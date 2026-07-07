Description

The C1 Corvette went from a cruiser to a world-class sports car in short order. Two years after its 1953 debut, Chevrolet’s revolutionary small-block V8 bowed. A year later, Corvette received a bold new body design. And in 1960, a privateer Corvette claimed its first class victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans — sending a clear message that America’s sports car could run with Europe’s elite.

The final year of the C1 generation, 1962, saw the 283ci V8 replaced by the potent 327ci V8. It was available in 250- and 300-horse versions tied to either a manual or an automatic transmission, as well as in two special high compression stick shift versions: the carbureted RPO 396 with 340 horsepower, and the ground-pounding RPO 582 Fuelie with 360 horsepower.

Those powerful powerplants came in a body that blended old and new: the front retained the classic C1 look, while the rear featured a redesigned tail with recessed quad taillights and a pronounced trunk — a delicious preview of the upcoming C2-generation Corvette Sting Ray.

This example has been refinished in Roman Red with a color-matched hardtop and a contrasting white soft top over Red upholstery, and it rides on 15" wheels wearing hubcaps and whitewall tires. Underhood, its 327ci "Fuelie" V8 is backed by a 4-speed manual gearbox, and the engine's stamping corresponds with the vehicle's VIN.

This 1962 Chevrolet Corvette is now offered with a hardtop, a car cover, and a clean Virginia title in the seller's name.

Highlights

Final-year C1 Corvette

RF-code 327ci Fuelie V8

4-speed manual transmission

Refinished in Roman Red with Red vinyl interior

Red auxiliary top and white convertible top

15" wheels with whitewall tires

Factory Equipment

The chassis number (20867S114380) decodes as: 2 – 1962 08 – Corvette 67 – Convertible S – St Louis, Missouri, assembly plant 114380 – Sequential production number

The engine pad stamping numbers decode as: 114380 – VIN derivative F0720 – Flint, Michigan, July 20, 1962 assembly date RF – 1962 Corvette 327/360 fuel injection and manual transmission

11.25:1 compression, special camshaft, solid lifters, and fuel injection

1962 Rochester #7017360 fuel injection system

Harrison radiator and expansion tank

Correct generator, hoses, and clamps

Full ignition shielding

Windshield washer system

T-3 headlights

Sport instrument cluster with high redline tachometer

Wonderbar radio

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the condition of the 1962 Chevrolet Corvette are presented in the gallery

Included Items

Hardtop with cover and stand

Car cover

Additional Information

From the seller: "1962 Corvette Convertible "Fuelie" with a complete frame-off restoration. Original fuel injected 327/360hp with matching numbers, 3782870 block casting and 4-speed manual transmission. Features include matching auxiliary hard top, original wonderbar radio, sunshades, package tray, seatbelts, and courtesy light.

Complete frame-off restoration that shows very well with nice detail everywhere you look. Mechanically dialed in as well, starts immediately, settles down to a healthy idle and overall runs the way it should. The impeccable detail carries into the trunk with a correct spare, jack, and tools all stowed neatly beneath the mat where they belong. The last year of the "Straight Axle" Corvettes, the most powerful engine available and finished in what most consider the best color combination. This is the one to put away in your collection!"