Auction ended.

1960 Ford Thunderbird Hardtop

Sold for on 07/31/26
Result
1960 Ford Thunderbird Hardtop
Gallery photo 1
Gallery photo 2
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All photos (66)

Ended Jul 31, 2026 at 6:40 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN0Y71Y192150
Mileage indicated5,150 Miles TMU
LocationBroken Arrow, Oklahoma
Engine352ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorRed & White
Interior colorRed & White

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Video gallery

1960 Ford Thunderbird-POV Driving
Play

Description

The second-generation Thunderbird, released in 1958, was completely redesigned and transformed into a more luxurious four-passenger grand touring car. The car was longer and heavier, and it proved to be a massive success, as the larger T-bird earned Motor Trend’s coveted “Car of the Year” award for 1958 and would go on to sell nearly four times as many units as the original two-seat "Baby Bird” predecessor.

This ‘60 “Square Bird" features a segmented egg-crate grille and triple taillights, unique to the model year, and its Tudor Hardtop body is finished in red and white. Inside, the color scheme continues with red and white vinyl upholstery. Amenities include a power-adjustable driver’s seat, power windows, and an AM radio.

Power comes from a factory-rated 300-horsepower 352ci V8 equipped with a four-barrel carburetor and paired with a three-speed Ford-O-Matic automatic transmission.

The car was reportedly refurbished in the mid-2010s, and it was acquired by the seller in 2024.

This 1960 Ford Thunderbird hardtop is now offered with a clean Oklahoma title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • 352ci V8 with four-barrel carburetor

  • Three-speed Ford-O-Matic automatic transmission

  • Red with white top over red and white vinyl

  • Power-adjustable driver’s seat

  • Power windows

  • Power-assisted brakes

  • Air conditioning

  • AM radio

Factory Equipment

  • The chassis number (0Y71Y192150) decodes as:

    • 0 – 1960 model year

    • Y – Wixom, Michigan, assembly plant

    • 71 – Tudor hardtop

    • Y – 352ci V8 with four-barrel carburetor

    • 192150 – Sequential production number

Servicing & Documentation

Historical service records are viewable in the gallery. The seller notes the car has been repainted and the interior has been reupholstered.

Known Imperfections

  • Bumpers and exterior trim show age

  • Imperfections consistent with an older refurbishment

Ownership History

The car underwent refurbishment circa 2015 and was acquired by the seller in 2024.

Included Items

  • Historical service records

Additional Information

From the seller: “Interior and exterior restored in 2015. The engine is original. All paperwork and receipts are available. The car has factory air conditioning, and it works and cools great. The car needs a good, caring home just as it had with us. Runs and drives great!”

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1960 Ford Thunderbird Hardtop

Sold to
KM_71913
KM_71913
$18,190
Seller
mD_Cheech
mD_Cheech
EndedJul 31, 2026 at 6:40 PM UTC
Bids32
Views8,635

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KM_71913
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