455-Powered 1957 Oldsmobile Golden Rocket 88 Fiesta Wagon
Ended Jun 22, 2026 at 6:05 PM UTC
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Description
The 1957 Oldsmobile Golden Rocket 88 Fiesta Wagon was part of Oldsmobile’s mid-range 88 series, with the Fiesta name denoting Oldsmobile’s station wagon line. Introduced amid a surge in demand for stylish, powerful family vehicles, the Fiesta Wagon combined practicality with performance. Its design included sweeping tailfins, chrome accents, and a spacious interior suited for growing suburban families.
This refurbished 1957 Golden Rocket 88 Fiesta Wagon was acquired by the current owner in December 2022. Power is provided by a 455ci V8 topped with an Edelbrock four-barrel carburetor and backed by a four-speed automatic transmission.
The body has been refinished in copper and silver, accented by a gold pinstripe, and the car rides on 15” wire wheels mounted over disc brakes at each corner. Cadillac Escalade-style fender vents are fitted, the rear door handles have been shaved, and a generous amount of polished trim frames a split tailgate.
Inside, a power-adjustable front bench seat is upholstered in two-tone beige leather that extends to the rear bench and door panels. Other amenities include rack-and-pinion power steering, power-operated windows, air conditioning, and an Alpine head unit.
This Golden Rocket 88 Fiesta Wagon is offered by the seller on behalf of the current owner with spare parts, manuals, parts receipts, and a clean California title in the owner’s name.
Highlights
Refurbished Golden Rocket 88 Fiesta Wagon
Powered by a 455ci V8
700R4 four-speed automatic transmission
Copper and silver paint
Tow-tone beige leather upholstery
Factory Equipment
Polished bumpers and trim
Wrap-around windshield
Split tailgate
Modifications
Exterior
Gold pinstripe
Cadillac Escalade-style fender vents
Shaved rear door handles
15” wire-spoke wheels mounted with whitewall tires
Interior
Power-adjustable front bench seat
Aftermarket steering wheel
Auxiliary gauge pod housed in the glove compartment
Power-operated windows
Vintage Air air-conditioning unit
Alpine head unit
Carpeted cargo area with cargo strips
Engine
Body-color air cleaner cover
Edelbrock AVS2 650-cfm four-barrel carburetor with electric choke
Edelbrock Torker intake manifold
Polished valve covers
Dual exhaust system
Aluminum radiator
Braking & Suspension
Power-assisted rack-and-pinion steering
Four-wheel disc brakes
Front anti-sway bar
Bilstein rear shocks
Known Imperfections
Imperfections in the finish
Dimple in the headliner at the rear
Power windows blow a fuse when more than one window is lowered at a time
Automatic headlight dimmer, dome light switch, and rear cargo lights are inoperative
Ownership History
This 1957 Oldsmobile Golden Rocket 88 Fiesta Wagon was acquired by the current owner in December 2022 and was refurbished under previous ownership.
Included Items
Removed windshield wipers and fender skirts
Parts receipts
Manuals
Additional Information
A replacement VIN tag is affixed to the left-front door jamb and is stamped with "577W04790," which corresponds to the VIN listed on the clean California title.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.