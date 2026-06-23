Auction ended.

LHD 1960 Jaguar XK150-S 3.8 FHC 5-Speed

It's Alive Automotive
Bid to $85,000 on 06/23/26
Result
LHD 1960 Jaguar XK150-S 3.8 FHC 5-Speed
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All photos (87)

Ended Jun 23, 2026 at 6:00 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINT836869DN
Mileage indicated85,200 Miles TMU
LocationBridgeton, Missouri
Engine3.8L Inline-Six
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe

Video gallery

1960 Jaguar XK150-S 3.8 FHC 5-Speed Highlight Video
Play

Description

It’s Alive! Automotive: The British Invasion Collection brings together a hand-selected offering of 10 classic British sports cars from renowned European restoration specialist It’s Alive Automotive. With decades of experience restoring and preserving Jaguar, MG, Austin-Healey, Triumph, Mercedes-Benz, and other European marques, the team has earned a reputation for craftsmanship and attention to detail. This collection features examples from some of Britain's most iconic automotive brands, each prepared for its next enthusiast owner and ready to be enjoyed on the open road.

* * *

Introduced at the close of the 1950s, the Jaguar XK150 marked a decisive step forward from its predecessors with modernized styling, a wider cabin, and disc brakes on all four wheels — still a rarity at the time. The 1960 model represented the final iteration of the British sports car before XK150 production ended in November 1960.

This left-hand-drive 1960 Jaguar XK150-S 3.8 Fixed Head Coupé — one of approximately 40 built in LHD configuration — is powered is powered by the top-of-the-line “S” specification 3.8-liter twin‑cam inline‑six engine with triple SU carburetors and was rebuilt in 2010. In-period testing produced a top speed of 137 mph, and 0-60 mph took 7.1 seconds.

Built on July 21, 1960, this XK150-S left the factory a few weeks later, wearing Carmen Red and bound for the U.S. The car was fitted with engine number VAS 1248-9, which it retains today. Its stock 4-speed manual transmission has been swapped for a TREMEC 5-speed manual gearbox.

The XK150 S has been refinished in classic British Racing Green over Biscuit (tan) leather interior, and it is fitted with 17" knockoff wire wheels, Smiths instrumentation, walnut veneer trim, and a demister. An altimeter has been added, a useful item given the car's participation in the Colorado Grand under prior ownership.

This 1960 Jaguar XK150 S 3.8 FHC is now offered on consignment by the selling dealer with a Jaguar Heritage Trust Production Record Trace Certificate, tools, and a clean Missouri title.

Highlights

  • Offered from the It's Alive Automotive British Invasion Collection

  • One of approximately 40 left-hand-drive XK150-S 3.8 FHC models (multiple sources)

  • From 21-year family ownership

  • Multiyear participant in the Copperstate 1000 & Colorado Grand rallies

  • Finished in British Racing Green

  • Biscuit (tan) leather-upholstered bucket seats

  • S-spec 3.8-liter twin‑cam inline‑six engine with triple SU carburetors (VAS-1248-9)

  • TREMEC 5-speed manual gearbox

  • Circular trunk badge reads, “Winner Le Mans 1951 1953 1955 1956 1957”

Factory Equipment

  • S-spec 3.8-liter twin‑cam inline‑six engine with triple SU carburetors

    • Engine stamping VAS 1248-9, which corresponds with the Jaguar Heritage Trust certificate pictured in the gallery

  • Reinforced suspension uprated for S specification

  • Four‑wheel disc brakes

  • Limited‑slip differential

  • Rack‑and‑pinion steering

  • Twin rows of louvered vents on hood

  • Fog lamps

  • Bumper guards

  • 16” knockoff wire wheels

  • Dual exhaust

  • Full instrumentation including tachometer with built-in clock

  • Heater and demister system

  • Walnut veneer wood trim

  • No external badging identifying it as an “S” model

  • The chassis number (T836869DN) decodes as:

    • T – XK150-S

    • 836869 – Sequential production number

    • DN – Manual transmission with overdrive (now has TREMEC 5-speed)

Modifications

  • Velocity stacks and stainless-steel headers

  • TREMEC 5-speed manual gearbox

  • Modern air conditioning

  • Refinished in British Racing Green (originally Carmen Red)

  • Reupholstered in Biscuit (tan) leather (originally black)

  • Tan carpet and floor mats

  • Period-correct Moto-Lita wood-rimmed steering wheel

  • Altimeter mounted on glovebox

  • Pioneer AM/FM/cassette stereo hidden beneath the dash

  • Seat belts

Service & Documentation

The seller states that the following work has been completed:

  • 3.8-liter twin‑cam inline‑six engine rebuilt in 2010

  • Vredstein Sprint Classic tires

Known Imperfections

  • Odometer is inoperable

  • Some paint chips up front

  • Paint loss on rear British-style license plate below the "5"

  • Some interior wear

Ownership History

This 1960 Jaguar XK150 S 3.8 FHC is offered on consignment from IT’S ALIVE! Automotive. The car is reported to have been used in the Copperstate 1000 and Colorado Grand rallies under prior ownership.

Included Items

  • Jaguar Heritage Trust Production Record Trace Certificate

  • Stock split bench seat

  • Tan carpeted floor mats

  • Colorado Grand 25th anniversary (2013) cling stickers on front fenders

  • Spare tire on spoked wheel

  • Tool roll (aftermarket tools)

  • Fire extinguisher

Additional Information

The selling dealer states, "Over the past 20 years, the car has been routinely serviced by another respected local specialist. A comprehensive assortment of receipts measuring an inch thick accompanies the car today, dating back to just before the turn of the century and totaling more than $20,000."

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

LHD 1960 Jaguar XK150-S 3.8 FHC 5-Speed

Last bid
JaguarE-Type1969
JaguarE-Type1969
$85,000
Seller
ITS_ALIVE_AUTO
ITS_ALIVE_AUTO
EndedJun 23, 2026 at 6:00 PM UTC
Bids25
Views17,654
Bids
JaguarE-Type1969's avatar
JaguarE-Type1969
Jun 22 at 4:03 AM
$85,000bid placed 
CS_jgc0d7's avatar
CS_jgc0d7
Jun 20 at 1:21 PM
$80,000bid placed 
JaguarE-Type1969's avatar
JaguarE-Type1969
Jun 20 at 2:49 AM
$71,000bid placed 
JR_iy6nky's avatar
JR_iy6nky
Jun 20 at 2:06 AM
$69,000bid placed 
hearthstone1's avatar
hearthstone1
Jun 19 at 7:17 PM
$67,500bid placed 

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