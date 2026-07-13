Auction ended.

4x4-Converted 1958 GMC 100 Pickup 4-Speed

Bid to $16,750 on 07/13/26
Result
4x4-Converted 1958 GMC 100 Pickup 4-Speed
Gallery photo 1
Gallery photo 2
Gallery photo 3
Gallery photo 4
Gallery photo 5
Gallery photo 6
All photos (91)

Ended Jul 13, 2026 at 6:10 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN101PS6330A
Mileage indicated70,500 Miles TMU
LocationBoylston, Massachusetts
Engine302ci Straight-Six
Drivetrain4WD
TransmissionManual
Body StylePickup/truck
Exterior colorTartan Turquoise
Interior colorBlack

Recommended services

Hagerty Insurance

Exceptional classic and collector car insurance coverage—for less.

Get a quote
Certified CheckoutCertified Checkout
Complete your purchase quickly and securely.
Learn more

Description

First introduced for the 1955 model year, GMC’s Task Force trucks were a significant evolution in light-duty pickups with modern styling, improved visibility, and increased comfort compared to their Advance Design predecessors. By ‘58, GMC had further refined the lineup with distinctive quad headlamp styling unique to the brand compared to their Chevy siblings, along with the introduction of the wider “Wideside” bed design, which offered a more integrated and contemporary appearance with added bed capacity.

This 1958 GMC 100 Pickup has been converted four-wheel drive with NAPCO-style two-speed transfer case reportedly sourced from a ‘50s-era Suburban. Power is provided by a 302 cubic-inch GMC inline-six engine, reportedly sourced from a light-duty commercial truck, paired with a four-speed synchromesh manual transmission.

Finished in Tartan Turquoise that has been ceramic coated, the truck sports a black vinyl bench with fabric inserts.

This modified 1958 GMC Pickup is now offered with removed parts and a clean Massachusetts title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Task Force pickup with quad headlamps and Wideside bed

  • Powered by a 302ci GMC inline-six engine

  • 4-speed synchromesh manual transmission

  • NAPCO-style 4x4 conversion using 1950s-era components

  • Finished in Tartan Turquoise with ceramic coating

  • Black vinyl bench seat with cloth inserts

  • 17” XD wheels with BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A tires

Factory Equipment

  • The chassis number (101PS6330A) decodes as:

    • 10 – GMC 100 series (½-ton pickup)

    • 1 – Conventional cab and pickup body configuration

    • P – Assembled at Pontiac, Michigan assembly plant

    • S – 1958 model year

    • 6330A – Production sequence number

  • 302ci GMC inline-six engine

  • Manual transmission with synchromesh

  • Steel body and ladder-frame construction

  • Bench seat interior configuration

Modifications

  • NAPCO-style four-wheel-drive conversion using components from a ‘50s Suburban

  • 302ci inline-six engine sourced from a light-duty commercial truck

  • 17” XD alloy wheels

  • BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A tires

  • Ceramic coating applied to exterior finish

Servicing

According to the seller, the following service work has been performed:

  • 302ci inline-six engine overhauled

  • Braking system components including master cylinder replaced

  • Fuel tank and sending unit replaced

  • Emergency braking components replaced

  • Alternator and starter replaced

Known Imperfections

  • Cosmetic imperfections consistent with a modified vintage vehicle

  • Passenger-side door requires alignment adjustment

  • Speedometer is currently inoperable

  • Fuel gauge is inoperable

Ownership History

Photos showing the truck disassembled and its frame stripped and refinished can be seen in the gallery. This 1958 GMC 100 Pickup is offered with a clean Massachusetts title.

Included Items

  • Take-off spare parts

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

4x4-Converted 1958 GMC 100 Pickup 4-Speed

Last bid
StingrayCPA
StingrayCPA
$16,750
Seller
EricJohnson_x5g9
EricJohnson_x5g9
EndedJul 13, 2026 at 6:10 PM UTC
Bids8
Views8,342

Comments & bids

Please or Register to add comment

StingrayCPA's avatar
StingrayCPA
Jul 13 at 6:02 PM
$16,750bid placed 
tammywade_30zj's avatar
tammywade_30zj
Jul 13 at 2:52 PM
$16,500bid placed 
guntha45's avatar
guntha45
Jul 13 at 1:28 PM
$16,000bid placed 
Chas8484's avatar
Chas8484
Jul 13 at 1:03 PM
$14,000bid placed 
MoreCars4me's avatar
MoreCars4me
Jul 13 at 12:43 PM
$11,000bid placed 
JL_p4v29t's avatar
JL_p4v29t
Jul 1 at 10:36 PM
$10,500bid placed 
MoreCars4me's avatar
MoreCars4me
Jul 1 at 1:52 PM
$10,000bid placed 
TerenceGallagher_fx21's avatar
TerenceGallagher_fx21
Jun 30 at 10:40 PM
$2,500bid placed 

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

Hagerty Marketplace is the ultimate destination for buying and selling vehicles online.
  • Get expert support from start to finish.
  • All buyers and sellers are verified.
  • Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
Learn more

What our customers say

Colleen S.
Seller
...my experience with Hagerty was impeccable. Their oversight was professional, patient, immediate and comforting.
1969 Citroen DS21 Pallas
Sold for $31,984 on 8/19/25

Get the Marketplace daily email

Keep tabs on classic cars for sale, recent transactions, and featured lots and listings.

Hagerty Marketplace offers both classifieds and auctions. Classified listings are a benefit provided to members of Hagerty Drivers Club, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Hagerty is not a licensed vehicle broker and does not take a commission on classified purchase transactions that are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers outside the Marketplace platform. Auction listings are hosted on Hagerty Marketplace by Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Auction purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, and Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a party to auction purchase transactions. Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a licensed vehicle broker or dealer. For additional information view the Marketplace Terms of Use. Hagerty and Hagerty Marketplace are registered or common law trademarks of The Hagerty Group, LLC. © 2025 The Hagerty Group, LLC. All rights reserved. The Hagerty Group, LLC is a subsidiary of Hagerty, Inc.

The Hagerty Group, LLC © 1996 – 2026