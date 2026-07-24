350-Powered 1959 Chevrolet Bel Air 2-Door Sedan
Ended Jul 24, 2026 at 6:42 PM UTC
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Description
The 1959 Chevrolet coupe and sedan lineup introduced an all-new design highlighted by sweeping tailfins, a low-profile roofline, and distinctive rear styling that remains an icon of the era. The mid-level Bel Air model featured trim that ran all the way down the car's side, giving it an upscale appearance.
This 1959 Chevrolet Bel Air 2-Door Sedan is powered by a carbureted 350 cubic-inch V8 paired with a four-speed automatic transmission. Finished in two-tone red and white over a two-tone gray interior, the seller notes the original bench seats retain their factory-applied plastic seat covers. The car rides on 18" chrome Ridler wheels and features mechanical and cosmetic updates.
According to the seller, who acquired the car in 2022, notable service work includes a replacement power steering system, radiator, fuel tank, suspension components, and interior improvements.
This 1959 Chevrolet Bel Air 2-Door Sedan is now offered with a clean Florida title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Powered by a 350ci V8 paired with a 4-speed automatic transmission
Finished in two-tone red and white
Two-tone gray interior featuring original seats with factory plastic covers
18" chrome Ridler wheels
Factory Equipment
The chassis number (C59N204707) decodes as:
C – Chevrolet Bel Air 6-cylinder
59 – 1959 model year
N – Norwood, Ohio, assembly plant
204707 – Sequence production number
2-door sedan body style (post)
Bench-seat interior configuration
Chrome exterior trim
Modifications
350ci V8 crate engine
Polished air filter housing
Aluminum valve covers
4-speed automatic transmission
18" chrome Ridler wheels
Updated power steering system
16" floor shifter
Air shocks
Tinted windows
Painted rear drum brakes
Servicing
According to the seller, the following service work has been performed:
Front-end alignment
Aluminum radiator installed
Power steering system replaced
Tie rods replaced
Fuel tank replaced
Fuel tank sending unit replaced
Air shocks installed
Front turn signals replaced
Carburetor rebuilt
Replacement headliner
Carpet replaced
Dashboard refinished
Trunk refinished
Known Imperfections
Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age since respray and use
Some paint chips on the front of the car
Speedometer is currently inoperative
Scuffing on the driver's side paint
Scuff marks on the front bumper
Scuff marks on the rear bumper
Some paint bubbling
Ownership History
This Bel Air was acquired by the seller in 2022 and is now offered with a clean Florida title.
Included Items
Various spare parts
Car cover
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.