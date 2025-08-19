1961 Nash Metropolitan Convertible
Ending Thu, Oct 01 at 6:50 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
The 1961 model year capped production of one of America’s most distinctive compact cars, the Nash Metropolitan. Designed by Nash in the United States but built by the Austin Motor Company in England, the Metropolitan was introduced as an economical alternative when most American cars were growing larger. Marketed simply as the Metropolitan by American Motors Corporation, it attracted buyers seeking affordability, fuel economy, and unique styling. Buyers could choose from a hardtop or convertible and stylish two-tone paint scheme.
This 1961 Metropolitan convertible is now powered by an inline-four reportedly sourced from an MG. The engine is fed by dual SU carburetors, and power is sent to the rear wheels through a floor-shifted manual transmission. Painted 13″ steel wheels with Metropolitan-branded hubcaps are mounted over disc brakes up front and drums out back.
The body is refinished in blue and white with a white convertible top. The color scheme extends to the interior with vinyl seat upholstery and painted metal surfaces.
Acquired by the seller in August 2015, this Metropolitan convertible is offered at no reserve with a service manual, partial service records, and a clean Oregon title in the seller's name.
Highlights
Replacement MG inline-four engine with dual SU carburetors
Manual transmission
Refinished in blue and white
White convertible top
Color-coordinated vinyl upholstery
Factory Equipment
Polished bumpers and bright trim
Body-color 13" steel wheels with stamped hubcaps
Continental spare tire kit
Modifications
Replacement engine and transmission
Aftermarket radiator
Floor-mounted shifter
Aftermarket wiring with alternator
Front disc brakes
Auxiliary gauges mounted under dashboard
Aftermarket horns
Servicing & Documentation
Please see the accompanying service records for additional details:
June 2025: Engine oil changed and battery replaced
February 2024: Replaced rear axle and brake shoes
May 2018: Replaced front brake rotors and pads, replaced front and rear shocks
Known Imperfections
Fuel level gauge does not function
Speedometer is inaccurate
Imperfections in the finish include scratches on the left quarter panel
Hole in the tail panel
Ownership History
This 1961 Nash Metropolitan convertible was acquired by the seller in August 2015.
Included Items
Partial service records
Service manual
Top boot
Additional Information
An identification number assigned by the State of Oregon is affixed to the left door jamb displaying "OR90689", which corresponds to the VIN listed on the clean Oregon title.
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.