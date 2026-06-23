Auction ended.

Speedster-Style 1961 MG MGA 1600 Roadster

It's Alive Automotive
Sold after for on 06/23/26
Result
Speedster-Style 1961 MG MGA 1600 Roadster
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Ended Jun 23, 2026 at 6:34 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINGHNL100023
Mileage indicated98,600 Miles TMU
LocationBridgeton, Missouri
Engine1.8L Inline-Four
TransmissionManual
Body StyleConvertible

Video gallery

1961 MGA 1.8L Speedster Highlight Video
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Description

It’s Alive! Automotive: The British Invasion Collection brings together a hand-selected offering of 10 classic British sports cars from renowned European restoration specialist It’s Alive Automotive. With decades of experience restoring and preserving Jaguar, MG, Austin-Healey, Triumph, Mercedes-Benz, and other European marques, the team has earned a reputation for craftsmanship and attention to detail. This collection features examples from some of Britain's most iconic automotive brands, each prepared for its next enthusiast owner and ready to be enjoyed on the open road.

* * *

With its sleek, low-slung body, flowing fenders, and minimalist cockpit, the MG MGA 1600 Speedster captures the spirit of Britain’s postwar motoring renaissance — lightweight, stylish, and built for the open road.

Introduced as part of the MGA lineage that began in 1955, the 1600 remained largely hand-crafted. Enthusiasts often embraced the “Speedster” style by removing the windshield for an even more visceral driving experience. By 1961, refined engineering improvements made it not just beautiful, but capable.

This ’61 MGA Roadster has been modified to resemble a period Speedster. The car was stripped of its bumpers and fitted with a shortened plexiglass windscreen, evoking the look of a 1950s-’60s SCCA-style road racer. It has been refinished in Warwick Grey paint and wears period-style twin Pegasus emblems, a Mille Miglia decal, Scotland grille badge, Le Mans-style locking fuel cap, and 48-spoke chrome wire wheels with twin-eared MG knockoff hubs.

This MGA was also given a later MGB 18GF 1.8-liter inline-four engine, paired with a fully synchronized 4-speed manual gearbox. Additional features include a burgundy interior with vinyl bucket seats, red carpet, a black-rimmed banjo-style steering wheel, and seat belts.

This Speedster-style 1961 MG MGA 1600 Roadster is now offered by the selling dealer with its stock bumper bars, full windshield frame, and convertible top frame, and a clean Missouri title.

Highlights

  • Offered from the It's Alive Automotive British Invasion Collection

  • Refinished in Warwick Grey

  • Burgundy interior with dark vinyl upholstery

  • MGB 18GF 1.8-liter engine

  • Fully synchronized 4-speed gearbox

  • Twin-tipped PaceSetter muffler

Factory Equipment

  • Drum brakes

  • Black-rimmed banjo-style steering wheel

  • Smiths speedometer, tachometer, and oil pressure/water temperature gauge

  • The chassis number (GHNL100023) decodes as:

    • G – MG

    • H – 1600cc inline-four engine (now has a 1798cc engine)

    • N – Roadster

    • L – Left-hand drive

    • 100023 – Production number

Modifications

  • Refinished in Warwick Grey

  • Shortened plexiglass windscreen

  • Shaved bumpers

  • Le Mans-style locking fuel cap

  • 48-spoke chrome wire wheels with MG knockoff hubs

  • Burgundy interior with dark vinyl upholstery and red carpet

  • MGB 18GF 1.8-liter engine

  • Fully synchronized 4-speed gearbox

  • Twin-tipped PaceSetter muffler

  • Seat belts

Known Imperfections

  • Cosmetic imperfections and paint flaws, as noted in the provided photos

  • Wear to interior materials consistent with age and mileage

Ownership History

This 1961 MG MGA 1600 Roadster is offered from IT’S ALIVE! Automotive.

Included Items

  • Stock bumper bars, full windshield frame, and convertible top frame

  • Wears Pegasus emblems, a Mille Miglia decal, and Scotland grille badge

  • Carpeted floor mats

  • Wooden knockoff tool and rubber mallet

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

Speedster-Style 1961 MG MGA 1600 Roadster

Sold after for
$26,750
Seller
ITS_ALIVE_AUTO
ITS_ALIVE_AUTO
EndedJun 23, 2026 at 6:34 PM UTC
Bids50
Views11,222
Bids
RTMayhew8's avatar
RTMayhew8
Jun 23 at 6:32 PM
$24,000bid placed 
Txslim3's avatar
Txslim3
Jun 23 at 6:31 PM
$23,500bid placed 
RTMayhew8's avatar
RTMayhew8
Jun 23 at 6:30 PM
$23,000bid placed 
Txslim3's avatar
Txslim3
Jun 23 at 6:29 PM
$22,500bid placed 
RTMayhew8's avatar
RTMayhew8
Jun 23 at 6:28 PM
$22,000bid placed 

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