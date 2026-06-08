Auction ended.

25-Years-Owned 1958 Austin-Healey 100-6 BN4 4-Seat Roadster

No reserve
Sold for on 06/08/26
Result
25-Years-Owned 1958 Austin-Healey 100-6 BN4 4-Seat Roadster
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Ended Jun 08, 2026 at 6:16 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINBN4LS45247
Mileage indicated78,300 Miles TMU
LocationCarson City, Nevada
Engine2.9L Inline-Six
TransmissionManual
Body StyleConvertible
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Video gallery

1958 Austin-Healey 100-6 BN4 - Start Up
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1958 Austin-Healey 100-6 BN4 - Ride Along
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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The Austin-Healey 100-6 debuted in 1956 as an evolution of the earlier 100 model, introducing a smoother, more powerful six-cylinder engine and a longer wheelbase to accommodate occasional rear seating. Produced as part of the BN4 series, these roadsters combined classic British styling with improved touring comfort while retaining the engaging driving dynamics that defined the marque. Today, the 100-6 remains a highly regarded British sports car, appreciated for its balance of performance, simplicity, and timeless design.

According to the included British Motor Industry Heritage Trust certificate, this '58 BN4 4-Seat Roadster was built on July 16, 1957 as a North American-export example and delivered to Montreal, Canada. It was originally finished in Healey Blue with a blue interior and was equipped from the factory with disc wheels and overdrive. Now fitted with Minilite-style wheels and electronic ignition, this example wears two-tone red and black paint over tan upholstery.

Power comes from a 2.9-liter inline-six paired with a four-speed manual gearbox equipped with overdrive, and the car is equipped with electronic ignition.

This 1958 Austin-Healey 100-6 BN4 Roadster is now offered at no reserve with service records, factory literature, various spare parts, a British Motor Industry Heritage Trust certificate, and a clean Nevada title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • 25-years-owned (since February 2001)

  • Powered by a 2.9L inline-six engine

  • 4-speed manual transmission with overdrive

  • Refinished in two-tone red and black over tan upholstery

  • British Motor Industry Heritage Trust certificate

  • Service records and factory literature

Factory Equipment

  • 2.9L inline-six engine

  • 4-speed manual gearbox with overdrive

  • Rear-wheel drive

  • Four-wheel drum brakes

  • Convertible roadster body

  • Folding soft top and removable side curtains

  • Analog instrumentation

Modifications

  • Exterior color change from factory Healey Blue to two-tone red and black

  • Interior color change from factory blue to tan replacement leather kit

  • Minilite-style aluminum wheels

  • Electronic ignition

Servicing & Documentation

According to the seller and service records, the following service work has been performed:

  • Engine work performed using Austin-Healey components

  • Interior refurbishment completed using a correct replacement kit

Known Imperfections

  • General cosmetic wear consistent with age and use

  • Paint imperfections present throughout the body

  • Wear on leather upholstery

Ownership History

The seller reportedly acquired this Austin-Healey from its original owner in February 2001. Factory records indicate initial delivery to Montreal, Canada, and the car is now offered with a clean Nevada title.

Included Items

  • British Motor Industry Heritage Trust build certificate

  • Owner’s manual and factory literature

  • Various spare parts

  • Service records

  • Tonneau cover

  • Side curtains

  • Spare tire

  • Toolkit

Additional Information

  • The Nevada title lists the serial number as "45247," excluding the "BN4L S" prefix on the serial number plate.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

25-Years-Owned 1958 Austin-Healey 100-6 BN4 4-Seat Roadster · No reserve

Sold to
m_williams_76
m_williams_76
$27,020
Seller
KT_9303
KT_9303
EndedJun 08, 2026 at 6:16 PM UTC
Bids21
Views20,884
Bids
m_williams_76's avatar
m_williams_76
Jun 8 at 6:14 PM
$25,252bid placed 
JrfNighthawk's avatar
JrfNighthawk
Jun 8 at 5:54 PM
$25,001bid placed 
P51S's avatar
P51S
Jun 8 at 5:30 PM
$15,750bid placed 
JFcapt's avatar
JFcapt
Jun 8 at 5:12 PM
$15,500bid placed 
AntonioSilva_0of0's avatar
AntonioSilva_0of0
Jun 8 at 1:19 PM
$15,000bid placed 

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