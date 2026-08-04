Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The 1959 Lincoln Capri is the product of the "Jet Age" of American excess. This massive "land yacht" boasts a 131-inch wheelbase and features scalloped fenders, canted headlights, and starburst “cat eye” taillamps. Despite a notable increase in sales over the prior year, the 1959 model marked the final for the Capri nameplate.

The Capri offered unmatched cabin space and came standard with the largest engine available in an American passenger car at the time: a 430ci V8 that was factory rated at 350 horsepower and 490 lb-ft of torque.

This ‘59 Capri is a two-door pillarless coupe that is finished in tan over beige upholstery. Its 430ci V8 is paired with a Twin-Range Turbo-Drive three-speed automatic transmission.

The car features power-assisted brakes and steering and a power trunk release, power windows, and power locks as well as a power-adjustable front bench, a Town & Country AM radio, and an analog clock.

This 1959 Lincoln Capri Two-Door Hardtop Coupe is now offered at no reserve in Maryland on behalf of the current owner with a clean Montana title in the name of the owner’s LLC.

Highlights

Pillarless coupe body

Carbureted 430ci V8

Twin-Range three-speed automatic transmission

Tan paint over beige upholstery

131” wheelbase

BFGoodrich Silvertown whitewall bias-ply tires

Power trunk release

Power windows and locks

Factory Equipment

Carbureted 430ci V8

Twin-Range three-speed automatic transmission

131” wheelbase

Power trunk release

Power windows and locks

Power-adjustable front bench

Town & Country AM radio

Modifications

Aftermarket switches and wiring under driver’s side dashboard

Servicing & Documentation

The radiator and power steering pump reportedly replaced under current ownership

Known Imperfections

Chrome has pits and shows age

Flaws consistent with an older repaint

Frayed and torn interior trim

Stained headliner and discolored carpeting

Ownership History

The car was acquired by the current owner in February 2026.