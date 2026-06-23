Speedster-Style 1961 MG MGA 1600 Roadster
Ended Jun 23, 2026 at 6:34 PM UTC
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Description
It’s Alive! Automotive: The British Invasion Collection brings together a hand-selected offering of 10 classic British sports cars from renowned European restoration specialist It’s Alive Automotive. With decades of experience restoring and preserving Jaguar, MG, Austin-Healey, Triumph, Mercedes-Benz, and other European marques, the team has earned a reputation for craftsmanship and attention to detail. This collection features examples from some of Britain's most iconic automotive brands, each prepared for its next enthusiast owner and ready to be enjoyed on the open road.
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With its sleek, low-slung body, flowing fenders, and minimalist cockpit, the MG MGA 1600 Speedster captures the spirit of Britain’s postwar motoring renaissance — lightweight, stylish, and built for the open road.
Introduced as part of the MGA lineage that began in 1955, the 1600 remained largely hand-crafted. Enthusiasts often embraced the “Speedster” style by removing the windshield for an even more visceral driving experience. By 1961, refined engineering improvements made it not just beautiful, but capable.
This ’61 MGA Roadster has been modified to resemble a period Speedster. The car was stripped of its bumpers and fitted with a shortened plexiglass windscreen, evoking the look of a 1950s-’60s SCCA-style road racer. It has been refinished in Warwick Grey paint and wears period-style twin Pegasus emblems, a Mille Miglia decal, Scotland grille badge, Le Mans-style locking fuel cap, and 48-spoke chrome wire wheels with twin-eared MG knockoff hubs.
This MGA was also given a later MGB 18GF 1.8-liter inline-four engine, paired with a fully synchronized 4-speed manual gearbox. Additional features include a burgundy interior with vinyl bucket seats, red carpet, a black-rimmed banjo-style steering wheel, and seat belts.
This Speedster-style 1961 MG MGA 1600 Roadster is now offered by the selling dealer with its stock bumper bars, full windshield frame, and convertible top frame, and a clean Missouri title.
Highlights
Offered from the It's Alive Automotive British Invasion Collection
Refinished in Warwick Grey
Burgundy interior with dark vinyl upholstery
MGB 18GF 1.8-liter engine
Fully synchronized 4-speed gearbox
Twin-tipped PaceSetter muffler
Factory Equipment
Drum brakes
Black-rimmed banjo-style steering wheel
Smiths speedometer, tachometer, and oil pressure/water temperature gauge
The chassis number (GHNL100023) decodes as:
G – MG
H – 1600cc inline-four engine (now has a 1798cc engine)
N – Roadster
L – Left-hand drive
100023 – Production number
Modifications
Refinished in Warwick Grey
Shortened plexiglass windscreen
Shaved bumpers
Le Mans-style locking fuel cap
48-spoke chrome wire wheels with MG knockoff hubs
Burgundy interior with dark vinyl upholstery and red carpet
MGB 18GF 1.8-liter engine
Fully synchronized 4-speed gearbox
Twin-tipped PaceSetter muffler
Seat belts
Known Imperfections
Cosmetic imperfections and paint flaws, as noted in the provided photos
Wear to interior materials consistent with age and mileage
Ownership History
This 1961 MG MGA 1600 Roadster is offered from IT’S ALIVE! Automotive.
Included Items
Stock bumper bars, full windshield frame, and convertible top frame
Wears Pegasus emblems, a Mille Miglia decal, and Scotland grille badge
Carpeted floor mats
Wooden knockoff tool and rubber mallet
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.