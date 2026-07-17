Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Boasting delicate Pininfarina styling and spirited small‑displacement performance, Fiat’s 1200-series sports cars exemplify the charm and accessibility of postwar Italian motoring. Built in limited numbers, the Turismo Veloce (TV) Spider variant offered a more performance‑focused driving experience, paired with elegant open‑air design.

This 1958 Fiat 1200 TV Spider is powered by a carbureted 1,199cc inline‑four engine paired with a 4‑speed manual transmission powering the rear wheels. Finished in red over a two-tone red and black vinyl interior, the car rides on 14-inch steel wheels with covers and is fitted with a black soft top.

The car was acquired by its current owner in 2013, who reports that service work completed over the past decade was carried out by Bristow's Exclusive Auto Repair of Tacoma, Washington. This work is said to have included a brake system overhaul, replacement of fuel lines and the fuel tank, a carburetor rebuild, and engine mount replacement.

This 1958 Fiat 1200 TV Spider is now offered at no reserve with historical documentation and a clean Washington State title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Pininfarina-designed Turismo Veloce Spider

Powered by a carbureted 1,199cc inline‑four paired with a 4-speed manual transmission

Finished in red over two-tone red and black vinyl interior

Factory Equipment

Pininfarina design

14” steel wheels with covers

Vinyl interior upholstery

Convertible soft top

Modifications

Two-tone upholstery

AM/FM head unit

Servicing

According to the seller, the following service work has been performed:

Fuel tank replaced

Fuel lines replaced

Carburetor rebuilt

Engine mounts replaced

Brake system overhaul

From the seller: “Approximately $20,000 in mechanical work completed within the last 10 years. Much of the work was performed by Bristow’s of Tacoma, Washington.”

Known Imperfections

General cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and mileage

Dashboard was reportedly refinished following a fire in 1976

Paint exhibits bubbles and cracking in several areas

Convertible top shows deterioration at hinge points

Driver’s seat foam is deteriorating

Wear on interior materials

Ownership History

According to the seller, this Fiat was previously owned within the same family for an extended period prior to the seller’s acquisition. It is now offered with a clean Washington State title.

From the seller: "I confirmed with my older sister, this Fiat has been family-owned since 1967. I personally assisted with rebuilding it in 1983. It retains its original bumpers, the elaborate hood scoop, and the correct trim and moldings.

The vehicle sat from approximately 1976 until 1984. The odometer shows 56,000 miles, but I cannot confirm whether that is the original unit. I'm unsure how much fire damage occurred in 1976 or whether the odometer may have been replaced from another Fiat. As a result, I cannot verify the mileage. I can say it has been driven only about 50 miles since 2013."

Included Items

Historical documentation

Additional Information

The car is titled in Washington using the VIN "002764," which corresponds with the serial number portion of the firewall stamping and VIN plate and omits the leading "103G115."