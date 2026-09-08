Auction ended.

29-Years-Family-Owned 1957 Ford Thunderbird

No reserve
Sold for on 09/08/26
Result
29-Years-Family-Owned 1957 Ford Thunderbird
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Ended Sep 08, 2026 at 7:00 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIND7FH115398
Mileage indicated22,200 Miles TMU
LocationMarine City, Michigan
Engine312ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorColonial White
Interior colorRed/white

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Video gallery

29-Years-Family-Owned 1957 Ford Thunderbird Ride Along
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29-Years-Family-Owned 1957 Ford Thunderbird Ride Along
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29-Years-Family-Owned 1957 Ford Thunderbird Start Up & Idle
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29-Years-Family-Owned 1957 Ford Thunderbird Walk Around
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29-Years-Family-Owned 1957 Ford Thunderbird Interior
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29-Years-Family-Owned 1957 Ford Thunderbird Open Walk Around
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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Introduced in 1955, the Thunderbird was Ford’s counterpunch to the Chevrolet Corvette. Believing the American market for true sports cars was limited, Ford deliberately marketed it not as a sports car but “a personal car of distinction.”

The 1957 edition marked the final and most refined year of the original two-seat generation. The Thunderbird received a more dramatic appearance with a larger front grille, sleek tailfins, and a redesigned rear bumper. Buyers could choose from V8 engines, and the model also offered features that were uncommon in sports cars of the day, like power steering and a removable hardtop.

This example is finished in Colonial White with a black soft top. The T-Bird is powered by a 312ci V8 with four-barrel carburetor, mated to a Ford-O-Matic three-speed automatic transmission. Additional features include fender skirts, 14” steel wheels with full covers, power front disc brakes, a red and white interior with two-tone vinyl upholstery, an engine-turned instrument panel, power steering, a full gauge cluster, and a Ford Town & Country AM pushbutton radio.

This 1957 Ford Thunderbird has been in the same family since 1997. It is now offered at no reserve by the seller on behalf of the current owner with a clean Michigan title in the current owner's name and listing the serial number as 7FH115398.

Highlights

  • Single family ownership since 1997

  • Finished in Colonial White with a black soft top

  • Red and white interior with two-tone vinyl upholstery

  • 312ci V8 engine with single Holley four-barrel carburetor

  • Ford-O-Matic 3-speed automatic transmission

  • Telescoping steering wheel

Factory Equipment

  • Fender skirts

  • 14” steel wheels with covers

  • Power front disc brakes

  • Power steering

  • Engine-turned aluminum dashboard trim

  • Tachometer

  • Ford Town & Country AM pushbutton radio

  • The chassis number (D7FH115398) decodes as:

    • D – 312ci V8 single 4BBL carb

    • 7 – 1957 model year

    • F – Dearborn, Michigan, assembly plant

    • H – Thunderbird

    • 115398 – Sequential production number

  • The data plate decodes as:

    • Body: 40 – Thunderbird convertible

    • Color: AA – Colonial White with Colonial White hardtop

    • Trim: XA – Red and White vinyl interior pleated vinyl

    • Production Code: 5K 130068P – Build date 5 November 1956, and plant code

Service

The seller reports that the carburetor has been rebuilt.

Known Imperfections

  • No removable hardtop included

  • Paint chips

  • Wear to interior materials consistent with age and mileage

  • Clock is inoperable

  • American Classic wide whitewall tires are over 10 years old

  • Hood release lever needs to be upgraded

Ownership History

The current owner of this 1957 Ford Thunderbird titled it in her name in June 2026 following the death of a relative.

Additional Information

The serial number listed on the title is missing a digit. The full number is D7FH115398. A redacted copy of the title can be seen in the gallery.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

29-Years-Family-Owned 1957 Ford Thunderbird · No reserve

Sold to
TomHugunin
TomHugunin
$29,693
Seller
CraigZimmerman
CraigZimmerman
EndedSep 08, 2026 at 7:00 PM UTC
Bids39
Views16,035

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