Description

Introduced for 1959 with an enlarged 2,912cc C-Series inline-six and Girling front disc brakes, the Austin-Healey 3000 arrived as the most capable iteration of the Big Healey formula yet — and the Mark I BT7, as the 2+2 configuration of the lineup, accounted for the overwhelming majority of production. Of the 13,650 Mark Is built, 10,825 were BT7 2+2s, and their combination of genuine performance, timeless styling, and long-distance usability has made them a cornerstone of the British sports car collecting market for decades.

Acquired by the seller in 2023, this 4-seat roadster features a red and ivory two-tone exterior and is fitted with chrome-finished 15” knock-off wire wheels.

Recent work said to have been completed during the seller’s ownership includes servicing the electric overdrive unit and carburetors, upgrading to electric ignition, replacing the starter, alternator, and battery. The convertible top mechanism is currently removed, and a replacement Robbins soft top, a powered-coated frame, and the associated hardware accompany the sale.

This 1961 Austin-Healey 3000 BT7 Mk I is now offered with an original "Driver’s Handbook", partial service records, a convertible top boot and tonneau cover, side curtains, spare parts, and a clean Virginia title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

“2+2” seating, flat windshield

Finished in red and ivory two-tone

Black leather upholstery with red piping

Engine overhauled in 2007

Partial service records included

Factory Equipment

2.9L inline-six engine

Twin SU carburetors

Four-speed manual transmission with overdrive

Front disc brakes, rear drums

15” knock-off wire wheels

Fender-mounted side mirrors

Dashboard mounted rearview mirror

Front bucket seats

Smiths instrumentation

Flat windshield

Heater and demister

Modifications

Electronic ignition

Aftermarket wood-rimmed steering wheel

Powder-coated convertible to and tonneau cover frames

Servicing & Documentation

A binder of partial service records accompanies the sale

Underbody photos are available in the gallery

The following servicing is said to have been performed under current ownership Convertible top and hardware replaced Starter, alternator, and battery replaced Electronic ignition fitted Carburetors synchronized Overdrive unit repaired

2007: Engine said to have been overhauled

Known Imperfections

Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and use

Chip in windshield

Paint crack on left quarter panel

Ownership History

This 1961 Austin-Healey was acquired by the seller in 2023 from a dealer in Missouri. The seller says that the vehicle spent much of its time in California and New Mexico under previous ownership.

Included Items

Robbins replacement convertible top, power-coated frame, and associated hardware

Original "Driver’s Handbook"

Partial service records

BT7-specific service manual

Matching spare wheel

Knock-off hammer

Convertible top boot

Tonneau cover

Side curtains

Car cover

Spare parts

Multiple keys

Additional Information

The clean Virginia title lists “Not Actual” under the Odometer Brands section.