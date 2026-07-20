Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Hollywood couldn’t write a story more fantastic than the life of Samuel L. Peters. After serving in the U.S. Air Force in the early 1960s, Peters paid his way through college on the earnings he collected hustling pool halls. Peters built more than a dozen companies, was a two-time national handball champion, amateur boxer, minor league baseball player, scratch golfer and award-winning dancer. He climbed Mt. Kilimanjaro, flew hot air balloons, and piloted private jets. His love for everything automotive could been seen across his collection of classic cars and motorcycles, including taking 10th place in the 2013 Peking to Paris Car Rally. Hagerty Marketplace is proud to present the Samuel L. Peters collection of vehicles, ready to be cherished by their next caretakers, and offered entirely without reserve. * * *

Introduced for 1959, the Studebaker Lark was an needed answer to Detroit’s growing excess. While competitors grew longer and wider, Studebaker went deliberately smaller, adapting its 1953 body shell into a clean, compact package that felt practical without appearing stripped-down. The Lark arrived at the perfect moment, as American buyers began questioning size, cost, and efficiency.

The upscale Regal trim elevated the concept. Bright exterior moldings, upgraded interior fabrics, and thoughtful details like full carpeting and improved sound insulation gave the Regal sedan a sense of dignity rare among compacts. Studebaker's inline-6 came standard, and was denoted with the addition of "VI" to the car's official name.

The Lark represented Studebaker’s last great commercial success. Sales surged in 1959, briefly restoring confidence in South Bend and proving the company could still read the market. It endures as a symbol of smart restraint—an honest, well-built family car that anticipated the compact revolution. Even Road & Track magazine praised the Lark, saying “This sort of simplicity in an age of baubles, bangles and beads is a rare sight indeed.”

Offered as a non-running project, this Lark VI sedan will require mechanical attention and cosmetic work before returning to the road, though exterior body work and paint was done in 2013.

This 1959 Studebaker Lark VI project is now represented at no reserve by a Broad Arrow Specialist with a clean Ohio title in the current owner's name.

Highlights

Offered from the Samuel L. Peters Collection

170ci L-head inline-6

3-speed Flight O Matic automatic transmission

Finished in Velvet Black (P 5910)

Red vinyl interior (751)

Factory Equipment

The Regal trim included : Regal-specific exterior bright moldings and upgraded badging Upgraded interior fabrics and door panels Full carpeting (not standard on base Larks) Improved sound insulation

The chassis number (59S86826) decodes as : 59S – 1959 six cylinder 86826 – Sequential production number



Servicing & Documentation

The car's exterior was repainted in 2013. A receipt from the work performed by Metalkraft Restorations can be found under "Additional documents" below.

Known Imperfections

All cars in the collection have been in storage for the last seven (7) years in a climate-controlled facility

All tires will need to be replaced due to the length of time in storage

This 1959 Studebaker Lark will require mechanical attention and cosmetic work before returning to the road

Images detailing the condition of the 1959 Studebaker Lark are presented in the gallery

Widespread fading, chips, and rust across fender, doors, pillars, rocker panel, quarter panel, rear wheel, and bumper; poor repaint/touch-up and bad rear door glass seals

Faded roof with rust; cowl and A-pillars chipped/faded

All wheels show rust

Door cards faded with chrome pitting; multiple door jambs and sills chipped/rusted

Worn/torn carpets, torn front seats, sagging/torn headliner, worn steering wheel chrome

Ownership History

This 1959 Studebaker Lark Regal 4-Door Sedan is offered from the Samuel L. Peters Collection.

Included Items

Studebaker Production Order copy

Restoration receipts

Additional Information

Note: It is the buyer's sole responsibility to make their own arrangements and to have the right manpower and equipment (straps, power winch, truck and trailer, and 2x4s) to be able to lift, move, raise, and load the car and all the items included with the sale of this car. The seller will not have any equipment to assist with the loading of the car or any parts associated with the sale of the car.

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Matt Lowney Phone: 623.308.2640 Email: mlowney@hagerty.com