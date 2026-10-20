39-Years-Owned 1958 Chevrolet Bel Air Sport Coupe
Ended Oct 20, 2026 at 7:01 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
For 1958, Chevrolet’s Bel Air remained one of the company’s most popular full-size models, positioned above the entry-level Delray and Biscayne. The Bel Air line was offered in several body styles, including two-door and four-door sedans, Sport Coupes, hardtop Sport Sedans, convertibles, and station wagons.
Buyers could choose from a range of engines, beginning with Chevrolet’s 235ci “Blue Flame” inline-six and extending to several V8 options. The Bel Air Sport Coupe was among the most stylish models in the lineup, featuring a pillarless hardtop roof design that provided an open, airy appearance with the windows lowered.
This example, which has been with its current owner since September 1987, is refinished in two-tone Rio Red and Arctic White over reupholstered Silver and Gunmetal vinyl and patterned cloth bench seats and door trim. The coupe's inline-six engine is mated to a two-speed automatic transmission.
Additional features include rear fender skirts, chrome front and rear bumpers, a single exterior rearview mirror, 14" steel wheels with "spinner" style hubcaps and Coker Classic 7.50-14 wide whitewall tires, hydraulic drum brakes, AM radio, and clock.
This 1958 Chevrolet Bel Air Sport Coupe is now offered at no reserve by the seller on behalf of the current owner with a 1958 Chevrolet dealer brochure, magazine ads, and a clean Michigan title in the current owner's name.
Highlights
39 years under current ownership
Refinished in two-tone Rio Red and Arctic White
Reupholstered Silver and Gunmetal vinyl and cloth bench seats and door trim
235ci “Blue Flame” inline-six engine
Powerglide 2-speed automatic transmission
Factory Equipment
Rear fender skirts
Quad headlights
Chrome front and rear bumpers
Driver’s exterior rearview mirror
14" steel wheels with "spinner" style hubcaps
Four-wheel hydraulic drum brakes
Coil-spring suspension
AM radio
Clock
The data plate decodes as:
Style: 58-1813 – 1958 Bel Air Sport Coupe (2-door hardtop)
Body No. AG 1317 – Fisher Body Atlanta plant body number
Trim: 805 – Silver and Gunmetal vinyl and cloth upholstery
Paint: 973D – Rio Red/Arctic White
The chassis number (E58A157728) decodes as:
E – 1700 Series Bel Air
58 – 1958 model year
A – Atlanta, Georgia, assembly plant
157728 – Sequential production number
Service
Coker Classic 7.50-14 wide whitewall tires
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the condition of the car are presented in the gallery
Ownership History
The current owner of this 1958 Chevrolet Bel Air Sport Coupe acquired it in September 1987.
Included Items
1958 Chevrolet dealer brochure
1958 Chevrolet magazine ads
Documents and maps in the glovebox
Additional radio
Rubber trunk mat
Spare tire and jack
Additional Information
The current owner states, "This car regularly won first place at car shows. The radio and clock work, although the clock is currently disconnected. A GM repair manual and many spare parts are available."
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.