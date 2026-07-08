Auction ended.

23-Years-Owned 1958 BMW Isetta 300

No reserve
Sold for on 07/08/26
Result
23-Years-Owned 1958 BMW Isetta 300
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (52)

Ended Jul 08, 2026 at 6:45 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN591953
Mileage indicated3,800 Miles TMU
LocationLeander, Texas
Engine298cc Single-Cylinder
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorDakar Yellow
Interior colorGray

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Video gallery

23-Years-Owned 1958 BMW Isetta 300 Drive By
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Description

The BMW Isetta — a microcar originally conceived by the Italian firm Iso and assembled under license by BMW — was built numbers significant enough to keep the German marque solvent during its leanest postwar years before the 1500 and 1800 sedans arrived to set the company on its modern path.

The Isetta's signature front-opening door, single-cylinder motorcycle-derived engine, and impossibly compact footprint made it a sensation in 1950s Europe and a curiosity in America, with many Isettas were built for export markets.

This 1958 Isetta 300 features a sliding-window coupe configuration and is finished in Dakar Yellow, the launch color for the second-generation BMW M3, over a gray interior. Power comes from the air-cooled 298cc single-cylinder engine, factory rated at 13 horsepower, paired with a 4-speed manual gearbox. Equipment includes USA Export-style bumpers with additional nerf bars, a luggage rack, and an MPH speedometer.

The car has been owned by the seller since 2003, with the engine reportedly rebuilt in 2006. In preparation for sale, the fuel system has been serviced.

This BMW Isetta 300 is titled as a 1958 model and is offered at no reserve with a display placard and a clean Texas title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Sliding window coupe

  • One owner since 2003

  • Engine reportedly rebuilt in 2006

  • Finished in Dakar Yellow over gray interior

  • Folding fabric sunroof

Factory Equipment

  • 298cc air-cooled single-cylinder engine

  • 4-speed manual transmission

  • Front-opening, side-hinged single door with hinged steering column

  • Coil-spring front suspension, leaf-spring rear suspension

  • Hydraulically actuated drum brakes

  • 10-inch steel wheels with chrome hubcaps

  • Front bench seat with rubber floor mat

  • Reverse-sweep 60-mph speedometer

  • Rear parcel shelf with luggage netting

Modifications

  • Refinished in Dakar Yellow

Servicing & Documentation

  • Fuel system serviced in preparation for sale

  • 2006: Engine and transmission overhauled

  • 1999: Refurbishment under previous ownership completed

Known Imperfections

  • Wear consistent with limited use since refurbishment

  • Paint cracking near right rear wheel arch as shown in the gallery

Ownership History

This 1958 BMW Isetta was acquired by the seller’s father in November 2003.

Additional Information

This 1958 BMW Isetta 300 has been fitted with an aftermarket VIN plate.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

23-Years-Owned 1958 BMW Isetta 300 · No reserve

Sold to
Steve-kk52ghuh
Steve-kk52ghuh
$27,018
Seller
DaveT331
DaveT331
EndedJul 08, 2026 at 6:45 PM UTC
Bids31
Views7,822

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