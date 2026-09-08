Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Introduced in 1955, the Thunderbird was Ford’s counterpunch to the Chevrolet Corvette. Believing the American market for true sports cars was limited, Ford deliberately marketed it not as a sports car but “a personal car of distinction.”

The 1957 edition marked the final and most refined year of the original two-seat generation. The Thunderbird received a more dramatic appearance with a larger front grille, sleek tailfins, and a redesigned rear bumper. Buyers could choose from V8 engines, and the model also offered features that were uncommon in sports cars of the day, like power steering and a removable hardtop.

This example is finished in Colonial White with a black soft top. The T-Bird is powered by a 312ci V8 with four-barrel carburetor, mated to a Ford-O-Matic three-speed automatic transmission. Additional features include fender skirts, 14” steel wheels with full covers, power front disc brakes, a red and white interior with two-tone vinyl upholstery, an engine-turned instrument panel, power steering, a full gauge cluster, and a Ford Town & Country AM pushbutton radio.

This 1957 Ford Thunderbird has been in the same family since 1997. It is now offered at no reserve by the seller on behalf of the current owner with a clean Michigan title in the current owner's name and listing the serial number as 7FH115398.

Highlights

Single family ownership since 1997

Finished in Colonial White with a black soft top

Red and white interior with two-tone vinyl upholstery

312ci V8 engine with single Holley four-barrel carburetor

Ford-O-Matic 3-speed automatic transmission

Telescoping steering wheel

Factory Equipment

Fender skirts

14” steel wheels with covers

Power front disc brakes

Power steering

Engine-turned aluminum dashboard trim

Tachometer

Ford Town & Country AM pushbutton radio

The chassis number (D7FH115398) decodes as: D – 312ci V8 single 4BBL carb 7 – 1957 model year F – Dearborn, Michigan, assembly plant H – Thunderbird 115398 – Sequential production number

The data plate decodes as: Body: 40 – Thunderbird convertible Color: AA – Colonial White with Colonial White hardtop Trim: XA – Red and White vinyl interior pleated vinyl Production Code: 5K 130068P – Build date 5 November 1956, and plant code



Service

The seller reports that the carburetor has been rebuilt.

Known Imperfections

No removable hardtop included

Paint chips

Wear to interior materials consistent with age and mileage

Clock is inoperable

American Classic wide whitewall tires are over 10 years old

Hood release lever needs to be upgraded

Ownership History

The current owner of this 1957 Ford Thunderbird titled it in her name in June 2026 following the death of a relative.

Additional Information

The serial number listed on the title is missing a digit. The full number is D7FH115398. A redacted copy of the title can be seen in the gallery.