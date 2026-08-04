Auction ended.

Rocket 88-Powered 1949 Oldsmobile Futuramic Series 76 Club Sedan

Sold after for on 08/04/26
Result
Rocket 88-Powered 1949 Oldsmobile Futuramic Series 76 Club Sedan
Gallery photo 1
Gallery photo 2
Gallery photo 3
Gallery photo 4
Gallery photo 5
Gallery photo 6
All photos (146)

Ended Aug 04, 2026 at 6:10 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN496M17173
Mileage indicated79,950 Miles TMU
LocationCarmi, Illinois
Engine303ci Rocket V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorRed
Interior colorRed/Gray

Recommended services

Hagerty Insurance

Exceptional classic and collector car insurance coverage—for less.

Get a quote
Certified CheckoutCertified Checkout
Complete your purchase quickly and securely.
Learn more

Video gallery

1949 Oldsmobile Futuramic Series 76 Club Sedan - Driving
Play
1949 Oldsmobile Futuramic Series 76 Club Sedan - Walk Around
Play

Description

The Oldsmobile Futuramic Series 76 was the entry point to Oldsmobile's lineup, introducing the division's new postwar "Futuramic" styling theme with integrated fenders, a lower, wider appearance, and less-upright modernized body contours. Series 76 models were originally equipped with a six-cylinder engine and offered buyers an affordable alternative to the more powerful Rocket 88 models while retaining much of the same distinctive styling and road presence.

Acquired by the seller in 2025 out of California, this 1949 Oldsmobile began life as a Futuramic Series 76 Club Sedan and was subsequently modified under previous ownership with the installation of a 303 cubic-inch Rocket V8 and a four-speed Hydra-Matic automatic transmission. Additional modifications include a 12-volt electrical conversion and a dual exhaust system with glasspacks. The body was reportedly repainted under prior ownership and is complemented by chrome bumpers and brightwork, fender skirts, a rocket hood ornament, and BFGoodrich whitewall tires.

This modified 1949 Oldsmobile Futuramic Series 76 Club Sedan is now offered with service records and a clean Illinois title in the name of the seller's LLC.

Highlights

  • 303ci Rocket V8 engine

  • 4-speed Hydra-Matic automatic transmission

  • Finished in red over a two-tone red and gray cloth upholstery

  • Dual exhaust system with glasspacks

  • Chrome hubcaps with BFGoodrich whitewall tires

  • Service records included

Factory Equipment

  • Futuramic Series 76 Club Sedan body style

  • Two-piece windshield

  • Chrome bumpers with overriders

  • Rocket hood ornament

  • Fender skirts

  • Bench-seat interior

  • 4-wheel drum brakes

  • Chrome wheel covers

Modifications

  • 303ci Rocket V8 engine

  • 4-speed Hydra-Matic automatic transmission installed

  • Converted to a 12-volt electrical system

  • Dual exhaust system with glasspacks

  • Later-model steering column fitted

  • Auxiliary temperature gauge

  • Additional electrical switchgear mounted beneath dashboard

  • Repainted red

Known Imperfections

  • Cosmetic wear consistent with age and use

  • Some paint chips on front section of hood

  • Vintage Air system does not blow cold

  • Radio inoperable

  • No heater

Ownership History

The current owner acquired the car in 2025, after it had been refurbished and modified under previous ownership. It is currently offered with a clean Illinois title.

Included Items

  • Service records

Additional documents

Service Records: 1949 Oldsmobile Futuramic Series 76 Club Sedan

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

Rocket 88-Powered 1949 Oldsmobile Futuramic Series 76 Club Sedan

Sold after for
$17,600
Seller
MoparGuy62
MoparGuy62
EndedAug 04, 2026 at 6:10 PM UTC
Bids26
Views13,793

Comments & bids

Please or Register to add comment

LO_owldyw's avatar
LO_owldyw
Aug 4 at 12:15 PM
$14,000bid placed 
Natstover_zr1's avatar
Natstover_zr1
Aug 4 at 3:51 AM
$13,750bid placed 
LO_owldyw's avatar
LO_owldyw
Aug 4 at 1:02 AM
$13,500bid placed 
TooMuchTin's avatar
TooMuchTin
Aug 4 at 12:14 AM
$13,250bid placed 
LO_owldyw's avatar
LO_owldyw
Aug 3 at 1:30 PM
$13,000bid placed 
Alexglaz's avatar
Alexglaz
Aug 3 at 3:50 AM
$12,750bid placed 
LO_owldyw's avatar
LO_owldyw
Aug 3 at 3:02 AM
$12,500bid placed 
Alexglaz's avatar
Alexglaz
Aug 3 at 2:37 AM
$11,900bid placed 
LO_owldyw's avatar
LO_owldyw
Aug 2 at 9:35 PM
$11,600bid placed 
Dusty-dfhll1r8's avatar
Dusty-dfhll1r8
Aug 2 at 6:41 PM
$11,300bid placed 
LO_owldyw's avatar
LO_owldyw
Jul 31 at 5:03 PM
$11,000bid placed 
LO_owldyw's avatar
LO_owldyw
Jul 31 at 3:28 PM
$10,500bid placed 
Nogodave's avatar
Nogodave
Jul 30 at 2:15 PM
$10,250bid placed 
CharlesSchoen_x70x's avatar
CharlesSchoen_x70x
Jul 26 at 2:47 PM
$10,000bid placed 
Agen162's avatar
Agen162
Jul 26 at 11:32 AM
$6,255bid placed 
KennethCantrell_1ycy's avatar
KennethCantrell_1ycy
Jul 25 at 12:26 AM
$5,900bid placed 
Dusty-dfhll1r8's avatar
Dusty-dfhll1r8
Jul 24 at 1:48 PM
$5,555bid placed 
Jls_tevt's avatar
Jls_tevt
Jul 23 at 7:31 PM
$5,000bid placed 
RM_RR's avatar
RM_RR
Jul 23 at 6:28 PM
$3,600bid placed 
RJFconstruction's avatar
RJFconstruction
Jul 23 at 5:32 AM
$3,500bid placed 
DavidTrimble_zh70's avatar
DavidTrimble_zh70
Jul 23 at 1:44 AM
$2,500bid placed 
Rjp9's avatar
Rjp9
Jul 23 at 12:54 AM
$2,200bid placed 
DavidTrimble_zh70's avatar
DavidTrimble_zh70
Jul 23 at 12:06 AM
$2,100bid placed 
GilbertBaca's avatar
GilbertBaca
Jul 23 at 12:01 AM
$1,949bid placed 
Rjp9's avatar
Rjp9
Jul 22 at 10:23 PM
$1,000bid placed 
MACMAN2024's avatar
MACMAN2024
Jul 22 at 8:25 AM
$900bid placed 

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

Hagerty Marketplace is the ultimate destination for buying and selling vehicles online.
  • Get expert support from start to finish.
  • All buyers and sellers are verified.
  • Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
Learn more

What our customers say

Colleen S.
Seller
...my experience with Hagerty was impeccable. Their oversight was professional, patient, immediate and comforting.
1969 Citroen DS21 Pallas
Sold for $31,984 on 8/19/25

Get the Marketplace daily email

Keep tabs on classic cars for sale, recent transactions, and featured lots and listings.

Hagerty Marketplace offers both classifieds and auctions. Classified listings are a benefit provided to members of Hagerty Drivers Club, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Hagerty is not a licensed vehicle broker and does not take a commission on classified purchase transactions that are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers outside the Marketplace platform. Auction listings are hosted on Hagerty Marketplace by Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Auction purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, and Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a party to auction purchase transactions. Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a licensed vehicle broker or dealer. For additional information view the Marketplace Terms of Use. Hagerty and Hagerty Marketplace are registered or common law trademarks of The Hagerty Group, LLC. © 2025 The Hagerty Group, LLC. All rights reserved. The Hagerty Group, LLC is a subsidiary of Hagerty, Inc.

The Hagerty Group, LLC © 1996 – 2026