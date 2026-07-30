Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Introduced in 1955, the Thunderbird was Ford’s counterpunch to the Chevrolet Corvette, although Ford deliberately marketed it not as a sports car but “a personal car of distinction.” Believing the American market for true sports cars was limited, Ford positioned the Thunderbird as a car for personal enjoyment rather than performance driving.

The 1957 edition marked the final and most refined year of the original two-seat generation. The Thunderbird received a more dramatic appearance with a larger front grille, sleek tailfins, and a redesigned rear bumper that moved the spare tire back into the trunk, increasing cargo space.

Buyers could choose from several V8 engines, and the model also offered features that were uncommon in sports cars of the day, such as power steering, power brakes, and a removable hardtop.

This ’57 T-Bird has been refinished in Ferrari Grigio Metallic with a color-matched hardtop and black convertible soft top, along with red vinyl upholstery and red carpet. The car is powered by a 312ci V8 with a four-barrel carburetor, which is mated to a Ford-O-Matic three-speed automatic transmission. Additional features include dual exhaust, 14” steel wheels with full wire covers, an engine-turned instrument panel, and an aftermarket head unit.

This 1957 Ford Thunderbird is now offered by the selling dealer at no reserve with a red tonneau cover and a clean Florida title.

Highlights

Offered from The Burnyzz Collection of July vehicles

312ci V8 with four-barrel carburetor

Ford-O-Matic three-speed automatic transmission

Refinished in Ferrari Grigio Metallic

Red vinyl upholstery with red carpet

Factory Equipment

Chrome bumpers

Dual exhaust

14” steel wheels with full covers

Engine-turned instrument panel

Clock

Heater and defroster

The chassis number (D7FH121314) decodes as: D – 312ci V8, four-barrel carburetor, rated at 245 hp when new 7 – 1957 model year F – Dearborn, Michigan, assembly plant H – Thunderbird 121314 – Sequential production number

The data plate decodes as: Body: 40 – Thunderbird convertible Color: J – Willow Green (now Ferrari Grigio Metallic) Trim: XM – Medium Green and Light Green vinyl (now red vinyl) Date: 12K – Built 12 October 1956 Production code: 23 0046 P – Factory shift/line scheduling codes



Modifications

Refinished in Ferrari Grigio Metallic paint

Reupholstered in red vinyl

Magnadyne PPC-200 AM/FM head unit

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the condition of the vehicle are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

This 1957 Ford Thunderbird is offered from the Burnyzz Collection of July vehicles.

Included Items

Removable hardtop

Trunk mat

Classic Thunderbird Club International grille badge

Red tonneau cover

Car cover

Spare tire

Additional Information

Disclaimer Provided by Seller: Seller does its best to inspect, drive, and note any known imperfections in the advertisement and pre-sale of vehicles it lists for sale. However, due to the nature of collector automobiles, seller cannot guarantee that every vehicle function, whether electrical or mechanical, will work as it originally did. These components will need upkeep and attention. In addition, often these vehicles can sit for periods of time and once you begin to drive them issues can arise without warning. Please make sure you are comfortable with this before buying a collector or vintage automobile. Seller did NOT build or restore this vehicle. Vehicles are sold AS-IS by seller, with all faults known/unknown and with no implied warranty. Pre-purchase inspections are welcome, and seller simply describes these vehicles to the best of its knowledge.