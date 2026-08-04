Rocket 88-Powered 1949 Oldsmobile Futuramic Series 76 Club Sedan
Ended Aug 04, 2026 at 6:10 PM UTC
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Description
The Oldsmobile Futuramic Series 76 was the entry point to Oldsmobile's lineup, introducing the division's new postwar "Futuramic" styling theme with integrated fenders, a lower, wider appearance, and less-upright modernized body contours. Series 76 models were originally equipped with a six-cylinder engine and offered buyers an affordable alternative to the more powerful Rocket 88 models while retaining much of the same distinctive styling and road presence.
Acquired by the seller in 2025 out of California, this 1949 Oldsmobile began life as a Futuramic Series 76 Club Sedan and was subsequently modified under previous ownership with the installation of a 303 cubic-inch Rocket V8 and a four-speed Hydra-Matic automatic transmission. Additional modifications include a 12-volt electrical conversion and a dual exhaust system with glasspacks. The body was reportedly repainted under prior ownership and is complemented by chrome bumpers and brightwork, fender skirts, a rocket hood ornament, and BFGoodrich whitewall tires.
This modified 1949 Oldsmobile Futuramic Series 76 Club Sedan is now offered with service records and a clean Illinois title in the name of the seller's LLC.
Highlights
303ci Rocket V8 engine
4-speed Hydra-Matic automatic transmission
Finished in red over a two-tone red and gray cloth upholstery
Dual exhaust system with glasspacks
Chrome hubcaps with BFGoodrich whitewall tires
Service records included
Factory Equipment
Futuramic Series 76 Club Sedan body style
Two-piece windshield
Chrome bumpers with overriders
Rocket hood ornament
Fender skirts
Bench-seat interior
4-wheel drum brakes
Chrome wheel covers
Modifications
303ci Rocket V8 engine
4-speed Hydra-Matic automatic transmission installed
Converted to a 12-volt electrical system
Dual exhaust system with glasspacks
Later-model steering column fitted
Auxiliary temperature gauge
Additional electrical switchgear mounted beneath dashboard
Repainted red
Known Imperfections
Cosmetic wear consistent with age and use
Some paint chips on front section of hood
Vintage Air system does not blow cold
Radio inoperable
No heater
Ownership History
The current owner acquired the car in 2025, after it had been refurbished and modified under previous ownership. It is currently offered with a clean Illinois title.
Included Items
Service records
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.