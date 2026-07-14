409-Powered 1962 Chevrolet Impala Sport Coupe 4-Speed
Ended Jul 14, 2026 at 6:11 PM UTC
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Description
In 1962, Chevrolet’s third-generation Impala was updated with styling that softened the flamboyant, finned lines of the ‘61 model in favor of a sleeker, boxier appearance. The '62 Impala retained its signature triple taillights, and Sport Coupe models received a new "convertible-style" roofline.
A wide range of V8 engines were available, most notably the track-dominating 409ci big-block that inspired the Beach Boys to write “409,” a Billboard Top 100 hit.
This ‘62 Sport Coupe was fitted with a later-model 425 horsepower 409ci V8 and a Muncie four-speed manual transmission as part of a refurbishment carried out under previous ownership.
The car is finished in Raven Black with Roman Red accents over red upholstery. A trio of aftermarket gauges have been fitted below the dashboard, and additional appointments include an AM radio, Impala-branded rubber floor mats, and lap belts.
This 1962 Chevrolet Impala Sport Coupe is now offered in Nevada with a clean California title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Later-model 409ci V8
Dual quad carburetors
425 horsepower factory rating
Replacement Muncie four-speed manual transmission
Raven Black with Roman Red accents
Red upholstery
AM radio
Auxiliary gauges
Drum brakes
Firestone bias-ply tires
Factory Equipment
The chassis number (21847F242541) decodes as:
2 – 1962 model year
18 – Impala 8-cylinder
47 – Two-door Sport Coupe
F – Flint, Michigan, assembly
242541 - Sequential production number
Modifications
Later-model 409ci V8 and Muncie four-speed manual transmission
Auxiliary gauges
Servicing & Documentation
The car was refurbished and fitted with a later-model drivetrain circa 2017
Known Imperfections
Tear in the driver’s seat upholstery
Courtesy lights inoperative
Chip in the windshield
Ownership History
The car was inherited by the seller, who notes that the car was refurbished prior to being acquired by their uncle in 2017.
Additional Information
From the seller: “Rare plane jane, non-SS lmpala with a dual quad 409, 4-speed, and posi. Immaculate throughout, correct undercoating, exhaust is stock and correct, laser straight body, perfect stainless and chrome. Body-off restoration from 2017 to factory spec with the exception of the engine and transmission.
Overall, the car runs and drives as it should and is just stunning. Finished in correct black and red as on the trim tag. Mostly original sheet metal, from what I can tell, the car sells itself. Everything new, rebuilt, or replaced. Even has OG T3 headlamps, it just doesn't get any better if you want to get a '62 Impala. Must see to appreciate.”
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