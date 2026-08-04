1959 Lincoln Capri 2-Door Hardtop Coupe
Ended Aug 04, 2026 at 6:35 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
The 1959 Lincoln Capri is the product of the "Jet Age" of American excess. This massive "land yacht" boasts a 131-inch wheelbase and features scalloped fenders, canted headlights, and starburst “cat eye” taillamps. Despite a notable increase in sales over the prior year, the 1959 model marked the final for the Capri nameplate.
The Capri offered unmatched cabin space and came standard with the largest engine available in an American passenger car at the time: a 430ci V8 that was factory rated at 350 horsepower and 490 lb-ft of torque.
This ‘59 Capri is a two-door pillarless coupe that is finished in tan over beige upholstery. Its 430ci V8 is paired with a Twin-Range Turbo-Drive three-speed automatic transmission.
The car features power-assisted brakes and steering and a power trunk release, power windows, and power locks as well as a power-adjustable front bench, a Town & Country AM radio, and an analog clock.
This 1959 Lincoln Capri Two-Door Hardtop Coupe is now offered at no reserve in Maryland on behalf of the current owner with a clean Montana title in the name of the owner’s LLC.
Highlights
Pillarless coupe body
Carbureted 430ci V8
Twin-Range three-speed automatic transmission
Tan paint over beige upholstery
131” wheelbase
BFGoodrich Silvertown whitewall bias-ply tires
Power trunk release
Power windows and locks
Factory Equipment
Carbureted 430ci V8
Twin-Range three-speed automatic transmission
131” wheelbase
Power trunk release
Power windows and locks
Power-adjustable front bench
Town & Country AM radio
Modifications
Aftermarket switches and wiring under driver’s side dashboard
Servicing & Documentation
The radiator and power steering pump reportedly replaced under current ownership
Known Imperfections
Chrome has pits and shows age
Flaws consistent with an older repaint
Frayed and torn interior trim
Stained headliner and discolored carpeting
Ownership History
The car was acquired by the current owner in February 2026.
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