Auction ended.

1958 Fiat 1200 TV Spider

No reserve
Sold for on 07/17/26
Result
1958 Fiat 1200 TV Spider
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Ended Jul 17, 2026 at 6:18 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN002764
Mileage indicated56,250 Miles TMU
LocationTacoma, Washington
Engine1,199cc Inline-Four
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorRed
Interior colorBlack/Red

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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Boasting delicate Pininfarina styling and spirited small‑displacement performance, Fiat’s 1200-series sports cars exemplify the charm and accessibility of postwar Italian motoring. Built in limited numbers, the Turismo Veloce (TV) Spider variant offered a more performance‑focused driving experience, paired with elegant open‑air design.

This 1958 Fiat 1200 TV Spider is powered by a carbureted 1,199cc inline‑four engine paired with a 4‑speed manual transmission powering the rear wheels. Finished in red over a two-tone red and black vinyl interior, the car rides on 14-inch steel wheels with covers and is fitted with a black soft top.

The car was acquired by its current owner in 2013, who reports that service work completed over the past decade was carried out by Bristow's Exclusive Auto Repair of Tacoma, Washington. This work is said to have included a brake system overhaul, replacement of fuel lines and the fuel tank, a carburetor rebuild, and engine mount replacement.

This 1958 Fiat 1200 TV Spider is now offered at no reserve with historical documentation and a clean Washington State title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Pininfarina-designed Turismo Veloce Spider

  • Powered by a carbureted 1,199cc inline‑four paired with a 4-speed manual transmission

  • Finished in red over two-tone red and black vinyl interior

Factory Equipment

  • Pininfarina design

  • 14” steel wheels with covers

  • Vinyl interior upholstery

  • Convertible soft top

Modifications

  • Two-tone upholstery

  • AM/FM head unit

Servicing

According to the seller, the following service work has been performed:

  • Fuel tank replaced

  • Fuel lines replaced

  • Carburetor rebuilt

  • Engine mounts replaced

  • Brake system overhaul

From the seller: “Approximately $20,000 in mechanical work completed within the last 10 years. Much of the work was performed by Bristow’s of Tacoma, Washington.”

Known Imperfections

  • General cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and mileage

  • Dashboard was reportedly refinished following a fire in 1976

  • Paint exhibits bubbles and cracking in several areas

  • Convertible top shows deterioration at hinge points

  • Driver’s seat foam is deteriorating

  • Wear on interior materials

Ownership History

According to the seller, this Fiat was previously owned within the same family for an extended period prior to the seller’s acquisition. It is now offered with a clean Washington State title.

From the seller: "I confirmed with my older sister, this Fiat has been family-owned since 1967. I personally assisted with rebuilding it in 1983. It retains its original bumpers, the elaborate hood scoop, and the correct trim and moldings.

The vehicle sat from approximately 1976 until 1984. The odometer shows 56,000 miles, but I cannot confirm whether that is the original unit. I'm unsure how much fire damage occurred in 1976 or whether the odometer may have been replaced from another Fiat. As a result, I cannot verify the mileage. I can say it has been driven only about 50 miles since 2013."

Included Items

  • Historical documentation

Additional Information

The car is titled in Washington using the VIN "002764," which corresponds with the serial number portion of the firewall stamping and VIN plate and omits the leading "103G115."

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1958 Fiat 1200 TV Spider · No reserve

Sold to
PSL2007
PSL2007
$37,985
Seller
DB_q853ky
DB_q853ky
EndedJul 17, 2026 at 6:18 PM UTC
Bids53
Views10,662

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