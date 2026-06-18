Auction ended.

1961 Austin-Healey 3000 BT7 Mk I

Sold for on 06/18/26
Result
1961 Austin-Healey 3000 BT7 Mk I
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Ended Jun 18, 2026 at 6:05 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINHBT7L12158
Mileage indicated69,050 Miles TMU
LocationWilliamsburg, Virginia
Engine2.9L Inline-Six
TransmissionManual
Body StyleConvertible
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Video gallery

1961 Austin-Healey 3000 BT7 Mk I Walk Around
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Description

Introduced for 1959 with an enlarged 2,912cc C-Series inline-six and Girling front disc brakes, the Austin-Healey 3000 arrived as the most capable iteration of the Big Healey formula yet — and the Mark I BT7, as the 2+2 configuration of the lineup, accounted for the overwhelming majority of production. Of the 13,650 Mark Is built, 10,825 were BT7 2+2s, and their combination of genuine performance, timeless styling, and long-distance usability has made them a cornerstone of the British sports car collecting market for decades.

Acquired by the seller in 2023, this 4-seat roadster features a red and ivory two-tone exterior and is fitted with chrome-finished 15” knock-off wire wheels.

Recent work said to have been completed during the seller’s ownership includes servicing the electric overdrive unit and carburetors, upgrading to electric ignition, replacing the starter, alternator, and battery. The convertible top mechanism is currently removed, and a replacement Robbins soft top, a powered-coated frame, and the associated hardware accompany the sale.

This 1961 Austin-Healey 3000 BT7 Mk I is now offered with an original "Driver’s Handbook", partial service records, a convertible top boot and tonneau cover, side curtains, spare parts, and a clean Virginia title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • “2+2” seating, flat windshield

  • Finished in red and ivory two-tone

  • Black leather upholstery with red piping

  • Engine overhauled in 2007

  • Partial service records included

Factory Equipment

  • 2.9L inline-six engine

  • Twin SU carburetors

  • Four-speed manual transmission with overdrive

  • Front disc brakes, rear drums

  • 15” knock-off wire wheels

  • Fender-mounted side mirrors

  • Dashboard mounted rearview mirror

  • Front bucket seats

  • Smiths instrumentation

  • Flat windshield

  • Heater and demister

Modifications

  • Electronic ignition

  • Aftermarket wood-rimmed steering wheel

  • Powder-coated convertible to and tonneau cover frames

Servicing & Documentation

  • A binder of partial service records accompanies the sale

  • Underbody photos are available in the gallery

  • The following servicing is said to have been performed under current ownership

    • Convertible top and hardware replaced

    • Starter, alternator, and battery replaced

    • Electronic ignition fitted

    • Carburetors synchronized

    • Overdrive unit repaired

  • 2007: Engine said to have been overhauled

Known Imperfections

  • Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and use

  • Chip in windshield

  • Paint crack on left quarter panel

Ownership History

This 1961 Austin-Healey was acquired by the seller in 2023 from a dealer in Missouri. The seller says that the vehicle spent much of its time in California and New Mexico under previous ownership.

Included Items

  • Robbins replacement convertible top, power-coated frame, and associated hardware

  • Original "Driver’s Handbook"

  • Partial service records

  • BT7-specific service manual

  • Matching spare wheel

  • Knock-off hammer

  • Convertible top boot

  • Tonneau cover

  • Side curtains

  • Car cover

  • Spare parts

  • Multiple keys

Additional Information

The clean Virginia title lists “Not Actual” under the Odometer Brands section.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1961 Austin-Healey 3000 BT7 Mk I

Sold to
Tripp-H
Tripp-H
$37,450
Seller
JB61AH3000
JB61AH3000
EndedJun 18, 2026 at 6:05 PM UTC
Bids40
Views10,266
Bids
Tripp-H's avatar
Tripp-H
Jun 18 at 5:55 PM
$35,000bid placed 
LR_u42cqm's avatar
LR_u42cqm
Jun 18 at 5:52 PM
$31,000bid placed 
Tripp-H's avatar
Tripp-H
Jun 18 at 5:48 PM
$30,000bid placed 
LR_u42cqm's avatar
LR_u42cqm
Jun 18 at 5:45 PM
$27,000bid placed 
Tripp-H's avatar
Tripp-H
Jun 18 at 5:44 PM
$26,000bid placed 

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