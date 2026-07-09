1275cc-Powered 1960 Austin-Healey Sprite Mk I 5-Speed
Ended Jul 09, 2026 at 6:54 PM UTC
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Description
The Austin-Healey Sprite arrived in 1958 as the spiritual successor to prewar cycle-fendered roadsters, distilled into a low-cost, lightweight package that prioritized driving enjoyment above all else. The Mk I, with its distinctive bulging "Bugeye" headlamps integrated into the bonnet, has become one of the most beloved small sports cars of the era — endearing, mechanically simple, and rewarding in a way that few modern cars can replicate.
This 1960 Sprite has undergone an extensive mechanical refurbishment touching the engine, transmission, rear end, brakes, steering, and electrical systems, while the body wears a darker blue repaint and interior trimmed in black vinyl.
The car has been fitted with a 1,275cc inline-four reportedly bored .020 over and fitted with high-performance internals, backed by a Datsun-sourced 5-speed manual transmission utilizing a Rivergate conversion kit. Additional mechanical, cosmetic, and practical modifications to the car are highlighted below.
This 1960 Austin-Healey Sprite Mk I is offered at no reserve with parts and service manuals, side curtains and tonneau cover, and a clean Missouri title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Overbored 1,275cc engine with high-performance internals
Datsun 5-speed transmission with Rivergate conversion kit
Finished in dark blue with a black soft top
Reupholstered interior with heated bucket seats
Front disc brakes, steering rack, and sway bar
Replacement wiring harness, fuse panel, and LED lighting
Factory Equipment
Bugeye-style integrated headlamp bonnet
Convertible soft top and removable side curtains
Bucket seats
Heater
Modifications
Engine
1,275cc inline-four engine
9.75:1 compression
0.020-inch overbore
Balanced crankshaft
Street performance camshaft
Adjustable timing gear
High-flow oil pump
ARP head bolts
Weber carburetor
Pertronix Flame-Thrower electronic ignition
High-torque starter
100-amp alternator
Electric fuel pump
Aluminum crossflow radiator
Drivetrain & Chassis
Rebuilt Datsun 5-speed transmission with Rivergate conversion kit
Rebuilt 3.90 rear differential with hardened axles
Separate brake and master cylinders
Font disc brake conversion
Replacement steering rack and 3/4-inch front sway bar
13-inch Minilite-style wheels
Single exhaust system
Electrical & Interior
Negative-ground wiring harness
LED exterior lighting, front and rear
Replacement panel and front lighting wiring coupler
Reupholstered seats with heating
Replacement carpet
Custom Sprite-badged door plate and floor mats
Bugeye Guy GPS speedometer and tachometer with auxiliary gauges
Known Imperfections
Various paint imperfections noted by seller
Gas and temperature gauges occasionally stick
Ownership History
From the seller, "I have been driving Bugeye Sprites for 60 years, and this is my seventh."
Included Items
Parts and service manuals
Removable side curtains
Tonneau cover
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.