Description

Morgan Motor Company has long occupied a unique place in the sports car world, building hand-crafted automobiles that combine traditional ash-frame construction, lightweight design, and an unmistakably analog driving experience. Introduced in 1950, the Plus 4 paired Morgan’s timeless styling with Triumph-sourced power. The Plus 4 offered the charm and driving character of a classic British roadster while retaining enough practicality for touring.

This 1961 Morgan Plus 4 is a four-seat example reportedly documented in the enthusiast-oriented publication A Yank at Malvern. In the book, chassis number 4447 is noted as having received a number of improvements during a restoration.

According to the seller, the car underwent refurbishment work in the early 2000s and is powered by a 1,991cc Triumph inline-four equipped with dual SU carburetors, sending power to the rear wheels through a four-speed manual transmission. Finished in two-tone black and blue over two-tone brown and terracotta vinyl upholstery, the Morgan is equipped with a tan soft top, side curtains, tonneau cover, and boot cover.

This 1961 Morgan Plus 4 is now offered with a factory instruction booklet, a copy of A Yank at Malvern, service records, spare parts, a full-size spare tire, and a clean Texas title in the seller's name.

Highlights

1,991cc Triumph inline-four engine

Dual SU carburetors

4-speed manual transmission

Finished in two-tone black and blue

Two-tone brown and terracotta vinyl upholstery

Tan soft top, side curtains, tonneau cover, and boot cover

15" wire wheels with a full size matching spare tire

Factory Equipment

4-seat body configuration

Ash wood frame construction

Convertible soft top

Girling front disc and rear drum brakes

Independent sliding-pillar front suspension

Wood dash with Smiths instrumentation

Servicing & Documentation

According to the seller, the car underwent refurbishment in the early 2000s.

Known Imperfections

Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and use since refurbishment

Ownership History

The seller states chassis number 4447 is documented in A Yank at Malvern and is noted as having received several of the improvements referenced in the publication. The car is offered with a clean Texas title in the seller's name.

Included Items