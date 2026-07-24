Auction ended.

350-Powered 1959 Chevrolet Bel Air 2-Door Sedan

Bid to $22,000 on 07/24/26
Result
350-Powered 1959 Chevrolet Bel Air 2-Door Sedan
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Ended Jul 24, 2026 at 6:42 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINC59N204707
Mileage indicated52,600 Miles TMU
LocationEnglewood, Florida
Engine350ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorRed/White
Interior colorGray

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Video gallery

350-Powered 1959 Chevrolet Bel Air 2-Door Sedan Start Up and Acceleration
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350-Powered 1959 Chevrolet Bel Air 2-Door Sedan Undercarriage
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Description

The 1959 Chevrolet coupe and sedan lineup introduced an all-new design highlighted by sweeping tailfins, a low-profile roofline, and distinctive rear styling that remains an icon of the era. The mid-level Bel Air model featured trim that ran all the way down the car's side, giving it an upscale appearance.

This 1959 Chevrolet Bel Air 2-Door Sedan is powered by a carbureted 350 cubic-inch V8 paired with a four-speed automatic transmission. Finished in two-tone red and white over a two-tone gray interior, the seller notes the original bench seats retain their factory-applied plastic seat covers. The car rides on 18" chrome Ridler wheels and features mechanical and cosmetic updates.

According to the seller, who acquired the car in 2022, notable service work includes a replacement power steering system, radiator, fuel tank, suspension components, and interior improvements.

This 1959 Chevrolet Bel Air 2-Door Sedan is now offered with a clean Florida title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Powered by a 350ci V8 paired with a 4-speed automatic transmission

  • Finished in two-tone red and white

  • Two-tone gray interior featuring original seats with factory plastic covers

  • 18" chrome Ridler wheels

Factory Equipment

  • The chassis number (C59N204707) decodes as:

    • C – Chevrolet Bel Air 6-cylinder

    • 59 – 1959 model year

    • N – Norwood, Ohio, assembly plant

    • 204707 – Sequence production number

  • 2-door sedan body style (post)

  • Bench-seat interior configuration

  • Chrome exterior trim

Modifications

  • 350ci V8 crate engine

  • Polished air filter housing

  • Aluminum valve covers

  • 4-speed automatic transmission

  • 18" chrome Ridler wheels

  • Updated power steering system

  • 16" floor shifter

  • Air shocks

  • Tinted windows

  • Painted rear drum brakes

Servicing

According to the seller, the following service work has been performed:

  • Front-end alignment

  • Aluminum radiator installed

  • Power steering system replaced

  • Tie rods replaced

  • Fuel tank replaced

  • Fuel tank sending unit replaced

  • Air shocks installed

  • Front turn signals replaced

  • Carburetor rebuilt

  • Replacement headliner

  • Carpet replaced

  • Dashboard refinished

  • Trunk refinished

Known Imperfections

  • Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age since respray and use

  • Some paint chips on the front of the car

  • Speedometer is currently inoperative

  • Scuffing on the driver's side paint

  • Scuff marks on the front bumper

  • Scuff marks on the rear bumper

  • Some paint bubbling

Ownership History

This Bel Air was acquired by the seller in 2022 and is now offered with a clean Florida title.

Included Items

  • Various spare parts

  • Car cover

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

350-Powered 1959 Chevrolet Bel Air 2-Door Sedan

Last bid
William_Roark
William_Roark
$22,000
Seller
Nmdsngr
Nmdsngr
EndedJul 24, 2026 at 6:42 PM UTC
Bids32
Views21,949

Comments & bids

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William_Roark's avatar
William_Roark
Jul 24 at 6:40 PM
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