1960 Ford Fairlane 500 Club Sedan

No reserve
1 day
$3,700
1960 Ford Fairlane 500 Club Sedan
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Ending Fri, Sep 11 at 7:00 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN0A41W100370
Mileage indicated85,000 Miles TMU
LocationSavannah, Georgia
Engine292ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorBlack/Red
Interior colorRed

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1960 Ford Fairlane 500 Highlights
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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Introduced for 1960, Ford's third-generation Fairlane brought dramatic styling to the brand's full-size offerings, with sweeping fins, sculpted bodywork, and a lower, wider appearance that reflected the Space Age design trends of the era. Positioned above the standard Fairlane models, the Fairlane 500 added upgraded trim and appointments while retaining the durability and straightforward mechanicals that made Ford a sales leader throughout the 1950s and 1960s.

This 1960 Ford Fairlane 500 Club Sedan is powered by a 292 cubic-inch V8 equipped with a two-barrel carburetor and paired with a three-speed column-shift manual transmission. Finished in matte black with a red roof and matching side accent stripes over red leather and black vinyl upholstery, the car rides on 14-inch red steel wheels with chrome lug covers and whitewall tires. Modifications include chrome side exhaust, Bosch auxiliary gauges, an AutoMeter tachometer, and lap belts.

This 1960 Ford Fairlane 500 Club Sedan is now offered at no reserve by the selling dealer on behalf of the current owner with Georgia registration in the owner’s name.

Highlights

  • 292ci V8 with two-barrel carburetor

  • 3-speed column-shift manual transmission

  • Finished in matte black with a red roof and side accent stripes

  • Red leather and black vinyl upholstery

  • 14” red steel wheels with whitewall tires

Factory Equipment

  • The chassis number (0A41W100370) decodes as:

    • 0 – 1960 model year

    • A – Atlanta, Georgia assembly plant

    • 41 – Fairlane 500 2-door Club Sedan

    • W – 292ci V8 engine with two-barrel carburetor

    • 100370 – Consecutive production unit number

  • The trim tag decodes as:

    • 64A – Fairlane 500 2-door Club Sedan body style

    • M – Corinthian White exterior paint

    • 34 – Green vinyl and green block-stripe-pattern fabric interior trim

    • 17J – Scheduled for assembly September 17, 1959

    • 1 – 3-speed manual transmission

    • 1 – 3.56:1 rear axle ratio

Modifications

  • Finished in matte black with a red roof and side stripes

  • Chrome side exhaust pipes

  • Polished air cleaner housing

  • Chrome valve covers

  • Lower dash-mounted Bosch auxiliary gauges

  • Steering column-mounted AutoMeter tachometer

  • Lap belts

Known Imperfections

  • Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age

  • Rust present in front chassis rails, undercarriage components, and dumpers

  • Pitting, scuffs, and general blemishes in brightwork

  • Body filler visible along lower panel edges

  • Rear differential and oil pan seepage

  • Missing headliner

Included Items

  • Trunk mat and matching bag

  • Spare tire with cover

  • Owner's manual

  • Service records

  • Fire extinguisher

  • Spare parts

Additional documents

Vehicle Valuation Report: 1960 Ford Fairlane 500 Club Sedan

Service Records: 1960 Ford Fairlane 500 Club Sedan

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1960 Ford Fairlane 500 Club Sedan · No reserve

Current bid
OS_ea395r
OS_ea395r
$3,700
Seller
Tim_Rollinger
Tim_Rollinger
EndingFri, Sep 11 at 7:00 PM UTC
Bids7
Views14,245

Comments & bids

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OS_ea395r's avatar
OS_ea395r
Sep 9 at 2:16 PM
$3,700bid placed 
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BD_tx52cw
Sep 5 at 1:07 AM
$3,600bid placed 
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MN_0qvqmv
Sep 4 at 5:47 PM
$2,000bid placed 
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51Ford1621
Sep 4 at 2:11 PM
$900bid placed 
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Shawty
Sep 2 at 3:26 AM
$800bid placed 
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JP_0sabh0
Aug 29 at 6:40 AM
$700bid placed 
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cs1208
Aug 27 at 7:28 PM
$600bid placed 

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