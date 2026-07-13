Description

First introduced for the 1955 model year, GMC’s Task Force trucks were a significant evolution in light-duty pickups with modern styling, improved visibility, and increased comfort compared to their Advance Design predecessors. By ‘58, GMC had further refined the lineup with distinctive quad headlamp styling unique to the brand compared to their Chevy siblings, along with the introduction of the wider “Wideside” bed design, which offered a more integrated and contemporary appearance with added bed capacity.

This 1958 GMC 100 Pickup has been converted four-wheel drive with NAPCO-style two-speed transfer case reportedly sourced from a ‘50s-era Suburban. Power is provided by a 302 cubic-inch GMC inline-six engine, reportedly sourced from a light-duty commercial truck, paired with a four-speed synchromesh manual transmission.

Finished in Tartan Turquoise that has been ceramic coated, the truck sports a black vinyl bench with fabric inserts.

This modified 1958 GMC Pickup is now offered with removed parts and a clean Massachusetts title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Task Force pickup with quad headlamps and Wideside bed

Powered by a 302ci GMC inline-six engine

4 -speed synchromesh manual transmission

NAPCO-style 4x4 conversion using 1950s-era components

Finished in Tartan Turquoise with ceramic coating

Black vinyl bench seat with cloth inserts

17” XD wheels with BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A tires

Factory Equipment

The chassis number (101PS6330A) decodes as: 10 – GMC 100 series (½-ton pickup) 1 – Conventional cab and pickup body configuration P – Assembled at Pontiac, Michigan assembly plant S – 1958 model year 6330A – Production sequence number

302ci GMC inline-six engine

M anual transmission with synchromesh

Steel body and ladder-frame construction

Bench seat interior configuration

Modifications

NAPCO-style four-wheel-drive conversion using components from a ‘50s Suburban

302ci inline-six engine sourced from a light-duty commercial truck

17” XD alloy wheels

BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A tires

Ceramic coating applied to exterior finish

Servicing

According to the seller, the following service work has been performed:

302ci inline-six engine overhauled

Braking system components including master cylinder replaced

Fuel tank and sending unit replaced

Emergency braking components replaced

Alternator and starter replaced

Known Imperfections

Cosmetic imperfections consistent with a modified vintage vehicle

Passenger-side door requires alignment adjustment

Speedometer is currently inoperable

Fuel gauge is inoperable

Ownership History

Photos showing the truck disassembled and its frame stripped and refinished can be seen in the gallery. This 1958 GMC 100 Pickup is offered with a clean Massachusetts title.

Included Items