Auction ended.

409-Powered 1962 Chevrolet Impala Sport Coupe 4-Speed

Bid to $41,562 on 07/14/26
Result
409-Powered 1962 Chevrolet Impala Sport Coupe 4-Speed
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Ended Jul 14, 2026 at 6:11 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN21847F242541
Mileage indicated13,400 Miles TMU
LocationReno, Nevada
Engine409ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorBlack
Interior colorRed

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Description

In 1962, Chevrolet’s third-generation Impala was updated with styling that softened the flamboyant, finned lines of the ‘61 model in favor of a sleeker, boxier appearance. The '62 Impala retained its signature triple taillights, and Sport Coupe models received a new "convertible-style" roofline.

A wide range of V8 engines were available, most notably the track-dominating 409ci big-block that inspired the Beach Boys to write “409,” a Billboard Top 100 hit.

This ‘62 Sport Coupe was fitted with a later-model 425 horsepower 409ci V8 and a Muncie four-speed manual transmission as part of a refurbishment carried out under previous ownership.

The car is finished in Raven Black with Roman Red accents over red upholstery. A trio of aftermarket gauges have been fitted below the dashboard, and additional appointments include an AM radio, Impala-branded rubber floor mats, and lap belts.

This 1962 Chevrolet Impala Sport Coupe is now offered in Nevada with a clean California title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Later-model 409ci V8

  • Dual quad carburetors

  • 425 horsepower factory rating

  • Replacement Muncie four-speed manual transmission

  • Raven Black with Roman Red accents

  • Red upholstery

  • AM radio

  • Auxiliary gauges

  • Drum brakes

  • Firestone bias-ply tires

Factory Equipment

  • The chassis number (21847F242541) decodes as:

    • 2 – 1962 model year

    • 18 – Impala 8-cylinder

    • 47 – Two-door Sport Coupe

    • F – Flint, Michigan, assembly

    • 242541 - Sequential production number

Modifications

  • Later-model 409ci V8 and Muncie four-speed manual transmission

  • Auxiliary gauges

Servicing & Documentation

The car was refurbished and fitted with a later-model drivetrain circa 2017

Known Imperfections

  • Tear in the driver’s seat upholstery

  • Courtesy lights inoperative

  • Chip in the windshield

Ownership History

The car was inherited by the seller, who notes that the car was refurbished prior to being acquired by their uncle in 2017.

Additional Information

From the seller: “Rare plane jane, non-SS lmpala with a dual quad 409, 4-speed, and posi. Immaculate throughout, correct undercoating, exhaust is stock and correct, laser straight body, perfect stainless and chrome. Body-off restoration from 2017 to factory spec with the exception of the engine and transmission.

Overall, the car runs and drives as it should and is just stunning. Finished in correct black and red as on the trim tag. Mostly original sheet metal, from what I can tell, the car sells itself. Everything new, rebuilt, or replaced. Even has OG T3 headlamps, it just doesn't get any better if you want to get a '62 Impala. Must see to appreciate.”

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

409-Powered 1962 Chevrolet Impala Sport Coupe 4-Speed

Last bid
Dennis_S
Dennis_S
$41,562
Seller
GregoryK
GregoryK
EndedJul 14, 2026 at 6:11 PM UTC
Bids20
Views11,927

Comments & bids

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Dennis_S's avatar
Dennis_S
Jul 14 at 6:09 PM
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DonBaskin
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Jackw-a3u2rk3q
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Ttoptin63
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