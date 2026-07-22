Description

The TR3A arrived in 1957 as a practical evolution of the TR3, bringing a wider front grille, exterior door handles, and a lockable trunk to the established formula. Underneath, the 1,991cc inline-four and front disc brake setup — the latter a genuine distinction for a production car of the era — carried over largely unchanged, keeping the TR3A honest as a driver's machine rather than a touring car dressed up in sports car clothing. Production ran through 1962, with the U.S. absorbing the majority of output, and the TR3A became Triumph's best-selling model of the period as a result.

This 1959 TR3A is finished in Primrose Yellow over a tan vinyl interior, and is presented in largely unmodified form wearing paint reportedly applied around 25 years ago. The car is accompanied by a set of weather equipment including a soft top, tonneau cover, side curtains, and a steel hardtop.

The car's 1,991cc inline-four features a pair of replacement SU carburetors and it sends power to the rear wheels via a four-speed manual gearbox and a rear differential said to have been rebuilt by Ray Marty of British Motor Works in North Plains, Oregon.

This 1959 Triumph TR3A is now offered with a color-matched removable hardtop, weather equipment, a tool kit, servicing manual, and a clean Oregon title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Finished in Primrose Yellow over tan vinyl upholstery

Recently serviced carburetors and overhauled rear differential

Factory-equipped with front disc brakes

Color-keyed removable hardtop included

Factory Equipment

1,991cc inline-four engine

Dual SU carburetors

Four-speed manual transmission

Front disc brakes, rear drums

Steel disc wheels with hub caps

Fender-mounted side mirrors

Exterior door handles

Lockable trunk

Jaeger instrumentation

Modifications

Electric cooling fan

Spin-on oil filter

Pertronix ignition

Servicing

The seller reports the following recent servicing:

Replacement SU carburetors installed

Rebuilt steering box Macy's Garage

Work by Ray Marty at British Motor Works Differential rebuilt Rear wheel bearings replaced Spark plugs and wires replaced Pertronix ignition installed Carburetors tuned



Known Imperfections

Images detailing the vehicle’s condition are available in the gallery

Various paint chips, cracks, scratches, dents, and corrosion present

Wear on various interior surfaces including the upholstery and door panels

Dunlop tires with older date codes

Ownership History

From the seller: “This car has taken us throughout the mountain West - Glacier Park, Yellowstone Park, Teton Park, Mesa Verde, Eastern Montana and the Black Hills. Memorable times include following 10' behind a red Park Service touring bus in dense clouds going up Going-to-the-Sun highway in Glacier Park! Also, two trips over Bear Tooth Pass from Cooke City to Red Lodge Montana."

Included Items