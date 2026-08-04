Description

The Oldsmobile Futuramic Series 76 was the entry point to Oldsmobile's lineup, introducing the division's new postwar "Futuramic" styling theme with integrated fenders, a lower, wider appearance, and less-upright modernized body contours. Series 76 models were originally equipped with a six-cylinder engine and offered buyers an affordable alternative to the more powerful Rocket 88 models while retaining much of the same distinctive styling and road presence.

Acquired by the seller in 2025 out of California, this 1949 Oldsmobile began life as a Futuramic Series 76 Club Sedan and was subsequently modified under previous ownership with the installation of a 303 cubic-inch Rocket V8 and a four-speed Hydra-Matic automatic transmission. Additional modifications include a 12-volt electrical conversion and a dual exhaust system with glasspacks. The body was reportedly repainted under prior ownership and is complemented by chrome bumpers and brightwork, fender skirts, a rocket hood ornament, and BFGoodrich whitewall tires.

This modified 1949 Oldsmobile Futuramic Series 76 Club Sedan is now offered with service records and a clean Illinois title in the name of the seller's LLC.

Highlights

303ci Rocket V8 engine

4-speed Hydra-Matic automatic transmission

Finished in red over a two-tone red and gray cloth upholstery

Dual exhaust system with glasspacks

Chrome hubcaps with BFGoodrich whitewall tires

Service records included

Factory Equipment

Futuramic Series 76 Club Sedan body style

Two-piece windshield

Chrome bumpers with overriders

Rocket hood ornament

Fender skirts

Bench-seat interior

4-wheel drum brakes

Chrome wheel covers

Modifications

303ci Rocket V8 engine

4-speed Hydra-Matic automatic transmission installed

Converted to a 12-volt electrical system

Dual exhaust system with glasspacks

Later-model steering column fitted

Auxiliary temperature gauge

Additional electrical switchgear mounted beneath dashboard

Repainted red

Known Imperfections

Cosmetic wear consistent with age and use

Some paint chips on front section of hood

Vintage Air system does not blow cold

Radio inoperable

No heater

Ownership History

The current owner acquired the car in 2025, after it had been refurbished and modified under previous ownership. It is currently offered with a clean Illinois title.

Included Items