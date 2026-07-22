31-Years-Owned 1959 Triumph TR3A
Ended Jul 22, 2026 at 6:15 PM UTC
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Description
The TR3A arrived in 1957 as a practical evolution of the TR3, bringing a wider front grille, exterior door handles, and a lockable trunk to the established formula. Underneath, the 1,991cc inline-four and front disc brake setup — the latter a genuine distinction for a production car of the era — carried over largely unchanged, keeping the TR3A honest as a driver's machine rather than a touring car dressed up in sports car clothing. Production ran through 1962, with the U.S. absorbing the majority of output, and the TR3A became Triumph's best-selling model of the period as a result.
This 1959 TR3A is finished in Primrose Yellow over a tan vinyl interior, and is presented in largely unmodified form wearing paint reportedly applied around 25 years ago. The car is accompanied by a set of weather equipment including a soft top, tonneau cover, side curtains, and a steel hardtop.
The car's 1,991cc inline-four features a pair of replacement SU carburetors and it sends power to the rear wheels via a four-speed manual gearbox and a rear differential said to have been rebuilt by Ray Marty of British Motor Works in North Plains, Oregon.
This 1959 Triumph TR3A is now offered with a color-matched removable hardtop, weather equipment, a tool kit, servicing manual, and a clean Oregon title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Finished in Primrose Yellow over tan vinyl upholstery
Recently serviced carburetors and overhauled rear differential
Factory-equipped with front disc brakes
Color-keyed removable hardtop included
Factory Equipment
1,991cc inline-four engine
Dual SU carburetors
Four-speed manual transmission
Front disc brakes, rear drums
Steel disc wheels with hub caps
Fender-mounted side mirrors
Exterior door handles
Lockable trunk
Jaeger instrumentation
Modifications
Electric cooling fan
Spin-on oil filter
Pertronix ignition
Servicing
The seller reports the following recent servicing:
Replacement SU carburetors installed
Rebuilt steering box Macy's Garage
Work by Ray Marty at British Motor Works
Differential rebuilt
Rear wheel bearings replaced
Spark plugs and wires replaced
Pertronix ignition installed
Carburetors tuned
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the vehicle’s condition are available in the gallery
Various paint chips, cracks, scratches, dents, and corrosion present
Wear on various interior surfaces including the upholstery and door panels
Dunlop tires with older date codes
Ownership History
From the seller: “This car has taken us throughout the mountain West - Glacier Park, Yellowstone Park, Teton Park, Mesa Verde, Eastern Montana and the Black Hills. Memorable times include following 10' behind a red Park Service touring bus in dense clouds going up Going-to-the-Sun highway in Glacier Park! Also, two trips over Bear Tooth Pass from Cooke City to Red Lodge Montana."
Included Items
Color-keyed removable hardtop
Removable soft top
Tonneau cover
Side curtains
Tool kit
Various spare parts
Servicing manual
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.