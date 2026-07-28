Auction ended.

1962 Ford Thunderbird Landau Coupe

Sold after for on 07/28/26
Result
1962 Ford Thunderbird Landau Coupe
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (90)

Ended Jul 28, 2026 at 6:45 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN2Y87Z150742
Mileage indicated8,000 Miles TMU
LocationNorthville, Michigan
Engine390ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorTucson Yellow
Interior colorBlack

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Video gallery

1962 Ford Thunderbird Landau Coupe - Idling & Exhaust
Play

Description

Ford’s 1962 Thunderbird was the third generation of the model, often referred to as the “Bullet Bird” for its jet-age styling and aviation-inspired design cues. Featuring crisp body lines, a formal roofline, and a luxurious interior, the Thunderbird Landau Coupe blended performance, comfort, and prestige, solidifying its status as a personal luxury icon of the early ‘60s.

This 1962 Ford Thunderbird Landau Coupe wears an older repaint in Tucson Yellow with a black vinyl Landau roof over a black vinyl interior. Power is provided by a carbureted 390ci V8 engine paired with an automatic transmission.

The car is well-equipped with luxuries by 1960s standards, including power windows, power driver seat, and an AM radio.

This 1962 Ford Thunderbird Landau Coupe is now offered with a clean Michigan title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Powered by a 390ci V8 paired with a 3-speed Cruise-O-Matic automatic transmission

  • Tucson Yellow with black vinyl Landau roof

  • Power windows and driver's seat

Factory Equipment

  • The chassis number (2Y87Z150742) decodes as:

    • 2 – 1962 model year

    • Y – Wixom, Michigan, assembly plant

    • 87 – Landau Coupe body style

    • Z – V8 engine designation

    • 150742 – Sequential production number

  • The data tag decodes as:

    • 63B – Tudor Landau

    • M – Corinthian White

    • 56 – Black vinyl

    • 14C – March 14 assembly

    • 74 – Seattle, Washington, DSO

    • 1 – 3.00:1 differential

    • 4 – Cruise-O-Matic transmission

  • Sports Trim (side molding brightwork)

  • Fender skirts

  • Power-adjustable driver's seat

  • Power windows

  • AM radio

Modifications

  • Color change from Corinthian White to Tucson Yellow

Servicing & Documentation

The vehicle is listed in the Thunderbird Registry (No. 3115), with documented history dating back to at least 1995. Registry records confirm:

  • Photographic evidence indicating the car had already been refinished by 2002

  • A prior restoration is reported, though exact dates and scope are not fully documented

According to the seller, the fuel pump was recently replaced.

Known Imperfections

  • Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and use since refurbishment

  • Front left section of headliner stapled (see photo gallery)

  • Wear on paint as shown in gallery

Ownership History

The car spent time in Washington State prior to coming to Michigan, where it was acquired by the seller in 2023.

Included Items

  • Owner's manual, literature, and various documentation (see photo gallery)

  • Spare tire

  • Jack

Additional Notes This 1962 Ford Thunderbird Landau was offered on Hagerty Marketplace July 2026. You can view the previous listing here. The winning bidder failed to follow through on their commitment to purchase the vehicle. This was not due to any faults of the vehicle or the seller.

Additional documents

Vehicle Valuation Report: 1962 Ford Thunderbird Landau Coupe

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1962 Ford Thunderbird Landau Coupe

Sold after for
$13,000
Seller
BulletBird62
BulletBird62
EndedJul 28, 2026 at 6:45 PM UTC
Bids23
Views8,226

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michaeltriebold
Jul 28 at 6:43 PM
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