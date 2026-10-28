Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Globally respected for top-flight, air-cooled Porsche engine development and service, of Corry, Pennsylvania, was founded by Dr. Karl Hens— a man whose experience and knowledge have been honed by a lifetime dedicated to building precision Porsche powerplants. Along his journey of automotive excellence, Dr. Hens amassed a collection of special air-cooled Porsche sports cars spanning every generation, alongside a nearly immeasurable treasure trove of highly sought-after Porsche parts.

On-site lot viewings are available by appointment at Hagerty Garage + Social Savannah, 1446 Dean Forest Rd., Savannah, GA 31405.

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The 1958 Mercedes-Benz 219 combined the durable engineering of the W105 series with the comfort and refinement associated with the Stuttgart manufacturer’s respected postwar sedans. Positioned between the company’s entry-level and more luxurious offerings, the 219 provided owners with a balanced blend of performance, practicality, and understated elegance.

Based on the 220S, but fitted with a single-carbureted 2.2-liter overhead-valve inline six-cylinder engine, the car delivered smooth, flexible power well suited to both urban motoring and sustained highway travel. A fully synchronized four-speed manual transmission allowed precise gear selection, while the unit-body construction contributed to structural rigidity and confident road manners.

The model featured independent front suspension, a swing-axle rear arrangement, and hydraulic drum brakes, reflecting Mercedes-Benz’s emphasis on ride quality and safety. Distinctive styling included a prominent grille, graceful roofline, and tasteful chrome trim that conveyed sophistication without excess. Careful attention to engineering detail was evident throughout the vehicle.

Dr. Hens added this 219 to his collection in 2009, following five decades of single-family ownership. The car was received by Karl as compensation for rebuilding and repairing a client’s Porsche 911. Karl has subsequently used the vehicle sparingly. While it runs and drives, it should not be considered roadworthy.

This 1958 Mercedes-Benz 219 is now represented at no reserve by a Broad Arrow Specialist in Georgia with a clean Pennsylvania in the current owner's name calling it a 1959 model.

Highlights

Offered from the Thoroughbred Motorsports Collection

Project car

2.2L inline-six engine

4-speed manual transmission

Finished in gray over red upholstery

Factory Equipment

Heater and windshield defroster

Dual windshield wipers

Full instrumentation cluster

Chrome bumpers with overriders

Interior courtesy lighting

Known Imperfections

While reasonable efforts were made during preparation for the sale, due to the volume of vehicles in this collection, it was not possible to diagnose or detect all imperfections present. Please refer to the photo gallery.

Should not be considered roadworthy

Paint wear and dents as shown in the gallery

Wear on upholstery and interior surfaces

Included Items

Owner’s manual

Tool kit

Spare wheel and jack assembly

Ownership History

This 1958 Mercedes-Benz 219 is offered from the Thoroughbred Motorsports Collection of no-reserve automobiles.

Additional Information

Please note that the Pennsylvania title lists the Vehicle Identification Number as 2199501005. The seller states, “Running and driving, but would not drive it very far as is.”

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Ramsey Potts Phone: 912.508.4096 Email: rpotts@hagerty.com

Note to Bidders – Thoroughbred Collection

All Lots are offered “as is, where is.” Descriptions are based on information provided by the seller and third-party sources; the seller, its agent, and Hagerty Marketplace do not make any representations or warranties, express or implied.

This Collection includes a wide variety of items—complete and project vehicles, engines, parts, tools, shop equipment, and memorabilia—each with unique condition and intended-use considerations. Bidders are encouraged to inspect each Lot or conduct any desired due diligence before bidding to ensure it meets their expectations for functionality, completeness, and authenticity. Please review the Marketplace Terms of Use and contact us with questions about specific inclusions, particularly for grouped items.

Taxes & Fees:

As a reminder, auction lots on Hagerty Marketplace carry a bidder’s premium that is 7% of the final sale price, $500 minimum. In addition, applicable Georgia sales tax (7%) will be collected on non-vehicle purchases after an auction, unless the buyer qualifies for an exemption.

Buyers are responsible for all taxes, export/import duties, and compliance requirements. Valid resale or export documentation must be provided before payment to claim any exemptions.

Invoicing:

Please note that invoices will be sent by the seller’s agent to all buyers in November 2026.

Shipping:

All items are FOB Hagerty Garage + Social, Savannah, Georgia, and must be removed within a reasonable time following payment. Shipping may be coordinated through Kevin Allen, American Moving & Storage (912.856.4644) at the buyer’s expense. For questions regarding pick-up scheduling or on-site logistics, contact Marvin Waters at 910.315.2918.

Holiday Closures:

No pickups allowed on the weekend of Thanksgiving November 25-29

Legal Notice:

Purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, with the assistance of Broad Arrow as seller’s agent. Hagerty Marketplace is not a party to any sale transaction.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.