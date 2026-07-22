1959 Chevrolet Corvette 4-Speed
Ended Jul 22, 2026 at 6:06 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED AT NO RESERVE
The 1959 Chevy Corvette received a cleaner, more purposeful look that emphasized performance over ornamentation by eliminating faux hood louvers and intricate chrome trunk trim.
To improve performance and drivability, Chevrolet fitted radius rods to the rear axle, and a T-handle reverse lock-out was introduced for the four-speed manual transmission.
This ‘59 C1 is powered by a 283ci V8 engine that is backed by a Borg Warner T-10 four-speed manual transmission, and it has been modified with an aftermarket four-barrel carburetor over an Edelbrock Performer intake manifold. The car is finished in black with silver coves over red upholstery.
Features include a removable hardtop, quadruple headlights, split chrome bumpers, and a dual system that exits through the rear bumper corners.
This 1959 Chevrolet Corvette four-speed is now offered at no reserve with a clean Montana title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Carbureted 283ci V8
Single four-barrel aftermarket carburetor
Edelbrock intake manifold
Borg Warner four-speed manual transmission
Removable hardtop
Black and silver paint over red upholstery
Factory Equipment
Carbureted 283ci V8
Borg Warner four-speed manual transmission
Removable hardtop
Fiberglass body
Tachometer
Lap belts
Independent front suspension
Semi-elliptical rear suspension with traction bars
Modifications
Edelbrock Performer intake manifold
Aftermarket four-barrel carburetor
Cassette stereo
Servicing & Documentation
The seller states the carburetor was replaced, and the brakes were serviced under their ownership.
Known Imperfections
Exterior imperfections including a crack in the windshield and spider webbing in the paint on the top of the car.
Worn and stained carpeting
Broken trim on aftermarket cassette stereo
Ownership History
The car was acquired by the seller in July 2021.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.