Auction ended.

1959 Chris-Craft 19' Silver Arrow and Trailer

Bid to $19,750 on 10/16/26
Result
1959 Chris-Craft 19' Silver Arrow and Trailer
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (79)

Ended Oct 16, 2026 at 6:40 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINSA-19-058
Mileage indicated505 Miles TMU
LocationMarine City, Michigan
Engine283ci V8
TransmissionManual
Exterior colorBlue
Interior colorBlue/White

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Video gallery

1959 Chris-Craft 19' Silver Arrow and Trailer Idle
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1959 Chris-Craft 19' Silver Arrow and Trailer Engine Idle
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1959 Chris-Craft 19' Silver Arrow Interior
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1959 Chris-Craft 19' Silver Arrow and Trailer Interior
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1959 Chris-Craft 19' Silver Arrow Trailer Walk Round
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1959 Chris-Craft 19' Silver Arrow Exterior Walk Around
All videos (7)

Description

Introduced in the late ’50s, the Chris-Craft Silver Arrow was one of the most distinctive and ambitious recreational boats of its era. Rather than being entirely fiberglass, the 19' model featured a wood hull wrapped in a molded fiberglass skin, blending classic craftsmanship with emerging technology.

Dramatic tailfins, sleek lines, and automotive-inspired details reflected Detroit’s jet-age design trends, and the Silver Arrow looked unlike anything else on the water. Dramatic tailfins, sleek lines, and automotive-inspired details reflected Detroit’s jet-age design trends, and the Silver Arrow looked unlike anything else on the water. Its innovative construction and higher production costs limited sales, and only 92 examples were built for the 1958 and ’59 model years (according to the Chris-Craft Antique Boat Club), making it one of the rarest production Chris-Craft models ever produced.

This example, named Sidewinder, is reportedly one of only 40 registered today. It is refinished in ice blue and white acrylic enamel over reupholstered blue and white vinyl seats. Features include a curved plexiglass windshield, a bilge pump, seating for five, a Plymouth steering wheel with a horn ring, 50-mph speedometer, and gauges for temperature, fuel, and amperes. The boat is powered by a Chris-Craft 283R15, a marinized version of Chevrolet's famous 283ci V8, rated at approximately 185 horsepower. The odometer shows 505 hours of use, and the boat has been with its current owner since 2023.

This 1959 Chris-Craft 19’ Silver Arrow is now offered with a double-axle Load Rite trailer and a clean Michigan title in the owner’s name.

Highlights

  • One of 92 built, according to the Chris-Craft Antique Boat Club

  • Sidewinder on the transom

  • Refinished in ice blue and white gloss

  • Reupholstered seats in blue and white vinyl

  • Chris-Craft 283R15 engine

  • Marine transmission with forward, neutral, and reverse

  • Odometer shows 505 hours

Factory Equipment

  • Wood hull wrapped in a molded fiberglass skin

  • Curved Plexiglass windshield

  • Automotive styling, including tailfins and Plymouth steering wheel with horn ring

  • 19’ long

  • 50-mph speedometer and gauges for temperature, fuel, and amperes

  • Atwood 12v bilge pump

Known Imperfections

  • Crack at the bottom corner of plexiglass windshield

  • Pitting on some chrome pieces and other cosmetic imperfections

  • Images detailing the condition of the boat are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

The current owner of this 1959 Chris-Craft 19’ Silver Arrow acquired it in July 2023.

Included Items

  • Double-axle Load Rite trailer (VIN 5A4RTFR2332000091)

  • Cover

  • Rope and anchor

  • Boat survey (June 2023)

Additional documents

Survey

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1959 Chris-Craft 19' Silver Arrow and Trailer

Last bid
Jeri13ZR1
Jeri13ZR1
$19,750
Seller
CraigZimmerman
CraigZimmerman
EndedOct 16, 2026 at 6:40 PM UTC
Bids30
Views11,679

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Jeri13ZR1's avatar
Jeri13ZR1
Oct 16 at 3:24 PM
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Robert_Hale
Oct 16 at 3:27 AM
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