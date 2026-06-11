Auction ended.

1957 Nash Metropolitan Hardtop

No reserve
Sold for on 06/11/26
Result
1957 Nash Metropolitan Hardtop
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Ended Jun 11, 2026 at 6:25 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINE24318
Mileage indicated26,750 Miles TMU
LocationJohns Creek, Georgia
Engine1.5L Inline-Four
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe
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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Introduced in the mid-1950s as a collaboration between Nash and Austin, the Metropolitan offered a compact, stylish alternative to full-size American cars. Built in England and sold in the United States, it became known for its distinctive two-tone paint, simple mechanicals, and city-friendly size. Today, these classic compacts are appreciated for their undeniable charm.

This 1957 Nash Metropolitan Hardtop is finished in Berkshire Green and Frost White over a houndstooth interior. Power comes from a 1.5-liter inline-four engine paired with a three-speed manual transmission. Various electric components and the wiper motor are said to have been repaired, while the fuel system has been serviced.

This 1957 Nash Metropolitan Hardtop is now offered at no reserve with various spare parts, partial service records, a car cover, and a Conditional Georgia title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Powered by a 1.5L inline-four engine

  • 3-speed manual transmission

  • Finished in Berkshire Green and Frost White exterior

  • Houndstooth interior

Factory Equipment

  • Body-color 13" steel wheels with hubcaps

  • Front and rear bench seating

  • Continental spare tire kit

  • Two-tone paint scheme

  • Radio

Servicing & Documentation

According to the seller and included service records, the following items have been replaced:

  • Manual transmission

  • Fuel pump ring

  • Carburetor

  • Battery

  • Fuel filter and lines

  • Wiper motor

  • Starter

  • Five tires

  • Spare tire cover

  • Taillight bezels

  • Wiring repairs

Known Imperfections

  • Rust bubbles in paint on rockers and lower doors and imperfections in brightwork

  • Crack in steering wheel finish and general interior wear

  • Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age

  • Instrumentation is inoperable

Ownership History

The seller indicates the vehicle has been maintained with ongoing mechanical updates. It is offered with a clean Georgia title.

Included Items

  • Partial service records

  • Various spare parts

  • Owner’s manual

  • Service manual

  • Spare tire

  • Car cover

Additional Information

The Georgia title is marked "Conditional."

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1957 Nash Metropolitan Hardtop · No reserve

Sold to
JOSEGRIMALDO_1xqf
JOSEGRIMALDO_1xqf
$10,700
Seller
KellyThomas_n1h8
KellyThomas_n1h8
EndedJun 11, 2026 at 6:25 PM UTC
Bids20
Views13,045
Bids
JOSEGRIMALDO_1xqf's avatar
JOSEGRIMALDO_1xqf
Jun 11 at 6:23 PM
$10,000bid placed 
SK_ce21xz's avatar
SK_ce21xz
Jun 11 at 6:21 PM
$9,000bid placed 
JOSEGRIMALDO_1xqf's avatar
JOSEGRIMALDO_1xqf
Jun 11 at 6:20 PM
$8,550bid placed 
SK_ce21xz's avatar
SK_ce21xz
Jun 11 at 6:20 PM
$8,300bid placed 
JOSEGRIMALDO_1xqf's avatar
JOSEGRIMALDO_1xqf
Jun 11 at 6:20 PM
$8,000bid placed 

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