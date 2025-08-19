1275cc-Powered 1960 Austin Healey Bugeye Sprite

No reserve
6 days
$9,600
1275cc-Powered 1960 Austin Healey Bugeye Sprite
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Ending Tue, Jun 30 at 6:45 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINAN5L39231
Mileage indicated66,800 Miles TMU
LocationSt. Augustine, Florida
Engine1,275cc Inline-Four
Drivetrain RWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorBlue
Interior colorBlack
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Video gallery

1960 Austin-Healey Bugeye Sprite Cold Start
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1960 Austin-Healey Bugeye Sprite Turn Indicator and Brake Light Operation
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1960 Austin Healey Sprite Bugeye-Drive by
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Austin Healey Sprite Bugeye-Drive by 2
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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The 1960 Austin-Healey “Bugeye” Sprite, also known as the “Frogeye” in the UK, was a lightweight British sports car designed for affordability and fun. Introduced in 1958 and produced until 1961, it featured distinctive, fixed headlamps that gave it its nickname. Built by the British Motor Corporation, the Sprite used a simple unibody design and borrowed mechanical components from existing BMC models. Its low cost, minimal equipment, and excellent handling made it popular among enthusiasts and amateur racers.

This 1960 Bugeye is refinished in blue and wears a removable black hardtop. Power is provided by a 1,275cc inline-four fed by dual SU carburetors and sent to the rear wheels through a four-speed “rib case” transmission.

The body features a front-hinged hood, polished trim, dual fender-mounted mirrors, and removable side curtains. Steel 13” wheels wear polished hubcaps and trim rings are mounted over drum brakes at each corner.

Inside, a bolt-through racing bucket is mounted on the driver’s side and joined by a Miata-sourced passenger seat and Tanaka racing harnesses.

This modified ‘60 Bugeye Sprite is offered at no reserve with a car cover, an uninstalled Miata driver's seat, and a clean Florida title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • 1,275cc inline-four with dual SU carburetors

  • Four-speed “rib case” transmission

  • Refinished in blue

  • Removable black hardtop

Factory Equipment

  • The chassis number (AN5L39231) decodes as:

    • AN5 – Bugeye Sprite

    • L – Left-hand drive

    • 39231 – Sequential production number

Modifications

  • Front-hinged hood

  • Replaced trim and badging

  • Aftermarket lighting

  • 13” steel wheels with polished hubcaps and trim rings

  • Aluminum radiator

  • Aftermarket exhaust with glasspack muffler

  • Updated fuse box

  • Bolt-through racing bucket and Miata-sourced passenger seat

  • Tanaka racing harnesses

Servicing

  • The seller reports replacing the fuel tank, wiring harness, and various braking components.

Known Imperfections

  • Finish shows imperfections and shade variation

  • Hardtop rear window is missing

  • Speedometer and fuel level-gauge are inoperative

  • Wipers are inoperative

  • Interior shows wear

Ownership History

The seller acquired this 1960 Austin Healey Sprite as a project and subsequently completed a refurbishment over an eight-year period.

Included Items

  • Removable side curtains

  • Uninstalled Miata driver's seat

  • Car cover

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1275cc-Powered 1960 Austin Healey Bugeye Sprite · No reserve

Current bid
rjf4
rjf4
$9,600
Seller
Klm777
Klm777
EndingTue, Jun 30 at 6:45 PM UTC
Bids13
Views2,321
How it works
Bids
rjf4's avatar
rjf4
Jun 23 at 7:06 PM
$9,600bid placed 
Greg_Bott's avatar
Greg_Bott
Jun 23 at 12:45 AM
$7,900bid placed 
EdwinSanger_q98n's avatar
EdwinSanger_q98n
Jun 22 at 6:23 PM
$7,500bid placed 
Greg_Bott's avatar
Greg_Bott
Jun 21 at 11:33 PM
$6,900bid placed 
J_Green5's avatar
J_Green5
Jun 20 at 7:01 PM
$6,500bid placed 

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