Description

The Austin-Healey 100-6 debuted in 1956 as an evolution of the earlier 100 model and part of the BN4 series. With a smoother, more powerful six-cylinder engine and a longer wheelbase to accommodate occasional rear seating, the 100-6 remains a highly regarded British sports car that paved the way for the later 3000 model.

Acquired by the seller in 2014, t his 100-6 is a 2+2 seat "BN4" example finished in Old English White paired with a black convertible top and low-back bucket seats featuring white piping. The 15” knock-off wire wheels are fitted over four-wheel hydraulic drum brakes, and the four-speed manual transmission is equipped with an electronic overdrive unit.

The seller reports that the 2.6L engine was overhauled in 2021, featuring twin SU carburetors.

This 100-6 BN4 is now offered with a tonneau cover and a clean Florida title in the name of the seller's trust.

Highlights

2+2 seat "BN4" example

Finished in Old English White with a black convertible top

Black upholstery with white piping

Engine reportedly overhauled in 2021

Factory Equipment

2.6L inline-six engine

Twin SU carburetors

4-speed manual transmission with overdrive

Four-wheel drum brakes

15” knock-off wire wheels

Low-back bucket seats

Smiths instrumentation

Dashboard-mounted rearview mirror

Heater

Servicing & Documentation

May 2025: Replacement convertible top and tonneau cover installed

2021: The following servicing is claimed by the seller to have been completed: Engine overhauled Wiring harness replaced Brakes serviced



Known Imperfections

Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age

Included Items