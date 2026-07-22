Auction ended.

31-Years-Owned 1959 Triumph TR3A

Sold for on 07/22/26
Result
31-Years-Owned 1959 Triumph TR3A
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All photos (124)

Ended Jul 22, 2026 at 6:15 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINTS51059L
Mileage indicated73,000 Miles TMU
LocationHood River, Oregon
Engine1,991cc Inline-Four
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorPrimrose Yellow
Interior colorTan

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Video gallery

1959 Triumph TR3A Start Up
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1959 Triumph TR3A Walk Around
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1959 Triumph TR3A Drive
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Description

The TR3A arrived in 1957 as a practical evolution of the TR3, bringing a wider front grille, exterior door handles, and a lockable trunk to the established formula. Underneath, the 1,991cc inline-four and front disc brake setup — the latter a genuine distinction for a production car of the era — carried over largely unchanged, keeping the TR3A honest as a driver's machine rather than a touring car dressed up in sports car clothing. Production ran through 1962, with the U.S. absorbing the majority of output, and the TR3A became Triumph's best-selling model of the period as a result.

This 1959 TR3A is finished in Primrose Yellow over a tan vinyl interior, and is presented in largely unmodified form wearing paint reportedly applied around 25 years ago. The car is accompanied by a set of weather equipment including a soft top, tonneau cover, side curtains, and a steel hardtop.

The car's 1,991cc inline-four features a pair of replacement SU carburetors and it sends power to the rear wheels via a four-speed manual gearbox and a rear differential said to have been rebuilt by Ray Marty of British Motor Works in North Plains, Oregon.

This 1959 Triumph TR3A is now offered with a color-matched removable hardtop, weather equipment, a tool kit, servicing manual, and a clean Oregon title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Finished in Primrose Yellow over tan vinyl upholstery

  • Recently serviced carburetors and overhauled rear differential

  • Factory-equipped with front disc brakes

  • Color-keyed removable hardtop included

Factory Equipment

  • 1,991cc inline-four engine

  • Dual SU carburetors

  • Four-speed manual transmission

  • Front disc brakes, rear drums

  • Steel disc wheels with hub caps

  • Fender-mounted side mirrors

  • Exterior door handles

  • Lockable trunk

  • Jaeger instrumentation

Modifications

  • Electric cooling fan

  • Spin-on oil filter

  • Pertronix ignition

Servicing

The seller reports the following recent servicing:

  • Replacement SU carburetors installed

  • Rebuilt steering box Macy's Garage

  • Work by Ray Marty at British Motor Works

    • Differential rebuilt

    • Rear wheel bearings replaced

    • Spark plugs and wires replaced

    • Pertronix ignition installed

    • Carburetors tuned

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the vehicle’s condition are available in the gallery

  • Various paint chips, cracks, scratches, dents, and corrosion present

  • Wear on various interior surfaces including the upholstery and door panels

  • Dunlop tires with older date codes

Ownership History

From the seller: “This car has taken us throughout the mountain West - Glacier Park, Yellowstone Park, Teton Park, Mesa Verde, Eastern Montana and the Black Hills. Memorable times include following 10' behind a red Park Service touring bus in dense clouds going up Going-to-the-Sun highway in Glacier Park! Also, two trips over Bear Tooth Pass from Cooke City to Red Lodge Montana."

Included Items

  • Color-keyed removable hardtop

  • Removable soft top

  • Tonneau cover

  • Side curtains

  • Tool kit

  • Various spare parts

  • Servicing manual

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

31-Years-Owned 1959 Triumph TR3A

Sold to
fn_l3mqcu
fn_l3mqcu
$21,935
Seller
TBottman
TBottman
EndedJul 22, 2026 at 6:15 PM UTC
Bids22
Views9,928

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