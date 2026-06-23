Description

It’s Alive! Automotive: The British Invasion Collection brings together a hand-selected offering of 10 classic British sports cars from renowned European restoration specialist It’s Alive Automotive. With decades of experience restoring and preserving Jaguar, MG, Austin-Healey, Triumph, Mercedes-Benz, and other European marques, the team has earned a reputation for craftsmanship and attention to detail. This collection features examples from some of Britain's most iconic automotive brands, each prepared for its next enthusiast owner and ready to be enjoyed on the open road.

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With its sleek, low-slung body, flowing fenders, and minimalist cockpit, the MG MGA 1600 Speedster captures the spirit of Britain’s postwar motoring renaissance — lightweight, stylish, and built for the open road.

Introduced as part of the MGA lineage that began in 1955, the 1600 remained largely hand-crafted. Enthusiasts often embraced the “Speedster” style by removing the windshield for an even more visceral driving experience. By 1961, refined engineering improvements made it not just beautiful, but capable.

This ’61 MGA Roadster has been modified to resemble a period Speedster. The car was stripped of its bumpers and fitted with a shortened plexiglass windscreen, evoking the look of a 1950s-’60s SCCA-style road racer. It has been refinished in Warwick Grey paint and wears period-style twin Pegasus emblems, a Mille Miglia decal, Scotland grille badge, Le Mans-style locking fuel cap, and 48-spoke chrome wire wheels with twin-eared MG knockoff hubs.

This MGA was also given a later MGB 18GF 1.8-liter inline-four engine, paired with a fully synchronized 4-speed manual gearbox. Additional features include a burgundy interior with vinyl bucket seats, red carpet, a black-rimmed banjo-style steering wheel, and seat belts.

This Speedster-style 1961 MG MGA 1600 Roadster is now offered by the selling dealer with its stock bumper bars, full windshield frame, and convertible top frame, and a clean Missouri title.

Highlights

Offered from the It's Alive Automotive British Invasion Collection

Refinished in Warwick Grey

Burgundy interior with dark vinyl upholstery

MGB 18GF 1.8-liter engine

Fully synchronized 4-speed gearbox

Twin-tipped PaceSetter muffler

Factory Equipment

Drum brakes

Black-rimmed banjo-style steering wheel

Smiths speedometer, tachometer, and oil pressure/water temperature gauge

The chassis number (GHNL100023) decodes as: G – MG H – 1600cc inline-four engine (now has a 1798cc engine) N – Roadster L – Left-hand drive 100023 – Production number



Modifications

Refinished in Warwick Grey

Shortened plexiglass windscreen

Shaved bumpers

Le Mans-style locking fuel cap

48-spoke chrome wire wheels with MG knockoff hubs

Burgundy interior with dark vinyl upholstery and red carpet

MGB 18GF 1.8-liter engine

Fully synchronized 4-speed gearbox

Twin-tipped PaceSetter muffler

Seat belts

Known Imperfections

Cosmetic imperfections and paint flaws, as noted in the provided photos

Wear to interior materials consistent with age and mileage

Ownership History

This 1961 MG MGA 1600 Roadster is offered from IT’S ALIVE! Automotive.

Included Items