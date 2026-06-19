Auction ended.

1957 Ford Thunderbird 3-Speed

Gateway Classic Cars
Bid to $16,999 on 06/19/26
Result
1957 Ford Thunderbird 3-Speed
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (101)

Ended Jun 19, 2026 at 7:47 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIND7FH340988
Mileage indicated23,100 Miles TMU
LocationRuskin, Florida
Engine312ci V8
TransmissionManual
Body StyleConvertible

Video gallery

1957 Ford Thunderbird 3-Speed Highlight Video
Play

Description

Gateway Classic Cars has built its reputation as one of the world’s premier destinations for classic, collector, and exotic automobiles, relentlessly connecting enthusiasts with the cars of their dreams since its founding in 1999. As the world’s largest classic and exotic car dealership with thousands of vehicles across a nationwide network of showrooms, Gateway’s inventory spans decades of automotive history and delivers something for every passion and preference. This specially curated 25-car collection to Hagerty Marketplace, offering discerning buyers the opportunity to explore standout vehicles that embody craftsmanship, nostalgia, and driving excitement — all backed by Gateway’s deep expertise and commitment to the collector community.

* * *

Ford referred to the 1955–57 Thunderbird as “the brainchild of two men,” Louis D. Crusoe and George Walker, who first sold the Blue Oval on the idea of a “true Ford sports car.” For 1957, Franklin Q. Hershey’s striking T-Bird body received a redesigned front fascia, along with more pronounced rear fins to accentuate the curb appeal of this classic sports car, and the spare tire was moved back into the trunk.

Engine options included the base 292ci V8 and various configurations of the 312ci V8. Ford sold 21,380 examples of the 1957 Thunderbird before it was replaced by a larger, more spacious Thunderbird in 1958, leading to the first-generation cars being referred to as “Baby Birds.”

This ’57 T-Bird has been refinished in a cream color with matching hardtop. The interior is now a contrasting red vinyl with a black convertible top. It features the rare 3-speed manual transmission with floor shifter, and chrome wire wheels covers.

This 1957 Ford Thunderbird is now offered on dealer consignment with a clean Florida title.

Highlights

  • Offered from Gateway Classic Cars of Tampa

  • Last year of the “Baby Birds”

  • Rare 3-speed manual transmission

  • 312ci V8 with four-barrel carburetor rated at 245hp

  • Cream paint over red vinyl interior and black convertible top

  • Color-matched hardtop

Factory Equipment

  • Wire wheel covers

  • Power steering

  • Engine dress-up kit

  • Fender skirts

  • The chassis number (D7FH340988) decodes as:

    • D – 312ci V8 four-barrel carburetor 245hp

    • 7 – 1957 model year

    • F – Dearborn, Michigan, assembly plant

    • H – Thunderbird

    • 340988 – Sequential production number

Modifications

  • Cream paint and red vinyl interior

  • Auxiliary gauges

  • Aftermarket AM/FM radio

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the condition of the 1957 Ford Thunderbird are presented in the gallery

  • Trunk will not unlock

Ownership History

This 1957 Ford Thunderbird is offered from Gateway Classic Cars of Tampa

Additional Information

The selling dealer states, “The paint is more of a creme than white and with the red interior is very attractive and with the black soft top up it's a striking combination. What makes this '57 so cool is the fact it's a stick! That's right, you don't see too manual 312ci V8s with a 3spd manual trans much. She's going to need some shocks and a little tuning sometime in the future, along with new weatherstripping here and there. The trunk key cylinder spins and at the time of taking photos the trunk could not be opened.”

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1957 Ford Thunderbird 3-Speed

Last bid
HowardGottlieb_mqvr
HowardGottlieb_mqvr
$16,999
Seller
Gateway_Classic_Cars
Gateway_Classic_Cars
EndedJun 19, 2026 at 7:47 PM UTC
Bids20
Views4,182
Bids
HowardGottlieb_mqvr's avatar
HowardGottlieb_mqvr
Jun 19 at 7:45 PM
$16,999bid placed 
MarvOlous' avatar
MarvOlous
Jun 19 at 7:44 PM
$16,525bid placed 
HowardGottlieb_mqvr's avatar
HowardGottlieb_mqvr
Jun 19 at 7:42 PM
$16,261bid placed 
MarvOlous' avatar
MarvOlous
Jun 19 at 7:30 PM
$16,000bid placed 
JS-sawmill15's avatar
JS-sawmill15
Jun 19 at 4:02 PM
$15,000bid placed 

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