Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

A standout in Pontiac’s full-size lineup, the 1960 Pontiac Bonneville Vista Hardtop blended luxury, performance, and futuristic styling. It featured a sleek, pillarless four-door design that emphasized open visibility and a spacious interior.

Under the hood, the Vista Hardtop was equipped with Pontiac’s powerful 389ci V8, and a four-barrel carburetor came standard. Inside, the sedan was appointed with Morrokide (upscale vinyl) upholstery, foam-cushioned seats, and a walnut-trimmed dashboard, reflecting Pontiac’s push toward upscale refinement.

This ’60 Vista Hardtop has been restored and is refinished in its factory hue of Shelltone Ivory with blue knit cloth upholstery and matching door panels. The car’s 389 V8 is paired with a HydraMatic four-speed automatic transmission.

Additional features include a panoramic windshield, power steering and brakes, 14” steel wheels with full covers and wide whitewall tires, and a walnut trimmed dashboard.

This 1960 Pontiac Bonneville Vista Hardtop is now offered by the selling dealer with a clean Montana title.

Highlights

Offered from The Burnyzz Collection of July vehicles

Refinished in factory correct color of Shelltone Ivory

Blue knit cloth upholstery with matching door panels

389ci V8 engine with four-barrel carburetor

HydraMatic 4-speed automatic transmission

Factory Equipment

389ci V8 engine

HydraMatic transmission

Panoramic windshield

Power steering and brakes

Walnut trimmed dashboard

14” steel wheels with full wheel covers

The chassis number (860L10404) decodes as: 8 – Pontiac Bonneville 60 – 1960 model year L – Linden, New Jersey, assembly plant 10404 – Sequential production number



Known Imperfections

Images detailing the condition of the vehicle are presented in the gallery

Clock does not work

Ownership History

This 1960 Pontiac Bonneville Vista Hardtop is offered from the Burnyzz Collection of July vehicles.

Included Items

Spare tire with cover

Dash cover

Car cover

Additional Information

This car was offered on Hagerty Marketplace in August 2025. You can view the previous listing here. The winning bidder was unable to complete the purchase of the vehicle. This was not due to any faults of the vehicle or the seller.

Disclaimer Provided by Seller: Seller does its best to inspect, drive, and note any known imperfections in the advertisement and pre-sale of vehicles it lists for sale. However, due to the nature of collector automobiles, seller cannot guarantee that every vehicle function, whether electrical or mechanical, will work as it originally did. These components will need upkeep and attention. In addition, often these vehicles can sit for periods of time and once you begin to drive them issues can arise without warning. Please make sure you are comfortable with this before buying a collector or vintage automobile. Seller did NOT build or restore this vehicle. Vehicles are sold AS-IS by seller, with all faults known/unknown and with no implied warranty. Pre-purchase inspections are welcome, and seller simply describes these vehicles to the best of its knowledge.