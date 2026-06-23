LHD 1960 Jaguar XK150-S 3.8 FHC 5-Speed
Ended Jun 23, 2026 at 6:00 PM UTC
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Description
It’s Alive! Automotive: The British Invasion Collection brings together a hand-selected offering of 10 classic British sports cars from renowned European restoration specialist It’s Alive Automotive. With decades of experience restoring and preserving Jaguar, MG, Austin-Healey, Triumph, Mercedes-Benz, and other European marques, the team has earned a reputation for craftsmanship and attention to detail. This collection features examples from some of Britain's most iconic automotive brands, each prepared for its next enthusiast owner and ready to be enjoyed on the open road.
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Introduced at the close of the 1950s, the Jaguar XK150 marked a decisive step forward from its predecessors with modernized styling, a wider cabin, and disc brakes on all four wheels — still a rarity at the time. The 1960 model represented the final iteration of the British sports car before XK150 production ended in November 1960.
This left-hand-drive 1960 Jaguar XK150-S 3.8 Fixed Head Coupé — one of approximately 40 built in LHD configuration — is powered is powered by the top-of-the-line “S” specification 3.8-liter twin‑cam inline‑six engine with triple SU carburetors and was rebuilt in 2010. In-period testing produced a top speed of 137 mph, and 0-60 mph took 7.1 seconds.
Built on July 21, 1960, this XK150-S left the factory a few weeks later, wearing Carmen Red and bound for the U.S. The car was fitted with engine number VAS 1248-9, which it retains today. Its stock 4-speed manual transmission has been swapped for a TREMEC 5-speed manual gearbox.
The XK150 S has been refinished in classic British Racing Green over Biscuit (tan) leather interior, and it is fitted with 17" knockoff wire wheels, Smiths instrumentation, walnut veneer trim, and a demister. An altimeter has been added, a useful item given the car's participation in the Colorado Grand under prior ownership.
This 1960 Jaguar XK150 S 3.8 FHC is now offered on consignment by the selling dealer with a Jaguar Heritage Trust Production Record Trace Certificate, tools, and a clean Missouri title.
Highlights
Offered from the It's Alive Automotive British Invasion Collection
One of approximately 40 left-hand-drive XK150-S 3.8 FHC models (multiple sources)
From 21-year family ownership
Multiyear participant in the Copperstate 1000 & Colorado Grand rallies
Finished in British Racing Green
Biscuit (tan) leather-upholstered bucket seats
S-spec 3.8-liter twin‑cam inline‑six engine with triple SU carburetors (VAS-1248-9)
TREMEC 5-speed manual gearbox
Circular trunk badge reads, “Winner Le Mans 1951 1953 1955 1956 1957”
Factory Equipment
S-spec 3.8-liter twin‑cam inline‑six engine with triple SU carburetors
Engine stamping VAS 1248-9, which corresponds with the Jaguar Heritage Trust certificate pictured in the gallery
Reinforced suspension uprated for S specification
Four‑wheel disc brakes
Limited‑slip differential
Rack‑and‑pinion steering
Twin rows of louvered vents on hood
Fog lamps
Bumper guards
16” knockoff wire wheels
Dual exhaust
Full instrumentation including tachometer with built-in clock
Heater and demister system
Walnut veneer wood trim
No external badging identifying it as an “S” model
The chassis number (T836869DN) decodes as:
T – XK150-S
836869 – Sequential production number
DN – Manual transmission with overdrive (now has TREMEC 5-speed)
Modifications
Velocity stacks and stainless-steel headers
TREMEC 5-speed manual gearbox
Modern air conditioning
Refinished in British Racing Green (originally Carmen Red)
Reupholstered in Biscuit (tan) leather (originally black)
Tan carpet and floor mats
Period-correct Moto-Lita wood-rimmed steering wheel
Altimeter mounted on glovebox
Pioneer AM/FM/cassette stereo hidden beneath the dash
Seat belts
Service & Documentation
The seller states that the following work has been completed:
3.8-liter twin‑cam inline‑six engine rebuilt in 2010
Vredstein Sprint Classic tires
Known Imperfections
Odometer is inoperable
Some paint chips up front
Paint loss on rear British-style license plate below the "5"
Some interior wear
Ownership History
This 1960 Jaguar XK150 S 3.8 FHC is offered on consignment from IT’S ALIVE! Automotive. The car is reported to have been used in the Copperstate 1000 and Colorado Grand rallies under prior ownership.
Included Items
Jaguar Heritage Trust Production Record Trace Certificate
Stock split bench seat
Tan carpeted floor mats
Colorado Grand 25th anniversary (2013) cling stickers on front fenders
Spare tire on spoked wheel
Tool roll (aftermarket tools)
Fire extinguisher
Additional Information
The selling dealer states, "Over the past 20 years, the car has been routinely serviced by another respected local specialist. A comprehensive assortment of receipts measuring an inch thick accompanies the car today, dating back to just before the turn of the century and totaling more than $20,000."
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.