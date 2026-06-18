Auction ended.

1957 Ford Thunderbird

No reserve
Sold for on 06/18/26
Result
1957 Ford Thunderbird
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Ended Jun 18, 2026 at 6:55 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIND7FH173573
Mileage indicated11,900 Miles TMU
LocationSarasota, Florida
Engine312ci V8
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleConvertible
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Description

The 1957 Ford Thunderbird holds a singular place in American automotive history as the final year of the original two-seat body style. Arriving with revised styling over the 1955–56 cars and available with a 312ci V8 in multiple states of tune, the '57 T-Bird combined genuine performance with the kind of personal luxury that Ford had invented with the nameplate's debut just two years prior.

Refinished under previous ownership in a shade similar to the factory Starmist Blue, this ‘57 T-Bird features a white vinyl soft top and interior upholstery. The 312ci V8 engine was reportedly overhauled within the last 3,000 miles, topped with a four-barrel Holley carburetor, and additional work under current ownership is said to have included an overhaul of the 3-speed automatic transmission, front suspension and brakes service, and installation of power-assisted steering. A larger front sway bar replaces the original, and a rear sway bar has been installed.

A stock Town and Country radio remains in place, while a lower-dash RetroSound audio system paired with modern aftermarket components in the trunk have been added.

This 1957 Ford Thunderbird is now offered at no reserve with a clean Florida title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Final year of the two-seat Thunderbird body style

  • 312ci V8 fueled by a Holley four-barrel carburetor

  • Power-assisted brakes and steering

  • Refinished in blue under prior ownership

  • White vinyl soft top and interior upholstery

  • RetroSound head unit

Factory Equipment

  • 312ci V8 engine

  • Holley four-barrel carburetor

  • Ford-O-Matic 3-speed automatic transmission

  • Power-assisted drum brakes

  • Power-adjustable seat

  • Power windows

  • Town and Country AM radio

  • The chassis number (D7FH173573) decodes as:

    • D – 312ci V8 4bbl 245 hp

    • 7 – 1957 model year

    • F – Dearborn, Michigan, assembly plant

    • H – Thunderbird 2-door convertible

    • 173573 – Sequential production number

Modifications

  • Chrome-finished 14″ wire-spoke wheels with faux knock-off hubcaps

  • Power-assisted steering upgrade

  • Alternator conversion

  • 4-core radiator

  • Larger front stabilizer bar

  • Added rear stabilizer bar

  • RetroSound head unit mounted below dash

  • Aftermarket speakers and subwoofer

Servicing & Documentation

  • The seller reports the following servicing within the last 3,000 miles:

    • Engine and transmission overhauled

    • Holley carburetor rebuilt

    • Various front suspension components replaced

    • Various brake components replaced

    • Steering box replaced

Known Imperfections

  • Older refurbishment with age-related wear

  • Paint chips and imperfections throughout

  • Body filler present in passenger-side quarter panel and other locations

  • Corrosion on wheels

  • Holes in convertible soft top

  • Clock is inoperative

  • Speedometer needle bounces

  • Driver's side window cracked (replacement reportedly included)

Additional Information

The clean Florida title lists "ODO - exceeds mechanical limits" under the Brands section.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1957 Ford Thunderbird · No reserve

Sold to
Stephen_Springer-6lyecoak
Stephen_Springer-6lyecoak
$32,100
Seller
GregL1957Thunderbird
GregL1957Thunderbird
EndedJun 18, 2026 at 6:55 PM UTC
Bids35
Views9,311
Bids
Stephen_Springer-6lyecoak's avatar
Stephen_Springer-6lyecoak
Jun 18 at 6:53 PM
$30,000bid placed 
Stephen_Springer-6lyecoak's avatar
Stephen_Springer-6lyecoak
Jun 18 at 6:46 PM
$28,000bid placed 
Scott-4q6ibwvs' avatar
Scott-4q6ibwvs
Jun 18 at 6:46 PM
$27,250bid placed 
Stephen_Springer-6lyecoak's avatar
Stephen_Springer-6lyecoak
Jun 18 at 6:42 PM
$27,000bid placed 
Scott-4q6ibwvs' avatar
Scott-4q6ibwvs
Jun 18 at 6:42 PM
$26,250bid placed 

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