23-Years-Owned 1958 BMW Isetta 300
Ended Jul 08, 2026 at 6:45 PM UTC
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Description
The BMW Isetta — a microcar originally conceived by the Italian firm Iso and assembled under license by BMW — was built numbers significant enough to keep the German marque solvent during its leanest postwar years before the 1500 and 1800 sedans arrived to set the company on its modern path.
The Isetta's signature front-opening door, single-cylinder motorcycle-derived engine, and impossibly compact footprint made it a sensation in 1950s Europe and a curiosity in America, with many Isettas were built for export markets.
This 1958 Isetta 300 features a sliding-window coupe configuration and is finished in Dakar Yellow, the launch color for the second-generation BMW M3, over a gray interior. Power comes from the air-cooled 298cc single-cylinder engine, factory rated at 13 horsepower, paired with a 4-speed manual gearbox. Equipment includes USA Export-style bumpers with additional nerf bars, a luggage rack, and an MPH speedometer.
The car has been owned by the seller since 2003, with the engine reportedly rebuilt in 2006. In preparation for sale, the fuel system has been serviced.
This BMW Isetta 300 is titled as a 1958 model and is offered at no reserve with a display placard and a clean Texas title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Sliding window coupe
One owner since 2003
Engine reportedly rebuilt in 2006
Finished in Dakar Yellow over gray interior
Folding fabric sunroof
Factory Equipment
298cc air-cooled single-cylinder engine
4-speed manual transmission
Front-opening, side-hinged single door with hinged steering column
Coil-spring front suspension, leaf-spring rear suspension
Hydraulically actuated drum brakes
10-inch steel wheels with chrome hubcaps
Front bench seat with rubber floor mat
Reverse-sweep 60-mph speedometer
Rear parcel shelf with luggage netting
Modifications
Refinished in Dakar Yellow
Servicing & Documentation
Fuel system serviced in preparation for sale
2006: Engine and transmission overhauled
1999: Refurbishment under previous ownership completed
Known Imperfections
Wear consistent with limited use since refurbishment
Paint cracking near right rear wheel arch as shown in the gallery
Ownership History
This 1958 BMW Isetta was acquired by the seller’s father in November 2003.
Additional Information
This 1958 BMW Isetta 300 has been fitted with an aftermarket VIN plate.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.