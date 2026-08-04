Auction ended.

1961 Morgan Plus 4

Sold for on 08/04/26
Result
1961 Morgan Plus 4
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Ended Aug 04, 2026 at 6:30 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN4447
Mileage indicated918 Miles TMU
LocationSulphur Springs, Texas
Engine1,991cc Triumph Inline-Four
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorBlack/Blue
Interior colorBrown/Terracotta

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Description

Morgan Motor Company has long occupied a unique place in the sports car world, building hand-crafted automobiles that combine traditional ash-frame construction, lightweight design, and an unmistakably analog driving experience. Introduced in 1950, the Plus 4 paired Morgan’s timeless styling with Triumph-sourced power. The Plus 4 offered the charm and driving character of a classic British roadster while retaining enough practicality for touring.

This 1961 Morgan Plus 4 is a four-seat example reportedly documented in the enthusiast-oriented publication A Yank at Malvern. In the book, chassis number 4447 is noted as having received a number of improvements during a restoration.

According to the seller, the car underwent refurbishment work in the early 2000s and is powered by a 1,991cc Triumph inline-four equipped with dual SU carburetors, sending power to the rear wheels through a four-speed manual transmission. Finished in two-tone black and blue over two-tone brown and terracotta vinyl upholstery, the Morgan is equipped with a tan soft top, side curtains, tonneau cover, and boot cover.

This 1961 Morgan Plus 4 is now offered with a factory instruction booklet, a copy of A Yank at Malvern, service records, spare parts, a full-size spare tire, and a clean Texas title in the seller's name.

Highlights

  • 1,991cc Triumph inline-four engine

  • Dual SU carburetors

  • 4-speed manual transmission

  • Finished in two-tone black and blue

  • Two-tone brown and terracotta vinyl upholstery

  • Tan soft top, side curtains, tonneau cover, and boot cover

  • 15" wire wheels with a full size matching spare tire

Factory Equipment

  • 4-seat body configuration

  • Ash wood frame construction

  • Convertible soft top

  • Girling front disc and rear drum brakes

  • Independent sliding-pillar front suspension

  • Wood dash with Smiths instrumentation

Servicing & Documentation

According to the seller, the car underwent refurbishment in the early 2000s.

Known Imperfections

  • Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and use since refurbishment

Ownership History

The seller states chassis number 4447 is documented in A Yank at Malvern and is noted as having received several of the improvements referenced in the publication. The car is offered with a clean Texas title in the seller's name.

Included Items

  • A Yank at Malvern

  • Factory instruction booklet

  • Service records

  • Full-size spare tire

  • Various spare parts

  • Tan tonneau cover

  • Tan boot cover

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1961 Morgan Plus 4

Sold to
RalphR_nzig
RalphR_nzig
$27,285
Seller
Drghamm
Drghamm
EndedAug 04, 2026 at 6:30 PM UTC
Bids17
Views7,508

Comments & bids

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RalphR_nzig's avatar
RalphR_nzig
Jul 26 at 10:51 AM
$25,500bid placed 
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Bryce46056
Jul 26 at 4:46 AM
$25,000bid placed 
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RalphR_nzig
Jul 26 at 4:44 AM
$23,000bid placed 
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Bryce46056
Jul 26 at 4:35 AM
$22,000bid placed 
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Bryce46056
Jul 26 at 4:27 AM
$20,000bid placed 
RalphR_nzig's avatar
RalphR_nzig
Jul 26 at 4:25 AM
$18,000bid placed 
Bryce46056's avatar
Bryce46056
Jul 26 at 4:11 AM
$16,000bid placed 
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Bryce46056
Jul 26 at 4:10 AM
$14,000bid placed 
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RalphR_nzig
Jul 26 at 4:07 AM
$12,000bid placed 
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Bryce46056
Jul 26 at 4:03 AM
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RalphR_nzig
Jul 26 at 4:00 AM
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Bryce46056
Jul 26 at 12:26 AM
$6,000bid placed 
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RalphR_nzig
Jul 23 at 3:50 PM
$5,000bid placed 
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RRCastle
Jul 23 at 1:31 PM
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CB_ihtqzu
Jul 23 at 12:10 PM
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Jul 23 at 1:02 AM
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Jul 22 at 4:16 PM
$1,000bid placed 

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