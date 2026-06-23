Description

It’s Alive! Automotive: The British Invasion Collection brings together a hand-selected offering of 10 classic British sports cars from renowned European restoration specialist It’s Alive Automotive. With decades of experience restoring and preserving Jaguar, MG, Austin-Healey, Triumph, Mercedes-Benz, and other European marques, the team has earned a reputation for craftsmanship and attention to detail. This collection features examples from some of Britain's most iconic automotive brands, each prepared for its next enthusiast owner and ready to be enjoyed on the open road.

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The 1961 Austin-Healey 3000 Mk I BT7 stands as one of Britain’s most admired sports cars, with Road & Track magazine stating at the time, “Dollar for dollar this is still one of the top sports cars in the market.” Introduced in 1959, the 3000 series replaced the 100-Six, taking its name from its enlarged 2,912cc straight-six engine that produced 124 hp.

The BT7 designation denoted the two-seater touring variant, distinguished from its sibling, the BN7, by its occasional rear seats — broadening the “Big Healey’s” appeal without sacrificing its spirited character. It also featured front disc brakes, a significant safety advancement for its era.

The selling dealer acquired this BT7 from a Nevada-based owner in 2016 and later retained it for personal use at his Michigan property. The car was driven and enjoyed as intended before being returned to St. Louis. Since arriving in Missouri, the dealer has serviced the car, installed replacement chrome bumpers, and fitted a new folding convertible top. The color change and wheel upgrades were under previous ownership, and the odometer currently shows approximately 6,300 miles, believed to represent mileage since its refresh.

This 1961 Austin-Healey 3000 Mk 1 BT7 is now offered by the selling dealer with a British Motor Industry Heritage Trust certificate and a clean Missouri title.

Highlights

Offered from the It's Alive Automotive British Invasion Collection

British Motor Industry Heritage Trust Certificate

2.9L inline-six

Twin SU carburetors

Four‑speed manual gearbox with overdrive

Refinished in Colorado Red and Black over Black upholstery

Knock-off chrome wire wheels

Factory Equipment

Guide T3 headlamps

Wood-rimmed steering wheel

Black carpet

Smith’s gauge cluster

Factory equipment, according to British Motor Industry Heritage Trust Certificate : Ivory White and Black paint and trim (now Colorado Red and Black) Disc wheels (now spoked wheels) Heater Overdrive delete Tonneau cover delete Miles-per-hour speedometer USA specification lights Adjustable steering column Laminated windscreen (safety glass)

The chassis number (HBT7L11416) decodes as : H – Austin-Healey BT7 – 4-seat tourer with 2.9L straight-six engine L – Left hand drive 11416 – Serial number range for 1961 Series 3000 MK I



Modifications

Knock-Off Chrome Wire Wheels

Lucas Fog Lamps

Colorado Red and Black two-tone paint

Overdrive

Servicing & Documentation

Replacement chrome bumpers

Replacement black folding convertible top

Known Imperfections

Paint and chrome blemishes are noted (see photo gallery)

Carpet and seat bolster wear are noted (see photo gallery)

Ownership History

According to the car’s British Motor Industry Heritage Trust Certificate, this Austin-Healey 3000 was manufactured between July 15 and 18, 1960, and delivered new to Ft. Worth, Texas. This 1961 Austin-Healey 3000 Mk 1 BT7 is now offered from IT’S ALIVE! Automotive.