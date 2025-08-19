1960 Ford Falcon Ranchero

No reserve
2 days
$5,250
1960 Ford Falcon Ranchero
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Ending Fri, Jun 26 at 6:40 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN0R27S190229
Mileage indicated18,050 Miles TMU
LocationElgin, Texas
Engine144ci inline-six
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StylePickup/truck
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Video gallery

1960 Ranchero interior
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1960 Ranchero driving
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1960 Ranchero color start
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1960 Ranchero walk around
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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Ford pioneered the ute segment in America with the Ranchero, a body configuration that first proved successful in Australia in the 1930s. Released in the U.S. for the 1957 model year, the Ranchero was designed to blend the comfort of a passenger car with the utility of a pickup.

Marketed as "More than a Car, More than a Truck!", 508,355 units were built over seven generations between 1957 and 1979, evolving from full-sized to compact and mid-sized platforms.

The 1960 model was the start of the second-generation Ranchero, and was based on Ford’s compact Falcon model, more specifically the two-door sedan delivery variant.

This ‘60 Ranchero was refinished in “Candy Apple Red” with a shaved front bumper and BFGoodrich Silvertown Radial whitewall tires as part of a refurbishment and modification process under prior ownership. This Falcon-based ute had been fitted with late-model black cloth bucket seats, so the seller sourced a bench seat and had it, along with the door panels, reupholstered in red and white marine-grade vinyl upholstery.

Power comes from a 144ci "Thriftpower" inline-six engine paired with a two-speed Ford-o-Matic automatic transmission. Additional details include an aftermarket center console, auxiliary gauges, lap belts, and a Sony touchscreen head unit with a backup camera.

This 1960 Ford Ranchero is now offered at no reserve with a shop manual and a clean Texas title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • 144ci inline-six engine factory rated at 90 horsepower

  • Two-speed automatic transmission

  • Candy Apple Red paint

  • Red and white marine-grade vinyl upholstery

  • Sony touchscreen head unit and backup camera

Factory Equipment

  • 13” steel wheels with hubcaps

  • Six-foot truck bed with drop-down tailgate

  • Manual steering and brakes

  • Unibody construction

  • The Body Plate decodes as:

    • Style: 66A – Ranchero Base

    • Paint: J – Monte Carlo Red paint

    • Trim: 55 – Red and white vinyl upholstery

    • Build date: 13F – June 13th, 1960

    • Transmission: 3 – Two-speed Ford-O-Matic automatic transmission

    • Axle: J – Regular 3.50:1 ratio

  • The chassis number (0R27S190229) decodes as:

    • 0 – Model year 1960

    • R – San Jose, California, assembly plant

    • 27 – Two-door Ranchero body style

    • U – 144ci inline-six

    • 190229 – Sequential Production Number

Modifications

  • Shaved front bumper

  • Aftermarket center console

  • Sony touchscreen head unit and backup camera

  • Aftermarket speakers

  • Lap belts

  • Aftermarket auxiliary gauges

  • Candy Apple Red paint

  • Red and white marine-grade vinyl upholstery

Servicing & Documentation

  • From the seller: “It just went to the mechanic a week ago to get it in good order to sell, so it has a new battery, ignition switch, and u-joint.”

Known Imperfections

  • The previously installed aftermarket air conditioning and heating system has been removed

  • The odometer is inoperative

  • The driver’s side door lock is tricky to unlock with the key

  • Rust bubbles around the left rear wheel well

  • Cracks in the paint around the fuel cap, above the tail fins, and on the roof.

  • Paint peeling on the hood

  • Various paint scratches

  • Rust and peeling bed liner material in truck bed.

  • Carpeted floor mats have stains

  • Interior light fixture and gear indicator are cracking

  • Cracked steering wheel

Ownership History

  • The truck was acquired by the seller in March 2017.

Included Items

  • 1960 Ford Falcon shop manual

Additional Information

This 1960 Ford Falcon Ranchero was offered on Hagerty Marketplace in May 2026. You can view the previous listing here. The winning bidder failed to complete the purchase. This was of no fault to the seller of the vehicle.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1960 Ford Falcon Ranchero · No reserve

Current bid
LH_qtjc3s
LH_qtjc3s
$5,250
Seller
JM_vlh1i0
JM_vlh1i0
EndingFri, Jun 26 at 6:40 PM UTC
Bids11
Views5,554
How it works
Bids
LH_qtjc3s' avatar
LH_qtjc3s
Jun 21 at 10:51 PM
$5,250bid placed 
JP8806's avatar
JP8806
Jun 17 at 5:41 PM
$5,000bid placed 
Lonestar132's avatar
Lonestar132
Jun 17 at 5:09 PM
$4,700bid placed 
JP8806's avatar
JP8806
Jun 17 at 2:19 PM
$4,500bid placed 
JohnCzarnecki_am4u's avatar
JohnCzarnecki_am4u
Jun 17 at 3:36 AM
$4,000bid placed 

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