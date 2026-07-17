1958 Fiat 1200 TV Spider
Ended Jul 17, 2026 at 6:18 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
Boasting delicate Pininfarina styling and spirited small‑displacement performance, Fiat’s 1200-series sports cars exemplify the charm and accessibility of postwar Italian motoring. Built in limited numbers, the Turismo Veloce (TV) Spider variant offered a more performance‑focused driving experience, paired with elegant open‑air design.
This 1958 Fiat 1200 TV Spider is powered by a carbureted 1,199cc inline‑four engine paired with a 4‑speed manual transmission powering the rear wheels. Finished in red over a two-tone red and black vinyl interior, the car rides on 14-inch steel wheels with covers and is fitted with a black soft top.
The car was acquired by its current owner in 2013, who reports that service work completed over the past decade was carried out by Bristow's Exclusive Auto Repair of Tacoma, Washington. This work is said to have included a brake system overhaul, replacement of fuel lines and the fuel tank, a carburetor rebuild, and engine mount replacement.
This 1958 Fiat 1200 TV Spider is now offered at no reserve with historical documentation and a clean Washington State title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Pininfarina-designed Turismo Veloce Spider
Powered by a carbureted 1,199cc inline‑four paired with a 4-speed manual transmission
Finished in red over two-tone red and black vinyl interior
Factory Equipment
Pininfarina design
14” steel wheels with covers
Vinyl interior upholstery
Convertible soft top
Modifications
Two-tone upholstery
AM/FM head unit
Servicing
According to the seller, the following service work has been performed:
Fuel tank replaced
Fuel lines replaced
Carburetor rebuilt
Engine mounts replaced
Brake system overhaul
From the seller: “Approximately $20,000 in mechanical work completed within the last 10 years. Much of the work was performed by Bristow’s of Tacoma, Washington.”
Known Imperfections
General cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and mileage
Dashboard was reportedly refinished following a fire in 1976
Paint exhibits bubbles and cracking in several areas
Convertible top shows deterioration at hinge points
Driver’s seat foam is deteriorating
Wear on interior materials
Ownership History
According to the seller, this Fiat was previously owned within the same family for an extended period prior to the seller’s acquisition. It is now offered with a clean Washington State title.
From the seller: "I confirmed with my older sister, this Fiat has been family-owned since 1967. I personally assisted with rebuilding it in 1983. It retains its original bumpers, the elaborate hood scoop, and the correct trim and moldings.
The vehicle sat from approximately 1976 until 1984. The odometer shows 56,000 miles, but I cannot confirm whether that is the original unit. I'm unsure how much fire damage occurred in 1976 or whether the odometer may have been replaced from another Fiat. As a result, I cannot verify the mileage. I can say it has been driven only about 50 miles since 2013."
Included Items
Historical documentation
Additional Information
The car is titled in Washington using the VIN "002764," which corresponds with the serial number portion of the firewall stamping and VIN plate and omits the leading "103G115."
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.