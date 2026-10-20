Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

For 1958, Chevrolet’s Bel Air remained one of the company’s most popular full-size models, positioned above the entry-level Delray and Biscayne. The Bel Air line was offered in several body styles, including two-door and four-door sedans, Sport Coupes, hardtop Sport Sedans, convertibles, and station wagons.

Buyers could choose from a range of engines, beginning with Chevrolet’s 235ci “Blue Flame” inline-six and extending to several V8 options. The Bel Air Sport Coupe was among the most stylish models in the lineup, featuring a pillarless hardtop roof design that provided an open, airy appearance with the windows lowered.

This example, which has been with its current owner since September 1987, is refinished in two-tone Rio Red and Arctic White over reupholstered Silver and Gunmetal vinyl and patterned cloth bench seats and door trim. The coupe's inline-six engine is mated to a two-speed automatic transmission.

Additional features include rear fender skirts, chrome front and rear bumpers, a single exterior rearview mirror, 14" steel wheels with "spinner" style hubcaps and Coker Classic 7.50-14 wide whitewall tires, hydraulic drum brakes, AM radio, and clock.

This 1958 Chevrolet Bel Air Sport Coupe is now offered at no reserve by the seller on behalf of the current owner with a 1958 Chevrolet dealer brochure, magazine ads, and a clean Michigan title in the current owner's name.

Highlights

39 years under current ownership

Refinished in two-tone Rio Red and Arctic White

Reupholstered Silver and Gunmetal vinyl and cloth bench seats and door trim

235ci “Blue Flame” inline-six engine

Powerglide 2-speed automatic transmission

Factory Equipment

Rear fender skirts

Quad headlights

Chrome front and rear bumpers

Driver’s exterior rearview mirror

14" steel wheels with "spinner" style hubcaps

Four-wheel hydraulic drum brakes

Coil-spring suspension

AM radio

Clock

The data plate decodes as: Style: 58-1813 – 1958 Bel Air Sport Coupe (2-door hardtop) Body No. AG 1317 – Fisher Body Atlanta plant body number Trim: 805 – Silver and Gunmetal vinyl and cloth upholstery Paint: 973D – Rio Red/Arctic White

The chassis number (E58A157728) decodes as: E – 1700 Series Bel Air 58 – 1958 model year A – Atlanta, Georgia, assembly plant 157728 – Sequential production number



Service

Coker Classic 7.50-14 wide whitewall tires

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the condition of the car are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

The current owner of this 1958 Chevrolet Bel Air Sport Coupe acquired it in September 1987.

Included Items

1958 Chevrolet dealer brochure

1958 Chevrolet magazine ads

Documents and maps in the glovebox

Additional radio

Rubber trunk mat

Spare tire and jack

Additional Information

The current owner states, "This car regularly won first place at car shows. The radio and clock work, although the clock is currently disconnected. A GM repair manual and many spare parts are available."