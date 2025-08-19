Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The 1961 model year capped production of one of America’s most distinctive compact cars, the Nash Metropolitan. Designed by Nash in the United States but built by the Austin Motor Company in England, the Metropolitan was introduced as an economical alternative when most American cars were growing larger. Marketed simply as the Metropolitan by American Motors Corporation, it attracted buyers seeking affordability, fuel economy, and unique styling. Buyers could choose from a hardtop or convertible and stylish two-tone paint scheme.

This 1961 Metropolitan convertible is now powered by an inline-four reportedly sourced from an MG. The engine is fed by dual SU carburetors, and power is sent to the rear wheels through a floor-shifted manual transmission. Painted 13″ steel wheels with Metropolitan-branded hubcaps are mounted over disc brakes up front and drums out back.

The body is refinished in blue and white with a white convertible top. The color scheme extends to the interior with vinyl seat upholstery and painted metal surfaces.

Acquired by the seller in August 2015, this Metropolitan convertible is offered at no reserve with a service manual, partial service records, and a clean Oregon title in the seller's name.

Highlights

Replacement MG inline-four engine with dual SU carburetors

Manual transmission

Refinished in blue and white

White convertible top

Color-coordinated vinyl upholstery

Factory Equipment

Polished bumpers and bright trim

Body-color 13" steel wheels with stamped hubcaps

Continental spare tire kit

Modifications

Replacement engine and transmission

Aftermarket radiator

Floor-mounted shifter

Aftermarket wiring with alternator

Front disc brakes

Auxiliary gauges mounted under dashboard

Aftermarket horns

Servicing & Documentation

Please see the accompanying service records for additional details:

June 2025: Engine oil changed and battery replaced

February 2024: Replaced rear axle and brake shoes

May 2018: Replaced front brake rotors and pads, replaced front and rear shocks

Known Imperfections

Fuel level gauge does not function

Speedometer is inaccurate

Imperfections in the finish include scratches on the left quarter panel

Hole in the tail panel

Ownership History

This 1961 Nash Metropolitan convertible was acquired by the seller in August 2015.

Included Items

Partial service records

Service manual

Top boot

Additional Information

An identification number assigned by the State of Oregon is affixed to the left door jamb displaying "OR90689", which corresponds to the VIN listed on the clean Oregon title.