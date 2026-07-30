Auction ended.

1957 Ford Thunderbird

Burnyzz
No reserve
Sold for on 07/30/26
Result
1957 Ford Thunderbird
Gallery photo 1
Gallery photo 2
Gallery photo 3
Gallery photo 4
Gallery photo 5
Gallery photo 6
All photos (108)

Ended Jul 30, 2026 at 6:03 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIND7FH121314
Mileage indicated38,600 Miles TMU
LocationOcala, Florida
Engine312ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorGray
Interior colorRed

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Addenda and errata

  • Please note undercarriage photos have been added to the gallery.

  • Please note a YouTube video has been added.

Video gallery

1957 Ford Thunderbird Walk Around
Play

Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Introduced in 1955, the Thunderbird was Ford’s counterpunch to the Chevrolet Corvette, although Ford deliberately marketed it not as a sports car but “a personal car of distinction.” Believing the American market for true sports cars was limited, Ford positioned the Thunderbird as a car for personal enjoyment rather than performance driving.

The 1957 edition marked the final and most refined year of the original two-seat generation. The Thunderbird received a more dramatic appearance with a larger front grille, sleek tailfins, and a redesigned rear bumper that moved the spare tire back into the trunk, increasing cargo space.

Buyers could choose from several V8 engines, and the model also offered features that were uncommon in sports cars of the day, such as power steering, power brakes, and a removable hardtop.

This ’57 T-Bird has been refinished in Ferrari Grigio Metallic with a color-matched hardtop and black convertible soft top, along with red vinyl upholstery and red carpet. The car is powered by a 312ci V8 with a four-barrel carburetor, which is mated to a Ford-O-Matic three-speed automatic transmission. Additional features include dual exhaust, 14” steel wheels with full wire covers, an engine-turned instrument panel, and an aftermarket head unit.

This 1957 Ford Thunderbird is now offered by the selling dealer at no reserve with a red tonneau cover and a clean Florida title.

Highlights

  • Offered from The Burnyzz Collection of July vehicles

  • 312ci V8 with four-barrel carburetor

  • Ford-O-Matic three-speed automatic transmission

  • Refinished in Ferrari Grigio Metallic

  • Red vinyl upholstery with red carpet

Factory Equipment

  • Chrome bumpers

  • Dual exhaust

  • 14” steel wheels with full covers

  • Engine-turned instrument panel

  • Clock

  • Heater and defroster

  • The chassis number (D7FH121314) decodes as:

    • D – 312ci V8, four-barrel carburetor, rated at 245 hp when new

    • 7 – 1957 model year

    • F – Dearborn, Michigan, assembly plant

    • H – Thunderbird

    • 121314 – Sequential production number

  • The data plate decodes as:

    • Body: 40 – Thunderbird convertible

    • Color: J – Willow Green (now Ferrari Grigio Metallic)

    • Trim: XM – Medium Green and Light Green vinyl (now red vinyl)

    • Date: 12K – Built 12 October 1956

    • Production code: 23 0046 P – Factory shift/line scheduling codes

Modifications

  • Refinished in Ferrari Grigio Metallic paint

  • Reupholstered in red vinyl

  • Magnadyne PPC-200 AM/FM head unit

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the condition of the vehicle are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

This 1957 Ford Thunderbird is offered from the Burnyzz Collection of July vehicles.

Included Items

  • Removable hardtop

  • Trunk mat

  • Classic Thunderbird Club International grille badge

  • Red tonneau cover

  • Car cover

  • Spare tire

Additional Information

Disclaimer Provided by Seller: Seller does its best to inspect, drive, and note any known imperfections in the advertisement and pre-sale of vehicles it lists for sale. However, due to the nature of collector automobiles, seller cannot guarantee that every vehicle function, whether electrical or mechanical, will work as it originally did. These components will need upkeep and attention. In addition, often these vehicles can sit for periods of time and once you begin to drive them issues can arise without warning. Please make sure you are comfortable with this before buying a collector or vintage automobile. Seller did NOT build or restore this vehicle. Vehicles are sold AS-IS by seller, with all faults known/unknown and with no implied warranty. Pre-purchase inspections are welcome, and seller simply describes these vehicles to the best of its knowledge.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1957 Ford Thunderbird · No reserve

Sold to
Alycat261
Alycat261
$50,830
Seller
BurnyzzLLC
BurnyzzLLC
EndedJul 30, 2026 at 6:03 PM UTC
Bids51
Views27,323

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