to as the “Bullet Bird” for its jet-age styling and aviation-inspired design cues. Featuring crisp body lines, a formal roofline, and a luxurious interior, the Thunderbird Landau Coupe blended performance, comfort, and prestige, solidifying its status as a personal luxury icon of the early ‘60s.

This 1962 Ford Thunderbird Landau Coupe wears an older repaint in Tucson Yellow with a black vinyl Landau roof over a black vinyl interior. Power is provided by a carbureted 390ci V8 engine paired with an automatic transmission.

The car is well-equipped with luxuries by 1960s standards, including power windows, power driver seat, and an AM radio.

This 1962 Ford Thunderbird Landau Coupe is now offered with a clean Michigan title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Powered by a 390ci V8 paired with a 3-speed Cruise-O-Matic automatic transmission

Tucson Yellow with black vinyl Landau roof

Power windows and driver's seat

Factory Equipment

The chassis number (2Y87Z150742) decodes as: 2 – 1962 model year Y – Wixom, Michigan, assembly plant 87 – Landau Coupe body style Z – V8 engine designation 150742 – Sequential production number

The data tag decodes as: 63B – Tudor Landau M – Corinthian White 56 – Black vinyl 14C – March 14 assembly 74 – Seattle, Washington, DSO 1 – 3.00:1 differential 4 – Cruise-O-Matic transmission

Sports Trim (side molding brightwork)

Fender skirts

Power-adjustable driver's seat

Power windows

AM radio

Modifications

Color change from Corinthian White to Tucson Yellow

Servicing & Documentation

The vehicle is listed in the Thunderbird Registry (No. 3115), with documented history dating back to at least 1995. Registry records confirm:

Photographic evidence indicating the car had already been refinished by 2002

A prior restoration is reported, though exact dates and scope are not fully documented

According to the seller, the fuel pump was recently replaced.

Known Imperfections

Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and use since refurbishment

Front left section of headliner stapled (see photo gallery)

Wear on paint as shown in gallery

Ownership History

The car spent time in Washington State prior to coming to Michigan, where it was acquired by the seller in 2023.

Included Items