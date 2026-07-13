4x4-Converted 1958 GMC 100 Pickup 4-Speed
Ended Jul 13, 2026 at 6:10 PM UTC
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Description
First introduced for the 1955 model year, GMC’s Task Force trucks were a significant evolution in light-duty pickups with modern styling, improved visibility, and increased comfort compared to their Advance Design predecessors. By ‘58, GMC had further refined the lineup with distinctive quad headlamp styling unique to the brand compared to their Chevy siblings, along with the introduction of the wider “Wideside” bed design, which offered a more integrated and contemporary appearance with added bed capacity.
This 1958 GMC 100 Pickup has been converted four-wheel drive with NAPCO-style two-speed transfer case reportedly sourced from a ‘50s-era Suburban. Power is provided by a 302 cubic-inch GMC inline-six engine, reportedly sourced from a light-duty commercial truck, paired with a four-speed synchromesh manual transmission.
Finished in Tartan Turquoise that has been ceramic coated, the truck sports a black vinyl bench with fabric inserts.
This modified 1958 GMC Pickup is now offered with removed parts and a clean Massachusetts title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Task Force pickup with quad headlamps and Wideside bed
Powered by a 302ci GMC inline-six engine
4-speed synchromesh manual transmission
NAPCO-style 4x4 conversion using 1950s-era components
Finished in Tartan Turquoise with ceramic coating
Black vinyl bench seat with cloth inserts
17” XD wheels with BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A tires
Factory Equipment
The chassis number (101PS6330A) decodes as:
10 – GMC 100 series (½-ton pickup)
1 – Conventional cab and pickup body configuration
P – Assembled at Pontiac, Michigan assembly plant
S – 1958 model year
6330A – Production sequence number
302ci GMC inline-six engine
Manual transmission with synchromesh
Steel body and ladder-frame construction
Bench seat interior configuration
Modifications
NAPCO-style four-wheel-drive conversion using components from a ‘50s Suburban
302ci inline-six engine sourced from a light-duty commercial truck
17” XD alloy wheels
BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A tires
Ceramic coating applied to exterior finish
Servicing
According to the seller, the following service work has been performed:
302ci inline-six engine overhauled
Braking system components including master cylinder replaced
Fuel tank and sending unit replaced
Emergency braking components replaced
Alternator and starter replaced
Known Imperfections
Cosmetic imperfections consistent with a modified vintage vehicle
Passenger-side door requires alignment adjustment
Speedometer is currently inoperable
Fuel gauge is inoperable
Ownership History
Photos showing the truck disassembled and its frame stripped and refinished can be seen in the gallery. This 1958 GMC 100 Pickup is offered with a clean Massachusetts title.
Included Items
Take-off spare parts
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.