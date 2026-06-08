Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The Austin-Healey 100-6 debuted in 1956 as an evolution of the earlier 100 model, introducing a smoother, more powerful six-cylinder engine and a longer wheelbase to accommodate occasional rear seating. Produced as part of the BN4 series, these roadsters combined classic British styling with improved touring comfort while retaining the engaging driving dynamics that defined the marque. Today, the 100-6 remains a highly regarded British sports car, appreciated for its balance of performance, simplicity, and timeless design.

According to the included British Motor Industry Heritage Trust certificate, this '58 BN4 4-Seat Roadster was built on July 16, 1957 as a North American-export example and delivered to Montreal, Canada. It was originally finished in Healey Blue with a blue interior and was equipped from the factory with disc wheels and overdrive. Now fitted with Minilite-style wheels and electronic ignition, this example wears two-tone red and black paint over tan upholstery.

Power comes from a 2.9-liter inline-six paired with a four-speed manual gearbox equipped with overdrive, and the car is equipped with electronic ignition.

This 1958 Austin-Healey 100-6 BN4 Roadster is now offered at no reserve with service records, factory literature, various spare parts, a British Motor Industry Heritage Trust certificate, and a clean Nevada title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

25-years-owned (since February 2001)

Powered by a 2.9L inline-six engine

4-speed manual transmission with overdrive

Refinished in two-tone red and black over tan upholstery

British Motor Industry Heritage Trust certificate

Service records and factory literature

Factory Equipment

2.9L inline-six engine

4-speed manual gearbox with overdrive

Rear-wheel drive

Four-wheel drum brakes

Convertible roadster body

Folding soft top and removable side curtains

Analog instrumentation

Modifications

Exterior color change from factory Healey Blue to two-tone red and black

Interior color change from factory blue to tan replacement leather kit

Minilite-style aluminum wheels

Electronic ignition

Servicing & Documentation

According to the seller and service records, the following service work has been performed:

Engine work performed using Austin-Healey components

Interior refurbishment completed using a correct replacement kit

Known Imperfections

General cosmetic wear consistent with age and use

Paint imperfections present throughout the body

Wear on leather upholstery

Ownership History

The seller reportedly acquired this Austin-Healey from its original owner in February 2001. Factory records indicate initial delivery to Montreal, Canada, and the car is now offered with a clean Nevada title.

Included Items

British Motor Industry Heritage Trust build certificate

Owner’s manual and factory literature

Various spare parts

Service records

Tonneau cover

Side curtains

Spare tire

Toolkit

Additional Information