Auction ended.

455-Powered 1957 Oldsmobile Golden Rocket 88 Fiesta Wagon

Bid to $44,551 on 06/22/26
Result
455-Powered 1957 Oldsmobile Golden Rocket 88 Fiesta Wagon
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Ended Jun 22, 2026 at 6:05 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN577W04790
Mileage indicated8,600 Miles TMU
LocationVista, California
Engine455ci V8
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleWagon
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Video gallery

1957 Oldsmobile Golden Rocket 88 Fiesta Wagon - Walk Around
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1957 Oldsmobile Golden Rocket 88 Fiesta Wagon - Cold Start
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1957 Oldsmobile Golden Rocket 88 Fiesta Wagon - Ride Along
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Description

The 1957 Oldsmobile Golden Rocket 88 Fiesta Wagon was part of Oldsmobile’s mid-range 88 series, with the Fiesta name denoting Oldsmobile’s station wagon line. Introduced amid a surge in demand for stylish, powerful family vehicles, the Fiesta Wagon combined practicality with performance. Its design included sweeping tailfins, chrome accents, and a spacious interior suited for growing suburban families.

This refurbished 1957 Golden Rocket 88 Fiesta Wagon was acquired by the current owner in December 2022. Power is provided by a 455ci V8 topped with an Edelbrock four-barrel carburetor and backed by a four-speed automatic transmission.

The body has been refinished in copper and silver, accented by a gold pinstripe, and the car rides on 15” wire wheels mounted over disc brakes at each corner. Cadillac Escalade-style fender vents are fitted, the rear door handles have been shaved, and a generous amount of polished trim frames a split tailgate.

Inside, a power-adjustable front bench seat is upholstered in two-tone beige leather that extends to the rear bench and door panels. Other amenities include rack-and-pinion power steering, power-operated windows, air conditioning, and an Alpine head unit.

This Golden Rocket 88 Fiesta Wagon is offered by the seller on behalf of the current owner with spare parts, manuals, parts receipts, and a clean California title in the owner’s name.

Highlights

  • Refurbished Golden Rocket 88 Fiesta Wagon

  • Powered by a 455ci V8

  • 700R4 four-speed automatic transmission

  • Copper and silver paint

  • Tow-tone beige leather upholstery

Factory Equipment

  • Polished bumpers and trim

  • Wrap-around windshield

  • Split tailgate

Modifications

  • Exterior

    • Gold pinstripe

    • Cadillac Escalade-style fender vents

    • Shaved rear door handles

    • 15” wire-spoke wheels mounted with whitewall tires

  • Interior

    • Power-adjustable front bench seat

    • Aftermarket steering wheel

    • Auxiliary gauge pod housed in the glove compartment

    • Power-operated windows

    • Vintage Air air-conditioning unit

    • Alpine head unit

    • Carpeted cargo area with cargo strips

  • Engine

    • Body-color air cleaner cover

    • Edelbrock AVS2 650-cfm four-barrel carburetor with electric choke

    • Edelbrock Torker intake manifold

    • Polished valve covers

    • Dual exhaust system

    • Aluminum radiator

  • Braking & Suspension

    • Power-assisted rack-and-pinion steering

    • Four-wheel disc brakes

    • Front anti-sway bar

    • Bilstein rear shocks

Known Imperfections

  • Imperfections in the finish

  • Dimple in the headliner at the rear

  • Power windows blow a fuse when more than one window is lowered at a time

  • Automatic headlight dimmer, dome light switch, and rear cargo lights are inoperative

Ownership History

This 1957 Oldsmobile Golden Rocket 88 Fiesta Wagon was acquired by the current owner in December 2022 and was refurbished under previous ownership.

Included Items

  • Removed windshield wipers and fender skirts

  • Parts receipts

  • Manuals

Additional Information

  • A replacement VIN tag is affixed to the left-front door jamb and is stamped with "577W04790," which corresponds to the VIN listed on the clean California title.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

455-Powered 1957 Oldsmobile Golden Rocket 88 Fiesta Wagon

Last bid
RJF01
RJF01
$44,551
Seller
Compass_Racing
Compass_Racing
EndedJun 22, 2026 at 6:05 PM UTC
Bids21
Views19,672
Bids
RJF01's avatar
RJF01
Jun 22 at 5:52 PM
$44,551bid placed 
RV_rmx9zv's avatar
RV_rmx9zv
Jun 22 at 3:30 PM
$44,301bid placed 
JPC-66's avatar
JPC-66
Jun 22 at 2:56 PM
$44,000bid placed 
RV_rmx9zv's avatar
RV_rmx9zv
Jun 22 at 2:54 PM
$42,800bid placed 
JPC-66's avatar
JPC-66
Jun 22 at 1:56 PM
$42,500bid placed 

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