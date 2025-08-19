Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Ford pioneered the ute segment in America with the Ranchero, a body configuration that first proved successful in Australia in the 1930s. Released in the U.S. for the 1957 model year, the Ranchero was designed to blend the comfort of a passenger car with the utility of a pickup.

Marketed as "More than a Car, More than a Truck!", 508,355 units were built over seven generations between 1957 and 1979, evolving from full-sized to compact and mid-sized platforms.

The 1960 model was the start of the second-generation Ranchero, and was based on Ford’s compact Falcon model, more specifically the two-door sedan delivery variant.

This ‘60 Ranchero was refinished in “Candy Apple Red” with a shaved front bumper and BFGoodrich Silvertown Radial whitewall tires as part of a refurbishment and modification process under prior ownership. This Falcon-based ute had been fitted with late-model black cloth bucket seats, so the seller sourced a bench seat and had it, along with the door panels, reupholstered in red and white marine-grade vinyl upholstery.

Power comes from a 144ci "Thriftpower" inline-six engine paired with a two-speed Ford-o-Matic automatic transmission. Additional details include an aftermarket center console, auxiliary gauges, lap belts, and a Sony touchscreen head unit with a backup camera.

This 1960 Ford Ranchero is now offered at no reserve with a shop manual and a clean Texas title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

144ci inline-six engine factory rated at 90 horsepower

Two-speed automatic transmission

Candy Apple Red paint

Red and white marine-grade vinyl upholstery

Sony touchscreen head unit and backup camera

Factory Equipment

13” steel wheels with hubcaps

Six-foot truck bed with drop-down tailgate

Manual steering and brakes

Unibody construction

The Body Plate decodes as: Style: 66A – Ranchero Base Paint: J – Monte Carlo Red paint Trim: 55 – Red and white vinyl upholstery Build date: 13F – June 13th, 1960 Transmission: 3 – Two-speed Ford-O-Matic automatic transmission Axle: J – Regular 3.50:1 ratio

The chassis number (0R27S190229) decodes as: 0 – Model year 1960 R – San Jose, California, assembly plant 27 – Two-door Ranchero body style U – 144ci inline-six 190229 – Sequential Production Number



Modifications

Shaved front bumper

Aftermarket center console

Sony touchscreen head unit and backup camera

Aftermarket speakers

Lap belts

Aftermarket auxiliary gauges

Candy Apple Red paint

Red and white marine-grade vinyl upholstery

Servicing & Documentation

From the seller: “It just went to the mechanic a week ago to get it in good order to sell, so it has a new battery, ignition switch, and u-joint.”

Known Imperfections

The previously installed aftermarket air conditioning and heating system has been removed

The odometer is inoperative

The driver’s side door lock is tricky to unlock with the key

Rust bubbles around the left rear wheel well

Cracks in the paint around the fuel cap, above the tail fins, and on the roof.

Paint peeling on the hood

Various paint scratches

Rust and peeling bed liner material in truck bed.

Carpeted floor mats have stains

Interior light fixture and gear indicator are cracking

Cracked steering wheel

Ownership History

The truck was acquired by the seller in March 2017.

Included Items

1960 Ford Falcon shop manual

Additional Information

This 1960 Ford Falcon Ranchero was offered on Hagerty Marketplace in May 2026. You can view the previous listing here. The winning bidder failed to complete the purchase. This was of no fault to the seller of the vehicle.