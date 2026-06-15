1962 Ford Galaxie 500 Club Sedan 3-Speed
Ended Jun 15, 2026 at 6:18 PM UTC
Addenda and errata
Please note: the seller has informed us that this 1962 Ford Galaxie 500 features a manual overdrive transmission, and the listing text has been updated accordingly.
Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
In 1962, Ford’s marketing team moved the Fairlane name to an intermediate platform and renamed the full-size Ford the Galaxie. This was an effort to capture some interest in the car with an association to the Space Race, which held the attention of U.S. citizens during the 1950s and 1960s.
The new name was joined by stylish new bodywork, introducing a smoother, more rounded aesthetic, entirely abandoning the prominent tailfins of previous years. Ford offered a wide range of engines, from the economical inline-six to powerful V8s
This ‘62 500 model was acquired by the seller approximately nine years ago and was subsequently treated to mechanical and cosmetic refurbishment. Work reportedly included rebuilding the 292ci Thunderbird V8, overhauling the drum brakes, replacing the tires, repainting the body, rechroming the bumpers, and reupholstering the interior.
The car is equipped with a three-speed column-shifted manual transmission that features a Borg-Warner auxiliary overdrive unit. The overdrive option could be activated and deactivated by pulling out or pushing in a cable on the dashboard.
This 1962 Ford Galaxie 500 Club Sedan is now offered at no reserve with a jack, owner’s manual, and a Washington state title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
292ci Thunderbird V8
Column-shifted three-speed manual transmission
Borg-Warner semi-automatic overdrive unit
Ming Green with Corinthian White top
Turquoise upholstery
Front and rear lap belts
AM radio
Whitewall tires
Factory Equipment
The Data Plate decodes as:
Body: 62A – Club Sedan
Color: DM – Ming Green with Corinthian White top
Trim: 17 – Turquoise
Date: 04K – October 4th production
Axle: 8 – 3.89:1 ratio
Trans: 2 – Overdrive (manual) transmission
The chassis number (2P61W112665) decodes as:
2 – Model year: 1962
P – Assembly plant: Twin Cities, Minnesota
61 – Body series: Galaxie 2-Door Club Sedan
W – Engine code: 292 cubic inch V8, 2-barrel carburetor
112665 – Sequential production number
Servicing & Documentation
From the seller: “1962 Ford Galaxy, completely restored, everything in it is new. I have the receipts for everything we did to it.”
Known Imperfections
Drip noted from transmission
Stained floor mats
Ownership History
The car was relocated from Wyoming to Washington state when it was acquired by the seller from their sister-in-law approximately nine years ago.
Included Items
Jack
Owner’s manual
Additional Information
The Washington state title carries an "Antique" brand and lists a comment of "Use Tax Waived-Gift."
From the seller: "Bought it from my sister-in-law in Casper, Wyoming, 9 years ago. Runs great. The most beautiful car you’ll ever see!"
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.