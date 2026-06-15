Auction ended.

1962 Ford Galaxie 500 Club Sedan 3-Speed

No reserve
Sold for on 06/15/26
Result
1962 Ford Galaxie 500 Club Sedan 3-Speed
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Ended Jun 15, 2026 at 6:18 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN2P61W112665
Mileage indicated33,700 Miles TMU
LocationEllensburg, Washington
Engine292ci V8
TransmissionManual
Body StyleFull size

Addenda and errata

Please note: the seller has informed us that this 1962 Ford Galaxie 500 features a manual overdrive transmission, and the listing text has been updated accordingly.

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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

In 1962, Ford’s marketing team moved the Fairlane name to an intermediate platform and renamed the full-size Ford the Galaxie. This was an effort to capture some interest in the car with an association to the Space Race, which held the attention of U.S. citizens during the 1950s and 1960s.

The new name was joined by stylish new bodywork, introducing a smoother, more rounded aesthetic, entirely abandoning the prominent tailfins of previous years. Ford offered a wide range of engines, from the economical inline-six to powerful V8s

This ‘62 500 model was acquired by the seller approximately nine years ago and was subsequently treated to mechanical and cosmetic refurbishment. Work reportedly included rebuilding the 292ci Thunderbird V8, overhauling the drum brakes, replacing the tires, repainting the body, rechroming the bumpers, and reupholstering the interior.

The car is equipped with a three-speed column-shifted manual transmission that features a Borg-Warner auxiliary overdrive unit. The overdrive option could be activated and deactivated by pulling out or pushing in a cable on the dashboard.

This 1962 Ford Galaxie 500 Club Sedan is now offered at no reserve with a jack, owner’s manual, and a Washington state title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • 292ci Thunderbird V8

  • Column-shifted three-speed manual transmission

    • Borg-Warner semi-automatic overdrive unit

  • Ming Green with Corinthian White top

  • Turquoise upholstery

  • Front and rear lap belts

  • AM radio

  • Whitewall tires

Factory Equipment

  • The Data Plate decodes as:

  • Body: 62A – Club Sedan

  • Color: DM – Ming Green with Corinthian White top

  • Trim: 17 – Turquoise

  • Date: 04K – October 4th production

  • Axle: 8 – 3.89:1 ratio

  • Trans: 2 – Overdrive (manual) transmission

  • The chassis number (2P61W112665) decodes as:

  • 2 – Model year: 1962

  • P – Assembly plant: Twin Cities, Minnesota

  • 61 – Body series: Galaxie 2-Door Club Sedan

  • W – Engine code: 292 cubic inch V8, 2-barrel carburetor

  • 112665 – Sequential production number

Servicing & Documentation

  • From the seller: “1962 Ford Galaxy, completely restored, everything in it is new. I have the receipts for everything we did to it.”

Known Imperfections

  • Drip noted from transmission

  • Stained floor mats

Ownership History

The car was relocated from Wyoming to Washington state when it was acquired by the seller from their sister-in-law approximately nine years ago.

Included Items

  • Jack

  • Owner’s manual

Additional Information

  • The Washington state title carries an "Antique" brand and lists a comment of "Use Tax Waived-Gift."

  • From the seller: "Bought it from my sister-in-law in Casper, Wyoming, 9 years ago. Runs great. The most beautiful car you’ll ever see!"

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1962 Ford Galaxie 500 Club Sedan 3-Speed · No reserve

Sold to
jh_6as2dt
jh_6as2dt
$16,050
Seller
GM_Galaxy1962
GM_Galaxy1962
EndedJun 15, 2026 at 6:18 PM UTC
Bids28
Views21,150
Bids
jh_6as2dt's avatar
jh_6as2dt
Jun 15 at 6:16 PM
$15,000bid placed 
JTS29413's avatar
JTS29413
Jun 15 at 6:15 PM
$14,500bid placed 
jh_6as2dt's avatar
jh_6as2dt
Jun 15 at 6:14 PM
$14,250bid placed 
JTS29413's avatar
JTS29413
Jun 15 at 6:13 PM
$14,000bid placed 
jh_6as2dt's avatar
jh_6as2dt
Jun 15 at 6:13 PM
$13,750bid placed 

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