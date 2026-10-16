1959 Chris-Craft 19' Silver Arrow and Trailer
Ended Oct 16, 2026 at 6:40 PM UTC
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Description
Introduced in the late ’50s, the Chris-Craft Silver Arrow was one of the most distinctive and ambitious recreational boats of its era. Rather than being entirely fiberglass, the 19' model featured a wood hull wrapped in a molded fiberglass skin, blending classic craftsmanship with emerging technology.
Dramatic tailfins, sleek lines, and automotive-inspired details reflected Detroit’s jet-age design trends, and the Silver Arrow looked unlike anything else on the water. Dramatic tailfins, sleek lines, and automotive-inspired details reflected Detroit’s jet-age design trends, and the Silver Arrow looked unlike anything else on the water. Its innovative construction and higher production costs limited sales, and only 92 examples were built for the 1958 and ’59 model years (according to the Chris-Craft Antique Boat Club), making it one of the rarest production Chris-Craft models ever produced.
This example, named Sidewinder, is reportedly one of only 40 registered today. It is refinished in ice blue and white acrylic enamel over reupholstered blue and white vinyl seats. Features include a curved plexiglass windshield, a bilge pump, seating for five, a Plymouth steering wheel with a horn ring, 50-mph speedometer, and gauges for temperature, fuel, and amperes. The boat is powered by a Chris-Craft 283R15, a marinized version of Chevrolet's famous 283ci V8, rated at approximately 185 horsepower. The odometer shows 505 hours of use, and the boat has been with its current owner since 2023.
This 1959 Chris-Craft 19’ Silver Arrow is now offered with a double-axle Load Rite trailer and a clean Michigan title in the owner’s name.
Highlights
One of 92 built, according to the Chris-Craft Antique Boat Club
Sidewinder on the transom
Refinished in ice blue and white gloss
Reupholstered seats in blue and white vinyl
Chris-Craft 283R15 engine
Marine transmission with forward, neutral, and reverse
Odometer shows 505 hours
Factory Equipment
Wood hull wrapped in a molded fiberglass skin
Curved Plexiglass windshield
Automotive styling, including tailfins and Plymouth steering wheel with horn ring
19’ long
50-mph speedometer and gauges for temperature, fuel, and amperes
Atwood 12v bilge pump
Known Imperfections
Crack at the bottom corner of plexiglass windshield
Pitting on some chrome pieces and other cosmetic imperfections
Images detailing the condition of the boat are presented in the gallery
Ownership History
The current owner of this 1959 Chris-Craft 19’ Silver Arrow acquired it in July 2023.
Included Items
Double-axle Load Rite trailer (VIN 5A4RTFR2332000091)
Cover
Rope and anchor
Boat survey (June 2023)
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.