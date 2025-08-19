1957 Jaguar XK140 MC Roadster
Ending Tue, Oct 06 at 6:10 PM UTC
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Description
Hollywood couldn’t write a story more fantastic than the life of Samuel L. Peters. After serving in the U.S. Air Force in the early 1960s, Peters paid his way through college on the earnings he collected hustling pool halls. Peters built more than a dozen companies, was a two-time national handball champion, amateur boxer, minor league baseball player, scratch golfer and award-winning dancer. He climbed Mt. Kilimanjaro, flew hot air balloons, and piloted private jets. His love for everything automotive could been seen across his collection of classic cars and motorcycles, including taking 10th place in the 2013 Peking to Paris Car Rally. Hagerty Marketplace is proud to present this second round of the Samuel L. Peters collection of vehicles, ready to be cherished by their next caretakers.
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The 1957 Jaguar XK140 MC is the mature refinement of Jaguar's celebrated XK sports car lineage. Introduced in 1954 as a successor to the XK120, the XK140 retained the famous double-overdrive-cam straight-six engine while addressing driver comfort and usability. The package was called "SE" (for Special Edition) in the United Kingdom, but the identical mechanical package was marketed as "MC" in North America when paired with the C-type head.
Bodywork remained hand-crafted and the open two-seater configuration emphasizing minimalist, driver-focused motoring. Bumpers were more substantial than the XK120's, reflecting evolving export-market requirements, particularly for the United States. A C-type cylinder head with twin SU H8 carburetors added 20hp to the well-equipped XK140 MC.
This XK140 has been documented by Jaguar Heritage as an SE/MC car, with matching-numbers engine and transmission. It was completed on October 17, 1956, before delivery to America. Experts believe just 90 XK140 MC OTS were produced during calendar year 1957.
This 1957 Jaguar XK140 MC is now represented by a Broad Arrow Specialist with a clean Ohio title in the current owner’s name.
Highlights
Offered from the Samuel L. Peters Collection
One of 90 MC Roadsters produced for 1957
3.4L DOHC inline six-cylinder engine
C-type cylinder head with twin SU carburetors
Four-speed manual transmission (JL 36330 CR)
Finished in Dove Gray with an Imperial Maroon leather interior
Jaguar Heritage Trust certificate
Factory Equipment
3.4L DOHC inline six-cylinder engine
Engine stamping G 9203-8S corresponds with the Jaguar Heritage Certificate
Four-speed manual transmission
Gearbox stamping JL 36330 CR corresponds with the Jaguar Heritage Certificate
Folding fabric convertible top with removable side curtains
Full leather bucket seating
Rack-and-pinion steering
Chrome front and rear bumpers with overriders
Upgrades on the XK140 SE/MC included:
C-type cylinder head with larger valves and higher-lift camshafts, raising output to 210hp
Crankshaft damper
Larger sand-cast 2-inch H8 carburetors
Twin exhaust pipes
Chrome wire-spoke wheels
Heavier front torsion bars
Lucas fog lamps
Servicing & Documentation
Service records from 1995 to 2018
Various component stampings can be found in the gallery
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the condition of the 1957 Jaguar XK140 MC are presented in the gallery
The soft top has been stored for years in the closed position and unattached to the car. The soft top will need to be opened up and properly stretched, and the soft top frame will need to be adjusted so that the soft top, the frame, and the side curtains all fit together on the car properly.
Ownership History
This 1957 Jaguar XK140 MC is offered from the Samuel L. Peters Collection.
Included Items
Tool roll
Tonneau cover
Soft top
Side curtains and storage bag
Jaguar Heritage Trust certificate
Additional Information
The seller states, "The odometer mileage is original."
A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.
Contact: Matt Lowney Phone: 623.308.2640 Email: mlowney@hagerty.com
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.