29-Years-Family-Owned 1957 Ford Thunderbird
Ended Sep 08, 2026 at 7:00 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
Introduced in 1955, the Thunderbird was Ford’s counterpunch to the Chevrolet Corvette. Believing the American market for true sports cars was limited, Ford deliberately marketed it not as a sports car but “a personal car of distinction.”
The 1957 edition marked the final and most refined year of the original two-seat generation. The Thunderbird received a more dramatic appearance with a larger front grille, sleek tailfins, and a redesigned rear bumper. Buyers could choose from V8 engines, and the model also offered features that were uncommon in sports cars of the day, like power steering and a removable hardtop.
This example is finished in Colonial White with a black soft top. The T-Bird is powered by a 312ci V8 with four-barrel carburetor, mated to a Ford-O-Matic three-speed automatic transmission. Additional features include fender skirts, 14” steel wheels with full covers, power front disc brakes, a red and white interior with two-tone vinyl upholstery, an engine-turned instrument panel, power steering, a full gauge cluster, and a Ford Town & Country AM pushbutton radio.
This 1957 Ford Thunderbird has been in the same family since 1997. It is now offered at no reserve by the seller on behalf of the current owner with a clean Michigan title in the current owner's name and listing the serial number as 7FH115398.
Highlights
Single family ownership since 1997
Finished in Colonial White with a black soft top
Red and white interior with two-tone vinyl upholstery
312ci V8 engine with single Holley four-barrel carburetor
Ford-O-Matic 3-speed automatic transmission
Telescoping steering wheel
Factory Equipment
Fender skirts
14” steel wheels with covers
Power front disc brakes
Power steering
Engine-turned aluminum dashboard trim
Tachometer
Ford Town & Country AM pushbutton radio
The chassis number (D7FH115398) decodes as:
D – 312ci V8 single 4BBL carb
7 – 1957 model year
F – Dearborn, Michigan, assembly plant
H – Thunderbird
115398 – Sequential production number
The data plate decodes as:
Body: 40 – Thunderbird convertible
Color: AA – Colonial White with Colonial White hardtop
Trim: XA – Red and White vinyl interior pleated vinyl
Production Code: 5K 130068P – Build date 5 November 1956, and plant code
Service
The seller reports that the carburetor has been rebuilt.
Known Imperfections
No removable hardtop included
Paint chips
Wear to interior materials consistent with age and mileage
Clock is inoperable
American Classic wide whitewall tires are over 10 years old
Hood release lever needs to be upgraded
Ownership History
The current owner of this 1957 Ford Thunderbird titled it in her name in June 2026 following the death of a relative.
Additional Information
The serial number listed on the title is missing a digit. The full number is D7FH115398. A redacted copy of the title can be seen in the gallery.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.