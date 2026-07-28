1962 Ford Thunderbird Landau Coupe
Ended Jul 28, 2026 at 6:45 PM UTC
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Description
Ford’s 1962 Thunderbird was the third generation of the model, often referred to as the “Bullet Bird” for its jet-age styling and aviation-inspired design cues. Featuring crisp body lines, a formal roofline, and a luxurious interior, the Thunderbird Landau Coupe blended performance, comfort, and prestige, solidifying its status as a personal luxury icon of the early ‘60s.
This 1962 Ford Thunderbird Landau Coupe wears an older repaint in Tucson Yellow with a black vinyl Landau roof over a black vinyl interior. Power is provided by a carbureted 390ci V8 engine paired with an automatic transmission.
The car is well-equipped with luxuries by 1960s standards, including power windows, power driver seat, and an AM radio.
This 1962 Ford Thunderbird Landau Coupe is now offered with a clean Michigan title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Powered by a 390ci V8 paired with a 3-speed Cruise-O-Matic automatic transmission
Tucson Yellow with black vinyl Landau roof
Power windows and driver's seat
Factory Equipment
The chassis number (2Y87Z150742) decodes as:
2 – 1962 model year
Y – Wixom, Michigan, assembly plant
87 – Landau Coupe body style
Z – V8 engine designation
150742 – Sequential production number
The data tag decodes as:
63B – Tudor Landau
M – Corinthian White
56 – Black vinyl
14C – March 14 assembly
74 – Seattle, Washington, DSO
1 – 3.00:1 differential
4 – Cruise-O-Matic transmission
Sports Trim (side molding brightwork)
Fender skirts
Power-adjustable driver's seat
Power windows
AM radio
Modifications
Color change from Corinthian White to Tucson Yellow
Servicing & Documentation
The vehicle is listed in the Thunderbird Registry (No. 3115), with documented history dating back to at least 1995. Registry records confirm:
Photographic evidence indicating the car had already been refinished by 2002
A prior restoration is reported, though exact dates and scope are not fully documented
According to the seller, the fuel pump was recently replaced.
Known Imperfections
Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and use since refurbishment
Front left section of headliner stapled (see photo gallery)
Wear on paint as shown in gallery
Ownership History
The car spent time in Washington State prior to coming to Michigan, where it was acquired by the seller in 2023.
Included Items
Owner's manual, literature, and various documentation (see photo gallery)
Spare tire
Jack
Additional Notes This 1962 Ford Thunderbird Landau was offered on Hagerty Marketplace July 2026. You can view the previous listing here. The winning bidder failed to follow through on their commitment to purchase the vehicle. This was not due to any faults of the vehicle or the seller.
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.