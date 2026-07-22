Description

OFFERED AT NO RESERVE

The 1959 Chevy Corvette received a cleaner, more purposeful look that emphasized performance over ornamentation by eliminating faux hood louvers and intricate chrome trunk trim.

To improve performance and drivability, Chevrolet fitted radius rods to the rear axle, and a T-handle reverse lock-out was introduced for the four-speed manual transmission.

This ‘59 C1 is powered by a 283ci V8 engine that is backed by a Borg Warner T-10 four-speed manual transmission, and it has been modified with an aftermarket four-barrel carburetor over an Edelbrock Performer intake manifold. The car is finished in black with silver coves over red upholstery.

Features include a removable hardtop, quadruple headlights, split chrome bumpers, and a dual system that exits through the rear bumper corners.

This 1959 Chevrolet Corvette four-speed is now offered at no reserve with a clean Montana title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Carbureted 283ci V8

Single four-barrel aftermarket carburetor

Edelbrock intake manifold

Borg Warner four-speed manual transmission

Removable hardtop

Black and silver paint over red upholstery

Factory Equipment

Carbureted 283ci V8

Borg Warner four-speed manual transmission

Removable hardtop

Fiberglass body

Tachometer

Lap belts

Independent front suspension

Semi-elliptical rear suspension with traction bars

Modifications

Edelbrock Performer intake manifold

Aftermarket four-barrel carburetor

Cassette stereo

Servicing & Documentation

The seller states the carburetor was replaced, and the brakes were serviced under their ownership.

Known Imperfections

Exterior imperfections including a crack in the windshield and spider webbing in the paint on the top of the car.

Worn and stained carpeting

Broken trim on aftermarket cassette stereo

Ownership History

The car was acquired by the seller in July 2021.