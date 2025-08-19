Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Introduced for 1960, Ford's third-generation Fairlane brought dramatic styling to the brand's full-size offerings, with sweeping fins, sculpted bodywork, and a lower, wider appearance that reflected the Space Age design trends of the era. Positioned above the standard Fairlane models, the Fairlane 500 added upgraded trim and appointments while retaining the durability and straightforward mechanicals that made Ford a sales leader throughout the 1950s and 1960s.

This 1960 Ford Fairlane 500 Club Sedan is powered by a 292 cubic-inch V8 equipped with a two-barrel carburetor and paired with a three-speed column-shift manual transmission. Finished in matte black with a red roof and matching side accent stripes over red leather and black vinyl upholstery, the car rides on 14-inch red steel wheels with chrome lug covers and whitewall tires. Modifications include chrome side exhaust, Bosch auxiliary gauges, an AutoMeter tachometer, and lap belts.

This 1960 Ford Fairlane 500 Club Sedan is now offered at no reserve by the selling dealer on behalf of the current owner with Georgia registration in the owner’s name.

Highlights

292ci V8 with two-barrel carburetor

3-speed column-shift manual transmission

Finished in matte black with a red roof and side accent stripes

Red leather and black vinyl upholstery

14” red steel wheels with whitewall tires

Factory Equipment

The chassis number (0A41W100370) decodes as: 0 – 1960 model year A – Atlanta, Georgia assembly plant 41 – Fairlane 500 2-door Club Sedan W – 292ci V8 engine with two-barrel carburetor 100370 – Consecutive production unit number

The trim tag decodes as: 64A – Fairlane 500 2-door Club Sedan body style M – Corinthian White exterior paint 34 – Green vinyl and green block-stripe-pattern fabric interior trim 17J – Scheduled for assembly September 17, 1959 1 – 3-speed manual transmission 1 – 3.56:1 rear axle ratio



Modifications

Finished in matte black with a red roof and side stripes

Chrome side exhaust pipes

Polished air cleaner housing

Chrome valve covers

Lower dash-mounted Bosch auxiliary gauges

Steering column-mounted AutoMeter tachometer

Lap belts

Known Imperfections

Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age

Rust present in front chassis rails, undercarriage components, and dumpers

Pitting, scuffs, and general blemishes in brightwork

Body filler visible along lower panel edges

Rear differential and oil pan seepage

Missing headliner

Included Items