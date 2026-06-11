1957 Nash Metropolitan Hardtop
Ended Jun 11, 2026 at 6:25 PM UTC
Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
Introduced in the mid-1950s as a collaboration between Nash and Austin, the Metropolitan offered a compact, stylish alternative to full-size American cars. Built in England and sold in the United States, it became known for its distinctive two-tone paint, simple mechanicals, and city-friendly size. Today, these classic compacts are appreciated for their undeniable charm.
This 1957 Nash Metropolitan Hardtop is finished in Berkshire Green and Frost White over a houndstooth interior. Power comes from a 1.5-liter inline-four engine paired with a three-speed manual transmission. Various electric components and the wiper motor are said to have been repaired, while the fuel system has been serviced.
This 1957 Nash Metropolitan Hardtop is now offered at no reserve with various spare parts, partial service records, a car cover, and a Conditional Georgia title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Powered by a 1.5L inline-four engine
3-speed manual transmission
Finished in Berkshire Green and Frost White exterior
Houndstooth interior
Factory Equipment
Body-color 13" steel wheels with hubcaps
Front and rear bench seating
Continental spare tire kit
Two-tone paint scheme
Radio
Servicing & Documentation
According to the seller and included service records, the following items have been replaced:
Manual transmission
Fuel pump ring
Carburetor
Battery
Fuel filter and lines
Wiper motor
Starter
Five tires
Spare tire cover
Taillight bezels
Wiring repairs
Known Imperfections
Rust bubbles in paint on rockers and lower doors and imperfections in brightwork
Crack in steering wheel finish and general interior wear
Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age
Instrumentation is inoperable
Ownership History
The seller indicates the vehicle has been maintained with ongoing mechanical updates. It is offered with a clean Georgia title.
Included Items
Partial service records
Various spare parts
Owner’s manual
Service manual
Spare tire
Car cover
Additional Information
The Georgia title is marked "Conditional."
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.