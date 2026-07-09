Auction ended.

1275cc-Powered 1960 Austin-Healey Sprite Mk I 5-Speed

No reserve
Sold for on 07/09/26
Result
1275cc-Powered 1960 Austin-Healey Sprite Mk I 5-Speed
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Ended Jul 09, 2026 at 6:54 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINAN5L25526
Mileage indicated2,150 Miles TMU
LocationKansas City, Missouri
Engine1,275cc Inline-Four
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorBlue
Interior colorBlack

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Description

The Austin-Healey Sprite arrived in 1958 as the spiritual successor to prewar cycle-fendered roadsters, distilled into a low-cost, lightweight package that prioritized driving enjoyment above all else. The Mk I, with its distinctive bulging "Bugeye" headlamps integrated into the bonnet, has become one of the most beloved small sports cars of the era — endearing, mechanically simple, and rewarding in a way that few modern cars can replicate.

This 1960 Sprite has undergone an extensive mechanical refurbishment touching the engine, transmission, rear end, brakes, steering, and electrical systems, while the body wears a darker blue repaint and interior trimmed in black vinyl.

The car has been fitted with a 1,275cc inline-four reportedly bored .020 over and fitted with high-performance internals, backed by a Datsun-sourced 5-speed manual transmission utilizing a Rivergate conversion kit. Additional mechanical, cosmetic, and practical modifications to the car are highlighted below.

This 1960 Austin-Healey Sprite Mk I is offered at no reserve with parts and service manuals, side curtains and tonneau cover, and a clean Missouri title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Overbored 1,275cc engine with high-performance internals

  • Datsun 5-speed transmission with Rivergate conversion kit

  • Finished in dark blue with a black soft top

  • Reupholstered interior with heated bucket seats

  • Front disc brakes, steering rack, and sway bar

  • Replacement wiring harness, fuse panel, and LED lighting

Factory Equipment

  • Bugeye-style integrated headlamp bonnet

  • Convertible soft top and removable side curtains

  • Bucket seats

  • Heater

Modifications

Engine

  • 1,275cc inline-four engine

    • 9.75:1 compression

    • 0.020-inch overbore

    • Balanced crankshaft

    • Street performance camshaft

    • Adjustable timing gear

    • High-flow oil pump

    • ARP head bolts

  • Weber carburetor

  • Pertronix Flame-Thrower electronic ignition

  • High-torque starter

  • 100-amp alternator

  • Electric fuel pump

  • Aluminum crossflow radiator

Drivetrain & Chassis

  • Rebuilt Datsun 5-speed transmission with Rivergate conversion kit

  • Rebuilt 3.90 rear differential with hardened axles

  • Separate brake and master cylinders

  • Font disc brake conversion

  • Replacement steering rack and 3/4-inch front sway bar

  • 13-inch Minilite-style wheels

  • Single exhaust system

Electrical & Interior

  • Negative-ground wiring harness

  • LED exterior lighting, front and rear

  • Replacement panel and front lighting wiring coupler

  • Reupholstered seats with heating

  • Replacement carpet

  • Custom Sprite-badged door plate and floor mats

  • Bugeye Guy GPS speedometer and tachometer with auxiliary gauges

Known Imperfections

  • Various paint imperfections noted by seller

  • Gas and temperature gauges occasionally stick

Ownership History

From the seller, "I have been driving Bugeye Sprites for 60 years, and this is my seventh."

Included Items

  • Parts and service manuals

  • Removable side curtains

  • Tonneau cover

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1275cc-Powered 1960 Austin-Healey Sprite Mk I 5-Speed · No reserve

Sold to
PRF4801-
PRF4801-
$23,540
Seller
Jw_fo4v61
Jw_fo4v61
EndedJul 09, 2026 at 6:54 PM UTC
Bids33
Views7,512

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