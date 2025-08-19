1960 Ford Fairlane 500 Club Sedan
Ending Fri, Sep 11 at 7:00 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
Introduced for 1960, Ford's third-generation Fairlane brought dramatic styling to the brand's full-size offerings, with sweeping fins, sculpted bodywork, and a lower, wider appearance that reflected the Space Age design trends of the era. Positioned above the standard Fairlane models, the Fairlane 500 added upgraded trim and appointments while retaining the durability and straightforward mechanicals that made Ford a sales leader throughout the 1950s and 1960s.
This 1960 Ford Fairlane 500 Club Sedan is powered by a 292 cubic-inch V8 equipped with a two-barrel carburetor and paired with a three-speed column-shift manual transmission. Finished in matte black with a red roof and matching side accent stripes over red leather and black vinyl upholstery, the car rides on 14-inch red steel wheels with chrome lug covers and whitewall tires. Modifications include chrome side exhaust, Bosch auxiliary gauges, an AutoMeter tachometer, and lap belts.
This 1960 Ford Fairlane 500 Club Sedan is now offered at no reserve by the selling dealer on behalf of the current owner with Georgia registration in the owner’s name.
Highlights
292ci V8 with two-barrel carburetor
3-speed column-shift manual transmission
Finished in matte black with a red roof and side accent stripes
Red leather and black vinyl upholstery
14” red steel wheels with whitewall tires
Factory Equipment
The chassis number (0A41W100370) decodes as:
0 – 1960 model year
A – Atlanta, Georgia assembly plant
41 – Fairlane 500 2-door Club Sedan
W – 292ci V8 engine with two-barrel carburetor
100370 – Consecutive production unit number
The trim tag decodes as:
64A – Fairlane 500 2-door Club Sedan body style
M – Corinthian White exterior paint
34 – Green vinyl and green block-stripe-pattern fabric interior trim
17J – Scheduled for assembly September 17, 1959
1 – 3-speed manual transmission
1 – 3.56:1 rear axle ratio
Modifications
Finished in matte black with a red roof and side stripes
Chrome side exhaust pipes
Polished air cleaner housing
Chrome valve covers
Lower dash-mounted Bosch auxiliary gauges
Steering column-mounted AutoMeter tachometer
Lap belts
Known Imperfections
Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age
Rust present in front chassis rails, undercarriage components, and dumpers
Pitting, scuffs, and general blemishes in brightwork
Body filler visible along lower panel edges
Rear differential and oil pan seepage
Missing headliner
Included Items
Trunk mat and matching bag
Spare tire with cover
Owner's manual
Service records
Fire extinguisher
Spare parts
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.