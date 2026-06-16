1959 Austin-Healey 100-6 BN4 4-Seat Roadster
Ended Jun 16, 2026 at 6:25 PM UTC
Description
The Austin-Healey 100-6 debuted in 1956 as an evolution of the earlier 100 model and part of the BN4 series. With a smoother, more powerful six-cylinder engine and a longer wheelbase to accommodate occasional rear seating, the 100-6 remains a highly regarded British sports car that paved the way for the later 3000 model.
Acquired by the seller in 2014, this 100-6 is a 2+2 seat "BN4" example finished in Old English White paired with a black convertible top and low-back bucket seats featuring white piping. The 15” knock-off wire wheels are fitted over four-wheel hydraulic drum brakes, and the four-speed manual transmission is equipped with an electronic overdrive unit.
The seller reports that the 2.6L engine was overhauled in 2021, featuring twin SU carburetors.
This 100-6 BN4 is now offered with a tonneau cover and a clean Florida title in the name of the seller's trust.
Highlights
2+2 seat "BN4" example
Finished in Old English White with a black convertible top
Black upholstery with white piping
Engine reportedly overhauled in 2021
Factory Equipment
2.6L inline-six engine
Twin SU carburetors
4-speed manual transmission with overdrive
Four-wheel drum brakes
15” knock-off wire wheels
Low-back bucket seats
Smiths instrumentation
Dashboard-mounted rearview mirror
Heater
Servicing & Documentation
May 2025: Replacement convertible top and tonneau cover installed
2021: The following servicing is claimed by the seller to have been completed:
Engine overhauled
Wiring harness replaced
Brakes serviced
Known Imperfections
Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age
Included Items
Tonneau cover
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