Auction ended.

1959 Chevrolet Corvette 4-Speed

No reserve
Sold for on 07/22/26
Result
1959 Chevrolet Corvette 4-Speed
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Ended Jul 22, 2026 at 6:06 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINJ59S106881
Mileage indicated96,800 Miles TMU
LocationGreat Falls, Montana
Engine283ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorBlack & Silver
Interior colorRed

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Description

OFFERED AT NO RESERVE

The 1959 Chevy Corvette received a cleaner, more purposeful look that emphasized performance over ornamentation by eliminating faux hood louvers and intricate chrome trunk trim.

To improve performance and drivability, Chevrolet fitted radius rods to the rear axle, and a T-handle reverse lock-out was introduced for the four-speed manual transmission.

This ‘59 C1 is powered by a 283ci V8 engine that is backed by a Borg Warner T-10 four-speed manual transmission, and it has been modified with an aftermarket four-barrel carburetor over an Edelbrock Performer intake manifold. The car is finished in black with silver coves over red upholstery.

Features include a removable hardtop, quadruple headlights, split chrome bumpers, and a dual system that exits through the rear bumper corners.

This 1959 Chevrolet Corvette four-speed is now offered at no reserve with a clean Montana title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Carbureted 283ci V8

  • Single four-barrel aftermarket carburetor

  • Edelbrock intake manifold

  • Borg Warner four-speed manual transmission

  • Removable hardtop

  • Black and silver paint over red upholstery

Factory Equipment

  • Carbureted 283ci V8

  • Borg Warner four-speed manual transmission

  • Removable hardtop

  • Fiberglass body

  • Tachometer

  • Lap belts

  • Independent front suspension

  • Semi-elliptical rear suspension with traction bars

Modifications

  • Edelbrock Performer intake manifold

  • Aftermarket four-barrel carburetor

  • Cassette stereo

Servicing & Documentation

The seller states the carburetor was replaced, and the brakes were serviced under their ownership.

Known Imperfections

  • Exterior imperfections including a crack in the windshield and spider webbing in the paint on the top of the car.

  • Worn and stained carpeting

  • Broken trim on aftermarket cassette stereo

Ownership History

The car was acquired by the seller in July 2021.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1959 Chevrolet Corvette 4-Speed · No reserve

Sold to
Chase-lwb5wmxf
Chase-lwb5wmxf
$53,500
Seller
MM_vy8r9y
MM_vy8r9y
EndedJul 22, 2026 at 6:06 PM UTC
Bids14
Views14,471

Comments & bids

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Chase-lwb5wmxf's avatar
Chase-lwb5wmxf
Jul 22 at 6:04 PM
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RsteveH
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RsteveH
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Sunreyz
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Jul 8 at 6:29 PM
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