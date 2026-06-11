Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Introduced in the mid-1950s as a collaboration between Nash and Austin, the Metropolitan offered a compact, stylish alternative to full-size American cars. Built in England and sold in the United States, it became known for its distinctive two-tone paint, simple mechanicals, and city-friendly size. Today, these classic compacts are appreciated for their undeniable charm.

This 1957 Nash Metropolitan Hardtop is finished in Berkshire Green and Frost White over a houndstooth interior. Power comes from a 1.5-liter inline-four engine paired with a three-speed manual transmission. Various electric components and the wiper motor are said to have been repaired, while the fuel system has been serviced.

This 1957 Nash Metropolitan Hardtop is now offered at no reserve with various spare parts, partial service records, a car cover, and a Conditional Georgia title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Powered by a 1.5L inline-four engine

3-speed manual transmission

Finished in Berkshire Green and Frost White exterior

Houndstooth interior

Factory Equipment

Body-color 13" steel wheels with hubcaps

Front and rear bench seating

Continental spare tire kit

Two-tone paint scheme

Radio

Servicing & Documentation

According to the seller and included service records, the following items have been replaced:

Manual transmission

Fuel pump ring

Carburetor

Battery

Fuel filter and lines

Wiper motor

Starter

Five tires

Spare tire cover

Taillight bezels

Wiring repairs

Known Imperfections

Rust bubbles in paint on rockers and lower doors and imperfections in brightwork

Crack in steering wheel finish and general interior wear

Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age

Instrumentation is inoperable

Ownership History

The seller indicates the vehicle has been maintained with ongoing mechanical updates. It is offered with a clean Georgia title.

Included Items

Partial service records

Various spare parts

Owner’s manual

Service manual

Spare tire

Car cover

Additional Information

The Georgia title is marked "Conditional."