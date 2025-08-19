1275cc-Powered 1960 Austin Healey Bugeye Sprite
Ending Tue, Jun 30 at 6:45 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
The 1960 Austin-Healey “Bugeye” Sprite, also known as the “Frogeye” in the UK, was a lightweight British sports car designed for affordability and fun. Introduced in 1958 and produced until 1961, it featured distinctive, fixed headlamps that gave it its nickname. Built by the British Motor Corporation, the Sprite used a simple unibody design and borrowed mechanical components from existing BMC models. Its low cost, minimal equipment, and excellent handling made it popular among enthusiasts and amateur racers.
This 1960 Bugeye is refinished in blue and wears a removable black hardtop. Power is provided by a 1,275cc inline-four fed by dual SU carburetors and sent to the rear wheels through a four-speed “rib case” transmission.
The body features a front-hinged hood, polished trim, dual fender-mounted mirrors, and removable side curtains. Steel 13” wheels wear polished hubcaps and trim rings are mounted over drum brakes at each corner.
Inside, a bolt-through racing bucket is mounted on the driver’s side and joined by a Miata-sourced passenger seat and Tanaka racing harnesses.
This modified ‘60 Bugeye Sprite is offered at no reserve with a car cover, an uninstalled Miata driver's seat, and a clean Florida title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
1,275cc inline-four with dual SU carburetors
Four-speed “rib case” transmission
Refinished in blue
Removable black hardtop
Factory Equipment
The chassis number (AN5L39231) decodes as:
AN5 – Bugeye Sprite
L – Left-hand drive
39231 – Sequential production number
Modifications
Front-hinged hood
Replaced trim and badging
Aftermarket lighting
13” steel wheels with polished hubcaps and trim rings
Aluminum radiator
Aftermarket exhaust with glasspack muffler
Updated fuse box
Bolt-through racing bucket and Miata-sourced passenger seat
Tanaka racing harnesses
Servicing
The seller reports replacing the fuel tank, wiring harness, and various braking components.
Known Imperfections
Finish shows imperfections and shade variation
Hardtop rear window is missing
Speedometer and fuel level-gauge are inoperative
Wipers are inoperative
Interior shows wear
Ownership History
The seller acquired this 1960 Austin Healey Sprite as a project and subsequently completed a refurbishment over an eight-year period.
Included Items
Removable side curtains
Uninstalled Miata driver's seat
Car cover
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.