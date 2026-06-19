Description

Gateway Classic Cars has built its reputation as one of the world’s premier destinations for classic, collector, and exotic automobiles, relentlessly connecting enthusiasts with the cars of their dreams since its founding in 1999. As the world’s largest classic and exotic car dealership with thousands of vehicles across a nationwide network of showrooms, Gateway’s inventory spans decades of automotive history and delivers something for every passion and preference. This specially curated 25-car collection to Hagerty Marketplace, offering discerning buyers the opportunity to explore standout vehicles that embody craftsmanship, nostalgia, and driving excitement — all backed by Gateway’s deep expertise and commitment to the collector community.

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Ford referred to the 1955–57 Thunderbird as “the brainchild of two men,” Louis D. Crusoe and George Walker, who first sold the Blue Oval on the idea of a “true Ford sports car.” For 1957, Franklin Q. Hershey’s striking T-Bird body received a redesigned front fascia, along with more pronounced rear fins to accentuate the curb appeal of this classic sports car, and the spare tire was moved back into the trunk.

Engine options included the base 292ci V8 and various configurations of the 312ci V8. Ford sold 21,380 examples of the 1957 Thunderbird before it was replaced by a larger, more spacious Thunderbird in 1958, leading to the first-generation cars being referred to as “Baby Birds.”

This ’57 T-Bird has been refinished in a cream color with matching hardtop. The interior is now a contrasting red vinyl with a black convertible top. It features the rare 3-speed manual transmission with floor shifter, and chrome wire wheels covers.

This 1957 Ford Thunderbird is now offered on dealer consignment with a clean Florida title.

Highlights

Offered from Gateway Classic Cars of Tampa

Last year of the “Baby Birds”

Rare 3-speed manual transmission

312ci V8 with four-barrel carburetor rated at 245hp

Cream paint over red vinyl interior and black convertible top

Color-matched hardtop

Factory Equipment

Wire wheel covers

Power steering

Engine dress-up kit

Fender skirts

The chassis number (D7FH340988) decodes as: D – 312ci V8 four-barrel carburetor 245hp 7 – 1957 model year F – Dearborn, Michigan, assembly plant H – Thunderbird 340988 – Sequential production number



Modifications

Cream paint and red vinyl interior

Auxiliary gauges

Aftermarket AM/FM radio

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the condition of the 1957 Ford Thunderbird are presented in the gallery

Trunk will not unlock

Ownership History

This 1957 Ford Thunderbird is offered from Gateway Classic Cars of Tampa

Additional Information

The selling dealer states, “The paint is more of a creme than white and with the red interior is very attractive and with the black soft top up it's a striking combination. What makes this '57 so cool is the fact it's a stick! That's right, you don't see too manual 312ci V8s with a 3spd manual trans much. She's going to need some shocks and a little tuning sometime in the future, along with new weatherstripping here and there. The trunk key cylinder spins and at the time of taking photos the trunk could not be opened.”