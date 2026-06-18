1961 Austin-Healey 3000 BT7 Mk I
Ended Jun 18, 2026 at 6:05 PM UTC
Video gallery
Description
Introduced for 1959 with an enlarged 2,912cc C-Series inline-six and Girling front disc brakes, the Austin-Healey 3000 arrived as the most capable iteration of the Big Healey formula yet — and the Mark I BT7, as the 2+2 configuration of the lineup, accounted for the overwhelming majority of production. Of the 13,650 Mark Is built, 10,825 were BT7 2+2s, and their combination of genuine performance, timeless styling, and long-distance usability has made them a cornerstone of the British sports car collecting market for decades.
Acquired by the seller in 2023, this 4-seat roadster features a red and ivory two-tone exterior and is fitted with chrome-finished 15” knock-off wire wheels.
Recent work said to have been completed during the seller’s ownership includes servicing the electric overdrive unit and carburetors, upgrading to electric ignition, replacing the starter, alternator, and battery. The convertible top mechanism is currently removed, and a replacement Robbins soft top, a powered-coated frame, and the associated hardware accompany the sale.
This 1961 Austin-Healey 3000 BT7 Mk I is now offered with an original "Driver’s Handbook", partial service records, a convertible top boot and tonneau cover, side curtains, spare parts, and a clean Virginia title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
“2+2” seating, flat windshield
Finished in red and ivory two-tone
Black leather upholstery with red piping
Engine overhauled in 2007
Partial service records included
Factory Equipment
2.9L inline-six engine
Twin SU carburetors
Four-speed manual transmission with overdrive
Front disc brakes, rear drums
15” knock-off wire wheels
Fender-mounted side mirrors
Dashboard mounted rearview mirror
Front bucket seats
Smiths instrumentation
Flat windshield
Heater and demister
Modifications
Electronic ignition
Aftermarket wood-rimmed steering wheel
Powder-coated convertible to and tonneau cover frames
Servicing & Documentation
A binder of partial service records accompanies the sale
Underbody photos are available in the gallery
The following servicing is said to have been performed under current ownership
Convertible top and hardware replaced
Starter, alternator, and battery replaced
Electronic ignition fitted
Carburetors synchronized
Overdrive unit repaired
2007: Engine said to have been overhauled
Known Imperfections
Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and use
Chip in windshield
Paint crack on left quarter panel
Ownership History
This 1961 Austin-Healey was acquired by the seller in 2023 from a dealer in Missouri. The seller says that the vehicle spent much of its time in California and New Mexico under previous ownership.
Included Items
Robbins replacement convertible top, power-coated frame, and associated hardware
Original "Driver’s Handbook"
Partial service records
BT7-specific service manual
Matching spare wheel
Knock-off hammer
Convertible top boot
Tonneau cover
Side curtains
Car cover
Spare parts
Multiple keys
Additional Information
The clean Virginia title lists “Not Actual” under the Odometer Brands section.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.