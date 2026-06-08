25-Years-Owned 1958 Austin-Healey 100-6 BN4 4-Seat Roadster
Ended Jun 08, 2026 at 6:16 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
The Austin-Healey 100-6 debuted in 1956 as an evolution of the earlier 100 model, introducing a smoother, more powerful six-cylinder engine and a longer wheelbase to accommodate occasional rear seating. Produced as part of the BN4 series, these roadsters combined classic British styling with improved touring comfort while retaining the engaging driving dynamics that defined the marque. Today, the 100-6 remains a highly regarded British sports car, appreciated for its balance of performance, simplicity, and timeless design.
According to the included British Motor Industry Heritage Trust certificate, this '58 BN4 4-Seat Roadster was built on July 16, 1957 as a North American-export example and delivered to Montreal, Canada. It was originally finished in Healey Blue with a blue interior and was equipped from the factory with disc wheels and overdrive. Now fitted with Minilite-style wheels and electronic ignition, this example wears two-tone red and black paint over tan upholstery.
Power comes from a 2.9-liter inline-six paired with a four-speed manual gearbox equipped with overdrive, and the car is equipped with electronic ignition.
This 1958 Austin-Healey 100-6 BN4 Roadster is now offered at no reserve with service records, factory literature, various spare parts, a British Motor Industry Heritage Trust certificate, and a clean Nevada title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
25-years-owned (since February 2001)
Powered by a 2.9L inline-six engine
4-speed manual transmission with overdrive
Refinished in two-tone red and black over tan upholstery
British Motor Industry Heritage Trust certificate
Service records and factory literature
Factory Equipment
2.9L inline-six engine
4-speed manual gearbox with overdrive
Rear-wheel drive
Four-wheel drum brakes
Convertible roadster body
Folding soft top and removable side curtains
Analog instrumentation
Modifications
Exterior color change from factory Healey Blue to two-tone red and black
Interior color change from factory blue to tan replacement leather kit
Minilite-style aluminum wheels
Electronic ignition
Servicing & Documentation
According to the seller and service records, the following service work has been performed:
Engine work performed using Austin-Healey components
Interior refurbishment completed using a correct replacement kit
Known Imperfections
General cosmetic wear consistent with age and use
Paint imperfections present throughout the body
Wear on leather upholstery
Ownership History
The seller reportedly acquired this Austin-Healey from its original owner in February 2001. Factory records indicate initial delivery to Montreal, Canada, and the car is now offered with a clean Nevada title.
Included Items
British Motor Industry Heritage Trust build certificate
Owner’s manual and factory literature
Various spare parts
Service records
Tonneau cover
Side curtains
Spare tire
Toolkit
Additional Information
The Nevada title lists the serial number as "45247," excluding the "BN4L S" prefix on the serial number plate.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.