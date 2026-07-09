Description

The Austin-Healey Sprite arrived in 1958 as the spiritual successor to prewar cycle-fendered roadsters, distilled into a low-cost, lightweight package that prioritized driving enjoyment above all else. The Mk I, with its distinctive bulging "Bugeye" headlamps integrated into the bonnet, has become one of the most beloved small sports cars of the era — endearing, mechanically simple, and rewarding in a way that few modern cars can replicate.

This 1960 Sprite has undergone an extensive mechanical refurbishment touching the engine, transmission, rear end, brakes, steering, and electrical systems, while the body wears a darker blue repaint and interior trimmed in black vinyl.

The car has been fitted with a 1,275cc inline-four reportedly bored .020 over and fitted with high-performance internals, backed by a Datsun-sourced 5-speed manual transmission utilizing a Rivergate conversion kit. Additional mechanical, cosmetic, and practical modifications to the car are highlighted below.

This 1960 Austin-Healey Sprite Mk I is offered at no reserve with parts and service manuals, side curtains and tonneau cover, and a clean Missouri title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Overbored 1,275cc engine with high-performance internals

Datsun 5-speed transmission with Rivergate conversion kit

Finished in dark blue with a black soft top

Reupholstered interior with heated bucket seats

Front disc brakes, steering rack, and sway bar

Replacement wiring harness, fuse panel, and LED lighting

Factory Equipment

Bugeye-style integrated headlamp bonnet

Convertible soft top and removable side curtains

Bucket seats

Heater

Modifications

Engine

1,275cc inline-four engine 9.75:1 compression 0.020-inch overbore Balanced crankshaft Street performance camshaft Adjustable timing gear High-flow oil pump ARP head bolts

Weber carburetor

Pertronix Flame-Thrower electronic ignition

High-torque starter

100-amp alternator

Electric fuel pump

Aluminum crossflow radiator

Drivetrain & Chassis

Rebuilt Datsun 5-speed transmission with Rivergate conversion kit

Rebuilt 3.90 rear differential with hardened axles

Separate brake and master cylinders

Font disc brake conversion

Replacement steering rack and 3/4-inch front sway bar

13-inch Minilite-style wheels

Single exhaust system

Electrical & Interior

Negative-ground wiring harness

LED exterior lighting, front and rear

Replacement panel and front lighting wiring coupler

Reupholstered seats with heating

Replacement carpet

Custom Sprite-badged door plate and floor mats

Bugeye Guy GPS speedometer and tachometer with auxiliary gauges

Known Imperfections

Various paint imperfections noted by seller

Gas and temperature gauges occasionally stick

Ownership History

From the seller, "I have been driving Bugeye Sprites for 60 years, and this is my seventh."

Included Items