Description

The 1959 Chevrolet coupe and sedan lineup introduced an all-new design highlighted by sweeping tailfins, a low-profile roofline, and distinctive rear styling that remains an icon of the era. The mid-level Bel Air model featured trim that ran all the way down the car's side, giving it an upscale appearance.

This 1959 Chevrolet Bel Air 2-Door Sedan is powered by a carbureted 350 cubic-inch V8 paired with a four-speed automatic transmission. Finished in two-tone red and white over a two-tone gray interior, the seller notes the original bench seats retain their factory-applied plastic seat covers. The car rides on 18" chrome Ridler wheels and features mechanical and cosmetic updates.

According to the seller, who acquired the car in 2022, notable service work includes a replacement power steering system, radiator, fuel tank, suspension components, and interior improvements.

This 1959 Chevrolet Bel Air 2-Door Sedan is now offered with a clean Florida title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Powered by a 350ci V8 paired with a 4-speed automatic transmission

Finished in two-tone red and white

Two-tone gray interior featuring original seats with factory plastic covers

18" chrome Ridler wheels

Factory Equipment

The chassis number (C59N204707) decodes as: C – Chevrolet Bel Air 6-cylinder 59 – 1959 model year N – Norwood, Ohio, assembly plant 204707 – Sequence production number

2-door sedan body style (post)

Bench-seat interior configuration

Chrome exterior trim

Modifications

350ci V8 crate engine

Polished air filter housing

Aluminum valve covers

4-speed automatic transmission

18" chrome Ridler wheels

Updated power steering system

16" floor shifter

Air shocks

Tinted windows

Painted rear drum brakes

Servicing

According to the seller, the following service work has been performed:

Front-end alignment

Aluminum radiator installed

Power steering system replaced

Tie rods replaced

Fuel tank replaced

Fuel tank sending unit replaced

Air shocks installed

Front turn signals replaced

Carburetor rebuilt

Replacement headliner

Carpet replaced

Dashboard refinished

Trunk refinished

Known Imperfections

Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age since respray and use

Some paint chips on the front of the car

Speedometer is currently inoperative

Scuffing on the driver's side paint

Scuff marks on the front bumper

Scuff marks on the rear bumper

Some paint bubbling

Ownership History

This Bel Air was acquired by the seller in 2022 and is now offered with a clean Florida title.

Included Items