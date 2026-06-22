Description

The 1957 Oldsmobile Golden Rocket 88 Fiesta Wagon was part of Oldsmobile’s mid-range 88 series, with the Fiesta name denoting Oldsmobile’s station wagon line. Introduced amid a surge in demand for stylish, powerful family vehicles, the Fiesta Wagon combined practicality with performance. Its design included sweeping tailfins, chrome accents, and a spacious interior suited for growing suburban families.

This refurbished 1957 Golden Rocket 88 Fiesta Wagon was acquired by the current owner in December 2022. Power is provided by a 455ci V8 topped with an Edelbrock four-barrel carburetor and backed by a four-speed automatic transmission.

The body has been refinished in copper and silver, accented by a gold pinstripe, and the car rides on 15” wire wheels mounted over disc brakes at each corner. Cadillac Escalade-style fender vents are fitted, the rear door handles have been shaved, and a generous amount of polished trim frames a split tailgate.

Inside, a power-adjustable front bench seat is upholstered in two-tone beige leather that extends to the rear bench and door panels. Other amenities include rack-and-pinion power steering, power-operated windows, air conditioning, and an Alpine head unit.

This Golden Rocket 88 Fiesta Wagon is offered by the seller on behalf of the current owner with spare parts, manuals, parts receipts, and a clean California title in the owner’s name.

Highlights

Refurbished Golden Rocket 88 Fiesta Wagon

Powered by a 455ci V8

700R4 four-speed automatic transmission

Copper and silver paint

Tow-tone beige leather upholstery

Factory Equipment

Polished bumpers and trim

Wrap-around windshield

Split tailgate

Modifications

Exterior Gold pinstripe Cadillac Escalade-style fender vents Shaved rear door handles 15” wire-spoke wheels mounted with whitewall tires

Interior Power-adjustable front bench seat Aftermarket steering wheel Auxiliary gauge pod housed in the glove compartment Power-operated windows Vintage Air air-conditioning unit Alpine head unit Carpeted cargo area with cargo strips

Engine Body-color air cleaner cover Edelbrock AVS2 650-cfm four-barrel carburetor with electric choke Edelbrock Torker intake manifold Polished valve covers Dual exhaust system Aluminum radiator

Braking & Suspension Power-assisted rack-and-pinion steering Four-wheel disc brakes Front anti-sway bar Bilstein rear shocks



Known Imperfections

Imperfections in the finish

Dimple in the headliner at the rear

Power windows blow a fuse when more than one window is lowered at a time

Automatic headlight dimmer, dome light switch, and rear cargo lights are inoperative

Ownership History

This 1957 Oldsmobile Golden Rocket 88 Fiesta Wagon was acquired by the current owner in December 2022 and was refurbished under previous ownership.

Included Items

Removed windshield wipers and fender skirts

Parts receipts

Manuals

Additional Information