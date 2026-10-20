Auction ended.

39-Years-Owned 1958 Chevrolet Bel Air Sport Coupe

No reserve
Sold for on 10/20/26
Result
39-Years-Owned 1958 Chevrolet Bel Air Sport Coupe
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (119)

Ended Oct 20, 2026 at 7:01 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINE58A157728
Mileage indicated83,200 Miles TMU
LocationMarine City, Michigan
Engine235ci Inline-Six
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorRio Red/Arctic White
Interior colorSilver/Gunmetal

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Video gallery

39-Years-Owned 1958 Chevrolet Bel Air Sport Coupe Exterior Walk Around
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39-Years-Owned 1958 Chevrolet Bel Air Sport Coupe Exterior Walk Around & Flaw
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39-Years-Owned 1958 Chevrolet Bel Air Sport Coupe Start Up & Idle
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39-Years-Owned 1958 Chevrolet Bel Air Sport Coupe Engine Bay & Interior
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39-Years-Owned 1958 Chevrolet Bel Air Sport Coupe Open Walk Around
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39-Years-Owned 1958 Chevrolet Bel Air Sport Coupe Pulling In
All videos (7)

Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

For 1958, Chevrolet’s Bel Air remained one of the company’s most popular full-size models, positioned above the entry-level Delray and Biscayne. The Bel Air line was offered in several body styles, including two-door and four-door sedans, Sport Coupes, hardtop Sport Sedans, convertibles, and station wagons.

Buyers could choose from a range of engines, beginning with Chevrolet’s 235ci “Blue Flame” inline-six and extending to several V8 options. The Bel Air Sport Coupe was among the most stylish models in the lineup, featuring a pillarless hardtop roof design that provided an open, airy appearance with the windows lowered.

This example, which has been with its current owner since September 1987, is refinished in two-tone Rio Red and Arctic White over reupholstered Silver and Gunmetal vinyl and patterned cloth bench seats and door trim. The coupe's inline-six engine is mated to a two-speed automatic transmission.

Additional features include rear fender skirts, chrome front and rear bumpers, a single exterior rearview mirror, 14" steel wheels with "spinner" style hubcaps and Coker Classic 7.50-14 wide whitewall tires, hydraulic drum brakes, AM radio, and clock.

This 1958 Chevrolet Bel Air Sport Coupe is now offered at no reserve by the seller on behalf of the current owner with a 1958 Chevrolet dealer brochure, magazine ads, and a clean Michigan title in the current owner's name.

Highlights

  • 39 years under current ownership

  • Refinished in two-tone Rio Red and Arctic White

  • Reupholstered Silver and Gunmetal vinyl and cloth bench seats and door trim

  • 235ci “Blue Flame” inline-six engine

  • Powerglide 2-speed automatic transmission

Factory Equipment

  • Rear fender skirts

  • Quad headlights

  • Chrome front and rear bumpers

  • Driver’s exterior rearview mirror

  • 14" steel wheels with "spinner" style hubcaps

  • Four-wheel hydraulic drum brakes

  • Coil-spring suspension

  • AM radio

  • Clock

  • The data plate decodes as:

    • Style: 58-1813 – 1958 Bel Air Sport Coupe (2-door hardtop)

    • Body No. AG 1317 – Fisher Body Atlanta plant body number

    • Trim: 805 – Silver and Gunmetal vinyl and cloth upholstery

    • Paint: 973D – Rio Red/Arctic White

  • The chassis number (E58A157728) decodes as:

    • E – 1700 Series Bel Air

    • 58 – 1958 model year

    • A – Atlanta, Georgia, assembly plant

    • 157728 – Sequential production number

Service

  • Coker Classic 7.50-14 wide whitewall tires

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the condition of the car are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

The current owner of this 1958 Chevrolet Bel Air Sport Coupe acquired it in September 1987.

Included Items

  • 1958 Chevrolet dealer brochure

  • 1958 Chevrolet magazine ads

  • Documents and maps in the glovebox

  • Additional radio

  • Rubber trunk mat

  • Spare tire and jack

Additional Information

The current owner states, "This car regularly won first place at car shows. The radio and clock work, although the clock is currently disconnected. A GM repair manual and many spare parts are available."

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

39-Years-Owned 1958 Chevrolet Bel Air Sport Coupe · No reserve

Sold to
MN_c28vub
MN_c28vub
$32,903
Seller
CraigZimmerman
CraigZimmerman
EndedOct 20, 2026 at 7:01 PM UTC
Bids39
Views15,667

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