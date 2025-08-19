Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The 1960 Austin-Healey “Bugeye” Sprite, also known as the “Frogeye” in the UK, was a lightweight British sports car designed for affordability and fun. Introduced in 1958 and produced until 1961, it featured distinctive, fixed headlamps that gave it its nickname. Built by the British Motor Corporation, the Sprite used a simple unibody design and borrowed mechanical components from existing BMC models. Its low cost, minimal equipment, and excellent handling made it popular among enthusiasts and amateur racers.

This 1960 Bugeye is refinished in blue and wears a removable black hardtop. Power is provided by a 1,275cc inline-four fed by dual SU carburetors and sent to the rear wheels through a four-speed “rib case” transmission.

The body features a front-hinged hood, polished trim, dual fender-mounted mirrors, and removable side curtains. Steel 13” wheels wear polished hubcaps and trim rings are mounted over drum brakes at each corner.

Inside, a bolt-through racing bucket is mounted on the driver’s side and joined by a Miata-sourced passenger seat and Tanaka racing harnesses.

This modified ‘60 Bugeye Sprite is offered at no reserve with a car cover, an uninstalled Miata driver's seat, and a clean Florida title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

1,275cc inline-four with dual SU carburetors

Four-speed “rib case” transmission

Refinished in blue

Removable black hardtop

Factory Equipment

The chassis number (AN5L39231) decodes as: AN5 – Bugeye Sprite L – Left-hand drive 39231 – Sequential production number



Modifications

Front-hinged hood

Replaced trim and badging

Aftermarket lighting

13” steel wheels with polished hubcaps and trim rings

Aluminum radiator

Aftermarket exhaust with glasspack muffler

Updated fuse box

Bolt-through racing bucket and Miata-sourced passenger seat

Tanaka racing harnesses

Servicing

The seller reports replacing the fuel tank, wiring harness, and various braking components.

Known Imperfections

Finish shows imperfections and shade variation

Hardtop rear window is missing

Speedometer and fuel level-gauge are inoperative

Wipers are inoperative

Interior shows wear

Ownership History

The seller acquired this 1960 Austin Healey Sprite as a project and subsequently completed a refurbishment over an eight-year period.

Included Items