1961 Morgan Plus 4
Ended Aug 04, 2026 at 6:30 PM UTC
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Description
Morgan Motor Company has long occupied a unique place in the sports car world, building hand-crafted automobiles that combine traditional ash-frame construction, lightweight design, and an unmistakably analog driving experience. Introduced in 1950, the Plus 4 paired Morgan’s timeless styling with Triumph-sourced power. The Plus 4 offered the charm and driving character of a classic British roadster while retaining enough practicality for touring.
This 1961 Morgan Plus 4 is a four-seat example reportedly documented in the enthusiast-oriented publication A Yank at Malvern. In the book, chassis number 4447 is noted as having received a number of improvements during a restoration.
According to the seller, the car underwent refurbishment work in the early 2000s and is powered by a 1,991cc Triumph inline-four equipped with dual SU carburetors, sending power to the rear wheels through a four-speed manual transmission. Finished in two-tone black and blue over two-tone brown and terracotta vinyl upholstery, the Morgan is equipped with a tan soft top, side curtains, tonneau cover, and boot cover.
This 1961 Morgan Plus 4 is now offered with a factory instruction booklet, a copy of A Yank at Malvern, service records, spare parts, a full-size spare tire, and a clean Texas title in the seller's name.
Highlights
1,991cc Triumph inline-four engine
Dual SU carburetors
4-speed manual transmission
Finished in two-tone black and blue
Two-tone brown and terracotta vinyl upholstery
Tan soft top, side curtains, tonneau cover, and boot cover
15" wire wheels with a full size matching spare tire
Factory Equipment
4-seat body configuration
Ash wood frame construction
Convertible soft top
Girling front disc and rear drum brakes
Independent sliding-pillar front suspension
Wood dash with Smiths instrumentation
Servicing & Documentation
According to the seller, the car underwent refurbishment in the early 2000s.
Known Imperfections
Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and use since refurbishment
Ownership History
The seller states chassis number 4447 is documented in A Yank at Malvern and is noted as having received several of the improvements referenced in the publication. The car is offered with a clean Texas title in the seller's name.
Included Items
A Yank at Malvern
Factory instruction booklet
Service records
Full-size spare tire
Various spare parts
Tan tonneau cover
Tan boot cover
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