Description

Introduced in the late ’50s, the Chris-Craft Silver Arrow was one of the most distinctive and ambitious recreational boats of its era. Rather than being entirely fiberglass, the 19' model featured a wood hull wrapped in a molded fiberglass skin, blending classic craftsmanship with emerging technology.

Dramatic tailfins, sleek lines, and automotive-inspired details reflected Detroit’s jet-age design trends, and the Silver Arrow looked unlike anything else on the water. Dramatic tailfins, sleek lines, and automotive-inspired details reflected Detroit’s jet-age design trends, and the Silver Arrow looked unlike anything else on the water. Its innovative construction and higher production costs limited sales, and only 92 examples were built for the 1958 and ’59 model years (according to the Chris-Craft Antique Boat Club), making it one of the rarest production Chris-Craft models ever produced.

This example, named Sidewinder, is reportedly one of only 40 registered today. It is refinished in ice blue and white acrylic enamel over reupholstered blue and white vinyl seats. Features include a curved plexiglass windshield, a bilge pump, seating for five, a Plymouth steering wheel with a horn ring, 50-mph speedometer, and gauges for temperature, fuel, and amperes. The boat is powered by a Chris-Craft 283R15, a marinized version of Chevrolet's famous 283ci V8, rated at approximately 185 horsepower. The odometer shows 505 hours of use, and the boat has been with its current owner since 2023.

This 1959 Chris-Craft 19’ Silver Arrow is now offered with a double-axle Load Rite trailer and a clean Michigan title in the owner’s name.

Highlights

One of 92 built, according to the Chris-Craft Antique Boat Club

Sidewinder on the transom

Refinished in ice blue and white gloss

Reupholstered seats in blue and white vinyl

Chris-Craft 283R15 engine

Marine transmission with forward, neutral, and reverse

Odometer shows 505 hours

Factory Equipment

Wood hull wrapped in a molded fiberglass skin

Curved Plexiglass windshield

Automotive styling, including tailfins and Plymouth steering wheel with horn ring

19’ long

50-mph speedometer and gauges for temperature, fuel, and amperes

Atwood 12v bilge pump

Known Imperfections

Crack at the bottom corner of plexiglass windshield

Pitting on some chrome pieces and other cosmetic imperfections

Images detailing the condition of the boat are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

The current owner of this 1959 Chris-Craft 19’ Silver Arrow acquired it in July 2023.

Included Items