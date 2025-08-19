26-Years-Owned 1958 Porsche 356A 1600 Speedster Race Car (Lot 13a)

The Autobahn Speed Collection
20 days
$45,000
26-Years-Owned 1958 Porsche 356A 1600 Speedster Race Car (Lot 13a)
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Ending Wed, Sep 30 at 7:05 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN84382
Mileage indicated50,900 Miles TMU
LocationSavannah, Georgia
Engine1582cc Inline-Four
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorWhite
Interior colorBlack

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Description

The lightweight, stripped-down Porsche 356 Speedster envisioned and championed by legendary importer Max Hoffman arrived with a host of bonuses for budding racers. Not only was it nearly 200 pounds fleeter than its open-top siblings, it was also less expensive.

This final-year 1958 356A Speedster rolled out of Germany and into the U.S. in Fjord Green but its appearance and history took a dramatic turn when it was modified in the 1960s and turned into a race car, balancing performance upgrades with reliability for autocross-style gymkhana and hill climb events. The Speedster, which was raced in period by Jesse Holshouser, has been reimagined in Holshouser’s late-'70s specs. If not an actual time capsule into the kind of hill-climb competition that permeated the upper Appalachia region in the 1960s and 1970s, it is awful close.

The sports car’s notable motorsports success with Holshouser behind the wheel included numerous podium finishes in 1960s SCCA racing/gymkhana, first overall in the Pennsylvania Hillclimb Association E-Production class in 1973 and '80 and second in 1974 and '76, and continued podium success in the 1980s.

Amazingly, despite its many years of competition, it is today powered by a flat-four with a numbers-matching case, and it has been restored with an eye to its competition era. It’s painted in white with a contrasting red lower valance and rocker edging, and it proudly wears numerous SCCA and PCA fender stickers—as well as spirited red, white, and blue "76" numbering on its doors.

Among its competition modifications are 15" Speedline alloy wheels, a roll bar, a 3-spoke steering wheel, bolstered race-style seats, and race-style belts.

The car was featured in the February 2012 issue of “Excellence” prior to the refurbishment to its current specifications. Scans from the magazine can be viewed in the gallery below.

This modified 1958 Porsche 356A 1600 Speedster is now represented by a Broad Arrow Specialist with a spare transmission, handwritten notes from Holshouser, a photocopy of its Kardex factory record card, and a clean North Carolina title.

Highlights

  • SCCA race car with multiple podiums in the 1960s, '70s, and '80s

  • Restored to owner/driver Jesse Holshouser’s late-'70s specs

  • Refinished in white with contrasting red lower valance and rocker treatment

  • Red, white, and blue bicentennial "76" on doors

  • Black interior with black race seats

  • Air-cooled 1,582 cc flat-four engine with dual carburetors

  • 4-speed manual gearbox with Porsche synchromesh

Factory Equipment

  • Air-cooled 1,582 cc flat-four engine with dual carburetors

  • Stamping 710544 corresponds with the Kardex

  • 4-speed manual gearbox with Porsche synchromesh

  • Stamping 16743 corresponds with the Kardex

  • Low-profile Speedster windshield

  • VDO instrumentation

Modifications

  • 1970s-style hill-climb racing livery

  • Racing bucket seats with black cloth upholstery

  • Roll bar

  • 15” Speedline wheels

  • 3-spoke steering wheel with MOMO center cap

  • Red seat belts

  • Period dash badge translates to: "1950-1957 German Sports Car Championships"

Known Imperfections

  • Some cosmetic imperfections, as noted in the provided photos

  • Wear to interior materials

  • Previously applied red paint visible in front trunk and other areas

Ownership History

The current owner of this 1958 Porsche 356A 1600 Speedster SCCA Race Car acquired the car in 2000.

Included Items

  • Spare Transmission (stamped with 17843)

  • Original documentation from Holshouser, including handwritten notes detailing preparation, modifications, and race performance

  • Kardex factory record card

  • Dozens of programs and race pamphlets

Additional Information

A Broad Arrow Representative is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this vehicle. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Marvin Waters Phone: 910.315.2918 Email: mwaters@hagerty.com

Additional documents

Certificate of Authenticity

Kardex

Historical Documentation and Photos

Handwritten records and receipts

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

26-Years-Owned 1958 Porsche 356A 1600 Speedster Race Car (Lot 13a)

Current bid
Vinci13
Vinci13
$45,000
Seller
Swiftmotoring
Swiftmotoring
EndingWed, Sep 30 at 7:05 PM UTC
Bids9
Views1,816

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