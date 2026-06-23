Auction ended.

1961 Austin-Healey 3000 Mk 1 BT7

It's Alive Automotive
Sold after for on 06/23/26
Result
1961 Austin-Healey 3000 Mk 1 BT7
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (73)

Ended Jun 23, 2026 at 6:07 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINHBT7L11416
Mileage indicated6,300 Miles TMU
LocationBridgeton, Missouri
Engine2.9L Inline-Six
TransmissionManual
Body StyleConvertible

Video gallery

1961 Austin-Healey 3000 Mk 1 BT7 Highlight Video
Play

Description

It’s Alive! Automotive: The British Invasion Collection brings together a hand-selected offering of 10 classic British sports cars from renowned European restoration specialist It’s Alive Automotive. With decades of experience restoring and preserving Jaguar, MG, Austin-Healey, Triumph, Mercedes-Benz, and other European marques, the team has earned a reputation for craftsmanship and attention to detail. This collection features examples from some of Britain's most iconic automotive brands, each prepared for its next enthusiast owner and ready to be enjoyed on the open road.

* * *

The 1961 Austin-Healey 3000 Mk I BT7 stands as one of Britain’s most admired sports cars, with Road & Track magazine stating at the time, “Dollar for dollar this is still one of the top sports cars in the market.” Introduced in 1959, the 3000 series replaced the 100-Six, taking its name from its enlarged 2,912cc straight-six engine that produced 124 hp.

The BT7 designation denoted the two-seater touring variant, distinguished from its sibling, the BN7, by its occasional rear seats — broadening the “Big Healey’s” appeal without sacrificing its spirited character. It also featured front disc brakes, a significant safety advancement for its era.

The selling dealer acquired this BT7 from a Nevada-based owner in 2016 and later retained it for personal use at his Michigan property. The car was driven and enjoyed as intended before being returned to St. Louis. Since arriving in Missouri, the dealer has serviced the car, installed replacement chrome bumpers, and fitted a new folding convertible top. The color change and wheel upgrades were under previous ownership, and the odometer currently shows approximately 6,300 miles, believed to represent mileage since its refresh.

This 1961 Austin-Healey 3000 Mk 1 BT7 is now offered by the selling dealer with a British Motor Industry Heritage Trust certificate and a clean Missouri title.

Highlights

  • Offered from the It's Alive Automotive British Invasion Collection

  • British Motor Industry Heritage Trust Certificate

  • 2.9L inline-six

  • Twin SU carburetors

  • Four‑speed manual gearbox with overdrive

  • Refinished in Colorado Red and Black over Black upholstery

  • Knock-off chrome wire wheels

Factory Equipment

  • Guide T3 headlamps

  • Wood-rimmed steering wheel

  • Black carpet

  • Smith’s gauge cluster

  • Factory equipment, according to British Motor Industry Heritage Trust Certificate:

    • Ivory White and Black paint and trim (now Colorado Red and Black)

    • Disc wheels (now spoked wheels)

    • Heater

    • Overdrive delete

    • Tonneau cover delete

    • Miles-per-hour speedometer

    • USA specification lights

    • Adjustable steering column

    • Laminated windscreen (safety glass)

  • The chassis number (HBT7L11416) decodes as:

    • H – Austin-Healey

    • BT7 – 4-seat tourer with 2.9L straight-six engine

    • L – Left hand drive

    • 11416 – Serial number range for 1961 Series 3000 MK I

Modifications

  • Knock-Off Chrome Wire Wheels

  • Lucas Fog Lamps

  • Colorado Red and Black two-tone paint

  • Overdrive

Servicing & Documentation

  • Replacement chrome bumpers

  • Replacement black folding convertible top

Known Imperfections

  • Paint and chrome blemishes are noted (see photo gallery)

  • Carpet and seat bolster wear are noted (see photo gallery)

Ownership History

According to the car’s British Motor Industry Heritage Trust Certificate, this Austin-Healey 3000 was manufactured between July 15 and 18, 1960, and delivered new to Ft. Worth, Texas. This 1961 Austin-Healey 3000 Mk 1 BT7 is now offered from IT’S ALIVE! Automotive.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1961 Austin-Healey 3000 Mk 1 BT7

Sold after for
$35,310
Seller
ITS_ALIVE_AUTO
ITS_ALIVE_AUTO
EndedJun 23, 2026 at 6:07 PM UTC
Bids19
Views16,522
Bids
AntonioSilva_0of0's avatar
AntonioSilva_0of0
Jun 23 at 6:05 PM
$30,500bid placed 
Txslim3's avatar
Txslim3
Jun 23 at 6:03 PM
$30,000bid placed 
shearspe45's avatar
shearspe45
Jun 23 at 5:45 PM
$29,500bid placed 
Leo-egvc3wv9's avatar
Leo-egvc3wv9
Jun 23 at 5:23 PM
$28,000bid placed 
RV_rmx9zv's avatar
RV_rmx9zv
Jun 23 at 5:06 PM
$26,666bid placed 

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