1960 Ford Falcon Ranchero
Ending Fri, Jun 26 at 6:40 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
Ford pioneered the ute segment in America with the Ranchero, a body configuration that first proved successful in Australia in the 1930s. Released in the U.S. for the 1957 model year, the Ranchero was designed to blend the comfort of a passenger car with the utility of a pickup.
Marketed as "More than a Car, More than a Truck!", 508,355 units were built over seven generations between 1957 and 1979, evolving from full-sized to compact and mid-sized platforms.
The 1960 model was the start of the second-generation Ranchero, and was based on Ford’s compact Falcon model, more specifically the two-door sedan delivery variant.
This ‘60 Ranchero was refinished in “Candy Apple Red” with a shaved front bumper and BFGoodrich Silvertown Radial whitewall tires as part of a refurbishment and modification process under prior ownership. This Falcon-based ute had been fitted with late-model black cloth bucket seats, so the seller sourced a bench seat and had it, along with the door panels, reupholstered in red and white marine-grade vinyl upholstery.
Power comes from a 144ci "Thriftpower" inline-six engine paired with a two-speed Ford-o-Matic automatic transmission. Additional details include an aftermarket center console, auxiliary gauges, lap belts, and a Sony touchscreen head unit with a backup camera.
This 1960 Ford Ranchero is now offered at no reserve with a shop manual and a clean Texas title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
144ci inline-six engine factory rated at 90 horsepower
Two-speed automatic transmission
Candy Apple Red paint
Red and white marine-grade vinyl upholstery
Sony touchscreen head unit and backup camera
Factory Equipment
13” steel wheels with hubcaps
Six-foot truck bed with drop-down tailgate
Manual steering and brakes
Unibody construction
The Body Plate decodes as:
Style: 66A – Ranchero Base
Paint: J – Monte Carlo Red paint
Trim: 55 – Red and white vinyl upholstery
Build date: 13F – June 13th, 1960
Transmission: 3 – Two-speed Ford-O-Matic automatic transmission
Axle: J – Regular 3.50:1 ratio
The chassis number (0R27S190229) decodes as:
0 – Model year 1960
R – San Jose, California, assembly plant
27 – Two-door Ranchero body style
U – 144ci inline-six
190229 – Sequential Production Number
Modifications
Shaved front bumper
Aftermarket center console
Sony touchscreen head unit and backup camera
Aftermarket speakers
Lap belts
Aftermarket auxiliary gauges
Candy Apple Red paint
Red and white marine-grade vinyl upholstery
Servicing & Documentation
From the seller: “It just went to the mechanic a week ago to get it in good order to sell, so it has a new battery, ignition switch, and u-joint.”
Known Imperfections
The previously installed aftermarket air conditioning and heating system has been removed
The odometer is inoperative
The driver’s side door lock is tricky to unlock with the key
Rust bubbles around the left rear wheel well
Cracks in the paint around the fuel cap, above the tail fins, and on the roof.
Paint peeling on the hood
Various paint scratches
Rust and peeling bed liner material in truck bed.
Carpeted floor mats have stains
Interior light fixture and gear indicator are cracking
Cracked steering wheel
Ownership History
The truck was acquired by the seller in March 2017.
Included Items
1960 Ford Falcon shop manual
Additional Information
This 1960 Ford Falcon Ranchero was offered on Hagerty Marketplace in May 2026. You can view the previous listing here. The winning bidder failed to complete the purchase. This was of no fault to the seller of the vehicle.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.