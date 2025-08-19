1961 Nash Metropolitan Convertible

No reserve
7 days
$1,700
1961 Nash Metropolitan Convertible
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Ending Thu, Oct 01 at 6:50 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINOR90689
Mileage indicated89,800 Miles TMU
LocationEugene, Oregon
EngineInline-Four
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorBlue and White
Interior colorBlue and White

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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE 

The 1961 model year capped production of one of America’s most distinctive compact cars, the Nash Metropolitan. Designed by Nash in the United States but built by the Austin Motor Company in England, the Metropolitan was introduced as an economical alternative when most American cars were growing larger. Marketed simply as the Metropolitan by American Motors Corporation, it attracted buyers seeking affordability, fuel economy, and unique styling. Buyers could choose from a hardtop or convertible and stylish two-tone paint scheme.   

This 1961 Metropolitan convertible is now powered by an inline-four reportedly sourced from an MG. The engine is fed by dual SU carburetors, and power is sent to the rear wheels through a floor-shifted manual transmission. Painted 13″ steel wheels with Metropolitan-branded hubcaps are mounted over disc brakes up front and drums out back.   

The body is refinished in blue and white with a white convertible top. The color scheme extends to the interior with vinyl seat upholstery and painted metal surfaces.   

Acquired by the seller in August 2015, this Metropolitan convertible is offered at no reserve with a service manual, partial service records, and a clean Oregon title in the seller's name. 

Highlights 

  • Replacement MG inline-four engine with dual SU carburetors 

  • Manual transmission 

  • Refinished in blue and white 

  • White convertible top

  • Color-coordinated vinyl upholstery 

Factory Equipment 

  • Polished bumpers and bright trim 

  • Body-color 13" steel wheels with stamped hubcaps 

  • Continental spare tire kit 

Modifications 

  • Replacement engine and transmission 

  • Aftermarket radiator 

  • Floor-mounted shifter 

  • Aftermarket wiring with alternator 

  • Front disc brakes 

  • Auxiliary gauges mounted under dashboard 

  • Aftermarket horns

Servicing & Documentation 

Please see the accompanying service records for additional details: 

  • June 2025: Engine oil changed and battery replaced 

  • February 2024: Replaced rear axle and brake shoes 

  • May 2018: Replaced front brake rotors and pads, replaced front and rear shocks 

Known Imperfections 

  • Fuel level gauge does not function 

  • Speedometer is inaccurate 

  • Imperfections in the finish include scratches on the left quarter panel  

  • Hole in the tail panel 

Ownership History 

This 1961 Nash Metropolitan convertible was acquired by the seller in August 2015.  

Included Items 

  • Partial service records 

  • Service manual 

  • Top boot 

Additional Information 

An identification number assigned by the State of Oregon is affixed to the left door jamb displaying "OR90689", which corresponds to the VIN listed on the clean Oregon title.  

Additional documents

Service Records

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1961 Nash Metropolitan Convertible · No reserve

Current bid
CecilKing
CecilKing
$1,700
Seller
SS_tpqtkk
SS_tpqtkk
EndingThu, Oct 01 at 6:50 PM UTC
Bids5
Views2,074

Comments & bids

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CecilKing's avatar
CecilKing
Sep 22 at 9:08 PM
$1,700bid placed 
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PapaGuest
Sep 21 at 1:42 PM
$1,600bid placed 
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Dennis_Plummer
Sep 21 at 4:14 AM
$1,500bid placed 
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ROW
Sep 18 at 3:19 PM
$1,000bid placed 
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PP_8d9oaf
Sep 18 at 3:19 AM
$200bid placed 

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