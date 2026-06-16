Auction ended.

1959 Austin-Healey 100-6 BN4 4-Seat Roadster

Bid to $16,000 on 06/16/26
Result
1959 Austin-Healey 100-6 BN4 4-Seat Roadster
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Ended Jun 16, 2026 at 6:25 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINBN4L038615
Mileage indicated64,200 Miles TMU
LocationCape Coral, Florida
Engine2.6L Inline-Six
TransmissionManual
Body StyleConvertible
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Description

The Austin-Healey 100-6 debuted in 1956 as an evolution of the earlier 100 model and part of the BN4 series. With a smoother, more powerful six-cylinder engine and a longer wheelbase to accommodate occasional rear seating, the 100-6 remains a highly regarded British sports car that paved the way for the later 3000 model.

Acquired by the seller in 2014, this 100-6 is a 2+2 seat "BN4" example finished in Old English White paired with a black convertible top and low-back bucket seats featuring white piping. The 15” knock-off wire wheels are fitted over four-wheel hydraulic drum brakes, and the four-speed manual transmission is equipped with an electronic overdrive unit.

The seller reports that the 2.6L engine was overhauled in 2021, featuring twin SU carburetors.

This 100-6 BN4 is now offered with a tonneau cover and a clean Florida title in the name of the seller's trust.

Highlights

  • 2+2 seat "BN4" example

  • Finished in Old English White with a black convertible top

  • Black upholstery with white piping

  • Engine reportedly overhauled in 2021

Factory Equipment

  • 2.6L inline-six engine

  • Twin SU carburetors

  • 4-speed manual transmission with overdrive

  • Four-wheel drum brakes

  • 15” knock-off wire wheels

  • Low-back bucket seats

  • Smiths instrumentation

  • Dashboard-mounted rearview mirror

  • Heater

Servicing & Documentation

  • May 2025: Replacement convertible top and tonneau cover installed

  • 2021: The following servicing is claimed by the seller to have been completed:

    • Engine overhauled

    • Wiring harness replaced

    • Brakes serviced

Known Imperfections

  • Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age

Included Items

  • Tonneau cover

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1959 Austin-Healey 100-6 BN4 4-Seat Roadster

Last bid
Propman
Propman
$16,000
Seller
MinnesotaFats
MinnesotaFats
EndedJun 16, 2026 at 6:25 PM UTC
Bids21
Views10,554
Bids
Propman's avatar
Propman
Jun 16 at 6:20 PM
$16,000bid placed 
SS2026's avatar
SS2026
Jun 16 at 6:19 PM
$15,750bid placed 
Propman's avatar
Propman
Jun 16 at 6:18 PM
$15,500bid placed 
SS2026's avatar
SS2026
Jun 16 at 6:14 PM
$15,250bid placed 
Moneyplays' avatar
Moneyplays
Jun 16 at 2:27 PM
$15,000bid placed 

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