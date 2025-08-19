1957 Jaguar XK140 MC Roadster

Samuel L. Peters Collection
12 days
$1,600
1957 Jaguar XK140 MC Roadster
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Ending Tue, Oct 06 at 6:10 PM UTC

Seller
A Broad Arrow Auctions Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the owner of this vehicle. Broad Arrow Auctions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hagerty.
Chassis/VINF12973
Mileage indicated70,100 Miles
LocationCincinnati, Ohio
Engine3.4L Inline-Six
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorDove Grey
Interior colorRed

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Video gallery

1957 Jaguar XK140 MC Roadster Walk Around
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1957 Jaguar XK140 MC Roadster Test Drive
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1957 Jaguar XK140 MC Roadster Start Up
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Description

Hollywood couldn’t write a story more fantastic than the life of Samuel L. Peters. After serving in the U.S. Air Force in the early 1960s, Peters paid his way through college on the earnings he collected hustling pool halls. Peters built more than a dozen companies, was a two-time national handball champion, amateur boxer, minor league baseball player, scratch golfer and award-winning dancer. He climbed Mt. Kilimanjaro, flew hot air balloons, and piloted private jets. His love for everything automotive could been seen across his collection of classic cars and motorcycles, including taking 10th place in the 2013 Peking to Paris Car Rally. Hagerty Marketplace is proud to present this second round of the Samuel L. Peters collection of vehicles, ready to be cherished by their next caretakers.

* * *

The 1957 Jaguar XK140 MC is the mature refinement of Jaguar's celebrated XK sports car lineage. Introduced in 1954 as a successor to the XK120, the XK140 retained the famous double-overdrive-cam straight-six engine while addressing driver comfort and usability. The package was called "SE" (for Special Edition) in the United Kingdom, but the identical mechanical package was marketed as "MC" in North America when paired with the C-type head.

Bodywork remained hand-crafted and the open two-seater configuration emphasizing minimalist, driver-focused motoring. Bumpers were more substantial than the XK120's, reflecting evolving export-market requirements, particularly for the United States. A C-type cylinder head with twin SU H8 carburetors added 20hp to the well-equipped XK140 MC.

This XK140 has been documented by Jaguar Heritage as an SE/MC car, with matching-numbers engine and transmission. It was completed on October 17, 1956, before delivery to America. Experts believe just 90 XK140 MC OTS were produced during calendar year 1957.

This 1957 Jaguar XK140 MC is now represented by a Broad Arrow Specialist with a clean Ohio title in the current owner’s name.

Highlights

  • Offered from the Samuel L. Peters Collection

  • One of 90 MC Roadsters produced for 1957

  • 3.4L DOHC inline six-cylinder engine

  • C-type cylinder head with twin SU carburetors

  • Four-speed manual transmission (JL 36330 CR)

  • Finished in Dove Gray with an Imperial Maroon leather interior

  • Jaguar Heritage Trust certificate

Factory Equipment

  • 3.4L DOHC inline six-cylinder engine

    • Engine stamping G 9203-8S corresponds with the Jaguar Heritage Certificate

  • Four-speed manual transmission

    • Gearbox stamping JL 36330 CR corresponds with the Jaguar Heritage Certificate

  • Folding fabric convertible top with removable side curtains

  • Full leather bucket seating

  • Rack-and-pinion steering

  • Chrome front and rear bumpers with overriders

  • Upgrades on the XK140 SE/MC included:

    • C-type cylinder head with larger valves and higher-lift camshafts, raising output to 210hp

    • Crankshaft damper

    • Larger sand-cast 2-inch H8 carburetors

    • Twin exhaust pipes

    • Chrome wire-spoke wheels

    • Heavier front torsion bars

    • Lucas fog lamps

Servicing & Documentation

  • Service records from 1995 to 2018

  • Various component stampings can be found in the gallery

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the condition of the 1957 Jaguar XK140 MC are presented in the gallery

  • The soft top has been stored for years in the closed position and unattached to the car. The soft top will need to be opened up and properly stretched, and the soft top frame will need to be adjusted so that the soft top, the frame, and the side curtains all fit together on the car properly.

Ownership History

This 1957 Jaguar XK140 MC is offered from the Samuel L. Peters Collection.

Included Items

  • Tool roll

  • Tonneau cover

  • Soft top

  • Side curtains and storage bag

  • Jaguar Heritage Trust certificate

Additional Information

The seller states, "The odometer mileage is original."

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Matt Lowney Phone: 623.308.2640 Email: mlowney@hagerty.com

Additional documents

Repair Receipts 1995-2018: 1957 Jaguar XK140 MC Roadster

Jaguar Heritage Certificate

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1957 Jaguar XK140 MC Roadster

Current bid
Frank73160
Frank73160
$1,600
Seller
Matt_Lowney
Matt_Lowney
EndingTue, Oct 06 at 6:10 PM UTC
Bids2
Views578

Comments & bids

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Frank73160's avatar
Frank73160
Sep 23 at 6:04 PM
$1,600bid placed 
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CecilKing
Sep 22 at 9:14 PM
$1,500bid placed 

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