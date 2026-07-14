Description

In 1962, Chevrolet’s third-generation Impala was updated with styling that softened the flamboyant, finned lines of the ‘61 model in favor of a sleeker, boxier appearance. The '62 Impala retained its signature triple taillights, and Sport Coupe models received a new "convertible-style" roofline.

A wide range of V8 engines were available, most notably the track-dominating 409ci big-block that inspired the Beach Boys to write “409,” a Billboard Top 100 hit.

This ‘62 Sport Coupe was fitted with a later-model 425 horsepower 409ci V8 and a Muncie four-speed manual transmission as part of a refurbishment carried out under previous ownership.

The car is finished in Raven Black with Roman Red accents over red upholstery. A trio of aftermarket gauges have been fitted below the dashboard, and additional appointments include an AM radio, Impala-branded rubber floor mats, and lap belts.

This 1962 Chevrolet Impala Sport Coupe is now offered in Nevada with a clean California title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Later-model 409ci V8

Dual quad carburetors

425 horsepower factory rating

Replacement Muncie four-speed manual transmission

Raven Black with Roman Red accents

Red upholstery

AM radio

Auxiliary gauges

Drum brakes

Firestone bias-ply tires

Factory Equipment

The chassis number (21847F242541) decodes as: 2 – 1962 model year 18 – Impala 8-cylinder 47 – Two-door Sport Coupe F – Flint, Michigan, assembly 242541 - Sequential production number



Modifications

Later-model 409ci V8 and Muncie four-speed manual transmission

Auxiliary gauges

Servicing & Documentation

The car was refurbished and fitted with a later-model drivetrain circa 2017

Known Imperfections

Tear in the driver’s seat upholstery

Courtesy lights inoperative

Chip in the windshield

Ownership History

The car was inherited by the seller, who notes that the car was refurbished prior to being acquired by their uncle in 2017.

Additional Information

From the seller: “Rare plane jane, non-SS lmpala with a dual quad 409, 4-speed, and posi. Immaculate throughout, correct undercoating, exhaust is stock and correct, laser straight body, perfect stainless and chrome. Body-off restoration from 2017 to factory spec with the exception of the engine and transmission.

Overall, the car runs and drives as it should and is just stunning. Finished in correct black and red as on the trim tag. Mostly original sheet metal, from what I can tell, the car sells itself. Everything new, rebuilt, or replaced. Even has OG T3 headlamps, it just doesn't get any better if you want to get a '62 Impala. Must see to appreciate.”