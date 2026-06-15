Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

In 1962, Ford’s marketing team moved the Fairlane name to an intermediate platform and renamed the full-size Ford the Galaxie. This was an effort to capture some interest in the car with an association to the Space Race, which held the attention of U.S. citizens during the 1950s and 1960s.

The new name was joined by stylish new bodywork, introducing a smoother, more rounded aesthetic, entirely abandoning the prominent tailfins of previous years. Ford offered a wide range of engines, from the economical inline-six to powerful V8s

This ‘62 500 model was acquired by the seller approximately nine years ago and was subsequently treated to mechanical and cosmetic refurbishment. Work reportedly included rebuilding the 292ci Thunderbird V8, overhauling the drum brakes, replacing the tires, repainting the body, rechroming the bumpers, and reupholstering the interior.

The car is equipped with a three-speed column-shifted manual transmission that features a Borg-Warner auxiliary overdrive unit. The overdrive option could be activated and deactivated by pulling out or pushing in a cable on the dashboard.

This 1962 Ford Galaxie 500 Club Sedan is now offered at no reserve with a jack, owner’s manual, and a Washington state title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

292ci Thunderbird V8

Column-shifted three-speed manual transmission Borg-Warner semi-automatic overdrive unit

Ming Green with Corinthian White top

Turquoise upholstery

Front and rear lap belts

AM radio

Whitewall tires

Factory Equipment

The Data Plate decodes as:

Body: 62A – Club Sedan

Color: DM – Ming Green with Corinthian White top

Trim: 17 – Turquoise

Date: 04K – October 4th production

Axle: 8 – 3.89:1 ratio

Trans: 2 – Overdrive (manual) transmission

The chassis number (2P61W112665) decodes as:

2 – Model year: 1962

P – Assembly plant: Twin Cities, Minnesota

61 – Body series: Galaxie 2-Door Club Sedan

W – Engine code: 292 cubic inch V8, 2-barrel carburetor

112665 – Sequential production number

Servicing & Documentation

From the seller: “1962 Ford Galaxy, completely restored, everything in it is new. I have the receipts for everything we did to it.”

Known Imperfections

Drip noted from transmission

Stained floor mats

Ownership History

The car was relocated from Wyoming to Washington state when it was acquired by the seller from their sister-in-law approximately nine years ago.

Included Items

Jack

Owner’s manual

Additional Information