Description

The second-generation Thunderbird, released in 1958, was completely redesigned and transformed into a more luxurious four-passenger grand touring car. The car was longer and heavier, and it proved to be a massive success, as the larger T-bird earned Motor Trend’s coveted “Car of the Year” award for 1958 and would go on to sell nearly four times as many units as the original two-seat "Baby Bird” predecessor.

This ‘60 “Square Bird" features a segmented egg-crate grille and triple taillights, unique to the model year, and its Tudor Hardtop body is finished in red and white. Inside, the color scheme continues with red and white vinyl upholstery. Amenities include a power-adjustable driver’s seat, power windows, and an AM radio.

Power comes from a factory-rated 300-horsepower 352ci V8 equipped with a four-barrel carburetor and paired with a three-speed Ford-O-Matic automatic transmission.

The car was reportedly refurbished in the mid-2010s, and it was acquired by the seller in 2024.

This 1960 Ford Thunderbird hardtop is now offered with a clean Oklahoma title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

352ci V8 with four-barrel carburetor

Three-speed Ford-O-Matic automatic transmission

Red with white top over red and white vinyl

Power-adjustable driver’s seat

Power windows

Power-assisted brakes

A ir conditioning

AM radio

Factory Equipment

The chassis number (0Y71Y192150) decodes as: 0 – 1960 model year Y – Wixom, Michigan, assembly plant 71 – Tudor hardtop Y – 352ci V8 with four-barrel carburetor 192150 – Sequential production number



Servicing & Documentation

Historical service records are viewable in the gallery. The seller notes the car has been repainted and the interior has been reupholstered.

Known Imperfections

Bumpers and exterior trim show age

Imperfections consistent with an older refurbishment

Ownership History

The car underwent refurbishment circa 2015 and was acquired by the seller in 2024.

Included Items

Historical service records

Additional Information

From the seller: “Interior and exterior restored in 2015. The engine is original. All paperwork and receipts are available. The car has factory air conditioning, and it works and cools great. The car needs a good, caring home just as it had with us. Runs and drives great!”