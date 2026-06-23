Description

It’s Alive! Automotive: The British Invasion Collection brings together a hand-selected offering of 10 classic British sports cars from renowned European restoration specialist It’s Alive Automotive. With decades of experience restoring and preserving Jaguar, MG, Austin-Healey, Triumph, Mercedes-Benz, and other European marques, the team has earned a reputation for craftsmanship and attention to detail. This collection features examples from some of Britain's most iconic automotive brands, each prepared for its next enthusiast owner and ready to be enjoyed on the open road.

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Introduced at the close of the 1950s, the Jaguar XK150 marked a decisive step forward from its predecessors with modernized styling, a wider cabin, and disc brakes on all four wheels — still a rarity at the time. The 1960 model represented the final iteration of the British sports car before XK150 production ended in November 1960.

This left-hand-drive 1960 Jaguar XK150-S 3.8 Fixed Head Coupé — one of approximately 40 built in LHD configuration — is powered is powered by the top-of-the-line “S” specification 3.8-liter twin‑cam inline‑six engine with triple SU carburetors and was rebuilt in 2010. In-period testing produced a top speed of 137 mph, and 0-60 mph took 7.1 seconds.

Built on July 21, 1960, this XK150-S left the factory a few weeks later, wearing Carmen Red and bound for the U.S. The car was fitted with engine number VAS 1248-9, which it retains today. Its stock 4-speed manual transmission has been swapped for a TREMEC 5-speed manual gearbox.

The XK150 S has been refinished in classic British Racing Green over Biscuit (tan) leather interior, and it is fitted with 17" knockoff wire wheels, Smiths instrumentation, walnut veneer trim, and a demister. An altimeter has been added, a useful item given the car's participation in the Colorado Grand under prior ownership.

This 1960 Jaguar XK150 S 3.8 FHC is now offered on consignment by the selling dealer with a Jaguar Heritage Trust Production Record Trace Certificate, tools, and a clean Missouri title.

Highlights

Offered from the It's Alive Automotive British Invasion Collection

One of approximately 40 left-hand-drive XK150-S 3.8 FHC models (multiple sources)

From 21-year family ownership

Multiyear participant in the Copperstate 1000 & Colorado Grand rallies

Finished in British Racing Green

Biscuit (tan) leather-upholstered bucket seats

S-spec 3.8-liter twin‑cam inline‑six engine with triple SU carburetors (VAS-1248-9)

TREMEC 5-speed manual gearbox

Circular trunk badge reads, “Winner Le Mans 1951 1953 1955 1956 1957”

Factory Equipment

S-spec 3.8-liter twin‑cam inline‑six engine with triple SU carburetors Engine stamping VAS 1248-9, which corresponds with the Jaguar Heritage Trust certificate pictured in the gallery

Reinforced suspension uprated for S specification

Four‑wheel disc brakes

Limited‑slip differential

Rack‑and‑pinion steering

Twin rows of louvered vents on hood

Fog lamps

Bumper guards

16” knockoff wire wheels

Dual exhaust

Full instrumentation including tachometer with built-in clock

Heater and demister system

Walnut veneer wood trim

No external badging identifying it as an “S” model

The chassis number (T836869DN) decodes as: T – XK150-S 836869 – Sequential production number DN – Manual transmission with overdrive (now has TREMEC 5-speed)



Modifications

Velocity stacks and stainless-steel headers

TREMEC 5-speed manual gearbox

Modern air conditioning

Refinished in British Racing Green (originally Carmen Red)

Reupholstered in Biscuit (tan) leather (originally black)

Tan carpet and floor mats

Period-correct Moto-Lita wood-rimmed steering wheel

Altimeter mounted on glovebox

Pioneer AM/FM/cassette stereo hidden beneath the dash

Seat belts

Service & Documentation

The seller states that the following work has been completed:

3.8-liter twin‑cam inline‑six engine rebuilt in 2010

Vredstein Sprint Classic tires

Known Imperfections

Odometer is inoperable

Some paint chips up front

Paint loss on rear British-style license plate below the "5"

Some interior wear

Ownership History

This 1960 Jaguar XK150 S 3.8 FHC is offered on consignment from IT’S ALIVE! Automotive. The car is reported to have been used in the Copperstate 1000 and Colorado Grand rallies under prior ownership.

Included Items

Jaguar Heritage Trust Production Record Trace Certificate

Stock split bench seat

Tan carpeted floor mats

Colorado Grand 25th anniversary (2013) cling stickers on front fenders

Spare tire on spoked wheel

Tool roll (aftermarket tools)

Fire extinguisher

Additional Information

The selling dealer states, "Over the past 20 years, the car has been routinely serviced by another respected local specialist. A comprehensive assortment of receipts measuring an inch thick accompanies the car today, dating back to just before the turn of the century and totaling more than $20,000."