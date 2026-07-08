Description

The BMW Isetta — a microcar originally conceived by the Italian firm Iso and assembled under license by BMW — was built numbers significant enough to keep the German marque solvent during its leanest postwar years before the 1500 and 1800 sedans arrived to set the company on its modern path.

The Isetta's signature front-opening door, single-cylinder motorcycle-derived engine, and impossibly compact footprint made it a sensation in 1950s Europe and a curiosity in America, with many Isettas were built for export markets.

This 1958 Isetta 300 features a sliding-window coupe configuration and is finished in Dakar Yellow, the launch color for the second-generation BMW M3, over a gray interior. Power comes from the air-cooled 298cc single-cylinder engine, factory rated at 13 horsepower, paired with a 4-speed manual gearbox. Equipment includes USA Export-style bumpers with additional nerf bars, a luggage rack, and an MPH speedometer.

The car has been owned by the seller since 2003, with the engine reportedly rebuilt in 2006. In preparation for sale, the fuel system has been serviced.

This BMW Isetta 300 is titled as a 1958 model and is offered at no reserve with a display placard and a clean Texas title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Sliding window coupe

One owner since 2003

Engine reportedly rebuilt in 2006

Finished in Dakar Yellow over gray interior

Folding fabric sunroof

Factory Equipment

298cc air-cooled single-cylinder engine

4-speed manual transmission

Front-opening, side-hinged single door with hinged steering column

Coil-spring front suspension, leaf-spring rear suspension

Hydraulically actuated drum brakes

10-inch steel wheels with chrome hubcaps

Front bench seat with rubber floor mat

Reverse-sweep 60-mph speedometer

Rear parcel shelf with luggage netting

Modifications

Refinished in Dakar Yellow

Servicing & Documentation

Fuel system serviced in preparation for sale

2006: Engine and transmission overhauled

1999: Refurbishment under previous ownership completed

Known Imperfections

Wear consistent with limited use since refurbishment

Paint cracking near right rear wheel arch as shown in the gallery

Ownership History

This 1958 BMW Isetta was acquired by the seller’s father in November 2003.

Additional Information

This 1958 BMW Isetta 300 has been fitted with an aftermarket VIN plate.