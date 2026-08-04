Auction ended.

1959 Lincoln Capri 2-Door Hardtop Coupe

No reserve
Sold for on 08/04/26
Result
1959 Lincoln Capri 2-Door Hardtop Coupe
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Ended Aug 04, 2026 at 6:35 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINH9YA416672
Mileage indicated80,100 Miles TMU
LocationMonkton , Maryland
Engine430ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleFull size, Coupe
Exterior colorTan
Interior colorBeige

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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The 1959 Lincoln Capri is the product of the "Jet Age" of American excess. This massive "land yacht" boasts a 131-inch wheelbase and features scalloped fenders, canted headlights, and starburst “cat eye” taillamps. Despite a notable increase in sales over the prior year, the 1959 model marked the final for the Capri nameplate.

The Capri offered unmatched cabin space and came standard with the largest engine available in an American passenger car at the time: a 430ci V8 that was factory rated at 350 horsepower and 490 lb-ft of torque.

This ‘59 Capri is a two-door pillarless coupe that is finished in tan over beige upholstery. Its 430ci V8 is paired with a Twin-Range Turbo-Drive three-speed automatic transmission.

The car features power-assisted brakes and steering and a power trunk release, power windows, and power locks as well as a power-adjustable front bench, a Town & Country AM radio, and an analog clock.

This 1959 Lincoln Capri Two-Door Hardtop Coupe is now offered at no reserve in Maryland on behalf of the current owner with a clean Montana title in the name of the owner’s LLC.

Highlights

  • Pillarless coupe body

  • Carbureted 430ci V8

  • Twin-Range three-speed automatic transmission

  • Tan paint over beige upholstery

  • 131” wheelbase

  • BFGoodrich Silvertown whitewall bias-ply tires

  • Power trunk release

  • Power windows and locks

Factory Equipment

  • Carbureted 430ci V8

  • Twin-Range three-speed automatic transmission

  • 131” wheelbase

  • Power trunk release

  • Power windows and locks

  • Power-adjustable front bench

  • Town & Country AM radio

Modifications

  • Aftermarket switches and wiring under driver’s side dashboard

Servicing & Documentation

The radiator and power steering pump reportedly replaced under current ownership

Known Imperfections

  • Chrome has pits and shows age

  • Flaws consistent with an older repaint

  • Frayed and torn interior trim

  • Stained headliner and discolored carpeting

Ownership History

The car was acquired by the current owner in February 2026.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1959 Lincoln Capri 2-Door Hardtop Coupe · No reserve

Sold to
DK_fvm6sj
DK_fvm6sj
$10,165
Seller
Amphicar
Amphicar
EndedAug 04, 2026 at 6:35 PM UTC
Bids27
Views12,360

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DK_fvm6sj
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