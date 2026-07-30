Auction ended.

1960 Pontiac Bonneville Vista Hardtop

Burnyzz
No reserve
Sold for on 07/30/26
Result
1960 Pontiac Bonneville Vista Hardtop
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (69)

Ended Jul 30, 2026 at 6:25 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN860L10404
Mileage indicated58,550 Miles TMU
LocationOcala, Florida
Engine389ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleSedan
Exterior colorIvory
Interior colorBlue

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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

A standout in Pontiac’s full-size lineup, the 1960 Pontiac Bonneville Vista Hardtop blended luxury, performance, and futuristic styling. It featured a sleek, pillarless four-door design that emphasized open visibility and a spacious interior.

Under the hood, the Vista Hardtop was equipped with Pontiac’s powerful 389ci V8, and a four-barrel carburetor came standard. Inside, the sedan was appointed with Morrokide (upscale vinyl) upholstery, foam-cushioned seats, and a walnut-trimmed dashboard, reflecting Pontiac’s push toward upscale refinement.

This ’60 Vista Hardtop has been restored and is refinished in its factory hue of Shelltone Ivory with blue knit cloth upholstery and matching door panels. The car’s 389 V8 is paired with a HydraMatic four-speed automatic transmission.

Additional features include a panoramic windshield, power steering and brakes, 14” steel wheels with full covers and wide whitewall tires, and a walnut trimmed dashboard.

This 1960 Pontiac Bonneville Vista Hardtop is now offered by the selling dealer with a clean Montana title.

Highlights

  • Offered from The Burnyzz Collection of July vehicles

  • Refinished in factory correct color of Shelltone Ivory

  • Blue knit cloth upholstery with matching door panels

  • 389ci V8 engine with four-barrel carburetor

  • HydraMatic 4-speed automatic transmission

Factory Equipment

  • 389ci V8 engine

  • HydraMatic transmission

  • Panoramic windshield

  • Power steering and brakes

  • Walnut trimmed dashboard

  • 14” steel wheels with full wheel covers

  • The chassis number (860L10404) decodes as:

    • 8 – Pontiac Bonneville

    • 60 – 1960 model year

    • L – Linden, New Jersey, assembly plant

    • 10404 – Sequential production number

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the condition of the vehicle are presented in the gallery

  • Clock does not work

Ownership History

This 1960 Pontiac Bonneville Vista Hardtop is offered from the Burnyzz Collection of July vehicles.

Included Items

  • Spare tire with cover

  • Dash cover

  • Car cover

Additional Information

This car was offered on Hagerty Marketplace in August 2025. You can view the previous listing here. The winning bidder was unable to complete the purchase of the vehicle. This was not due to any faults of the vehicle or the seller.

Disclaimer Provided by Seller: Seller does its best to inspect, drive, and note any known imperfections in the advertisement and pre-sale of vehicles it lists for sale. However, due to the nature of collector automobiles, seller cannot guarantee that every vehicle function, whether electrical or mechanical, will work as it originally did. These components will need upkeep and attention. In addition, often these vehicles can sit for periods of time and once you begin to drive them issues can arise without warning. Please make sure you are comfortable with this before buying a collector or vintage automobile. Seller did NOT build or restore this vehicle. Vehicles are sold AS-IS by seller, with all faults known/unknown and with no implied warranty. Pre-purchase inspections are welcome, and seller simply describes these vehicles to the best of its knowledge.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1960 Pontiac Bonneville Vista Hardtop · No reserve

Sold to
JasonTaylor_237
JasonTaylor_237
$17,655
Seller
BurnyzzLLC
BurnyzzLLC
EndedJul 30, 2026 at 6:25 PM UTC
Bids20
Views14,047

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JasonTaylor_237
Jul 30 at 6:23 PM
$16,500bid placed 
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oldcowguy
Jul 30 at 6:22 PM
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JasonTaylor_237
Jul 30 at 6:22 PM
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JasonTaylor_237
Jul 30 at 6:21 PM
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dddm
Jul 30 at 6:21 PM
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JasonTaylor_237
Jul 30 at 6:19 PM
$14,150bid placed 
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oldcowguy
Jul 30 at 6:19 PM
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JasonTaylor_237
Jul 30 at 6:17 PM
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dddm
Jul 30 at 6:16 PM
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JasonTaylor_237
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James_Griggs
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James_Griggs
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Jul 20 at 9:41 PM
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