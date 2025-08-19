Description

Hollywood couldn’t write a story more fantastic than the life of Samuel L. Peters. After serving in the U.S. Air Force in the early 1960s, Peters paid his way through college on the earnings he collected hustling pool halls. Peters built more than a dozen companies, was a two-time national handball champion, amateur boxer, minor league baseball player, scratch golfer and award-winning dancer. He climbed Mt. Kilimanjaro, flew hot air balloons, and piloted private jets. His love for everything automotive could been seen across his collection of classic cars and motorcycles, including taking 10th place in the 2013 Peking to Paris Car Rally. Hagerty Marketplace is proud to present this second round of the Samuel L. Peters collection of vehicles, ready to be cherished by their next caretakers.

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The 1957 Jaguar XK140 MC is the mature refinement of Jaguar's celebrated XK sports car lineage. Introduced in 1954 as a successor to the XK120, the XK140 retained the famous double-overdrive-cam straight-six engine while addressing driver comfort and usability. The package was called "SE" (for Special Edition) in the United Kingdom, but the identical mechanical package was marketed as "MC" in North America when paired with the C-type head.

Bodywork remained hand-crafted and the open two-seater configuration emphasizing minimalist, driver-focused motoring. Bumpers were more substantial than the XK120's, reflecting evolving export-market requirements, particularly for the United States. A C-type cylinder head with twin SU H8 carburetors added 20hp to the well-equipped XK140 MC.

This XK140 has been documented by Jaguar Heritage as an SE/MC car, with matching-numbers engine and transmission. It was completed on October 17, 1956, before delivery to America. Experts believe just 90 XK140 MC OTS were produced during calendar year 1957.

This 1957 Jaguar XK140 MC is now represented by a Broad Arrow Specialist with a clean Ohio title in the current owner’s name.

Highlights

Offered from the Samuel L. Peters Collection

One of 90 MC Roadsters produced for 1957

3.4L DOHC inline six-cylinder engine

C-type cylinder head with twin SU carburetors

Four-speed manual transmission (JL 36330 CR)

Finished in Dove Gray with an Imperial Maroon leather interior

Jaguar Heritage Trust certificate

Factory Equipment

3.4L DOHC inline six-cylinder engine Engine stamping G 9203-8S corresponds with the Jaguar Heritage Certificate

Four-speed manual transmission Gearbox stamping JL 36330 CR corresponds with the Jaguar Heritage Certificate

Folding fabric convertible top with removable side curtains

Full leather bucket seating

Rack-and-pinion steering

Chrome front and rear bumpers with overriders

Upgrades on the XK140 SE/MC included: C-type cylinder head with larger valves and higher-lift camshafts, raising output to 210hp Crankshaft damper Larger sand-cast 2-inch H8 carburetors Twin exhaust pipes Chrome wire-spoke wheels Heavier front torsion bars Lucas fog lamps



Servicing & Documentation

Service records from 1995 to 2018

Various component stampings can be found in the gallery

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the condition of the 1957 Jaguar XK140 MC are presented in the gallery

The soft top has been stored for years in the closed position and unattached to the car. The soft top will need to be opened up and properly stretched, and the soft top frame will need to be adjusted so that the soft top, the frame, and the side curtains all fit together on the car properly.

Ownership History

This 1957 Jaguar XK140 MC is offered from the Samuel L. Peters Collection.

Included Items

Tool roll

Tonneau cover

Soft top

Side curtains and storage bag

Jaguar Heritage Trust certificate

Additional Information

The seller states, "The odometer mileage is original."

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Matt Lowney Phone: 623.308.2640 Email: mlowney@hagerty.com