Description

The 1957 Ford Thunderbird holds a singular place in American automotive history as the final year of the original two-seat body style. Arriving with revised styling over the 1955–56 cars and available with a 312ci V8 in multiple states of tune, the '57 T-Bird combined genuine performance with the kind of personal luxury that Ford had invented with the nameplate's debut just two years prior.

Refinished under previous ownership in a shade similar to the factory Starmist Blue, this ‘57 T-Bird features a white vinyl soft top and interior upholstery. The 312ci V8 engine was reportedly overhauled within the last 3,000 miles, topped with a four-barrel Holley carburetor, and additional work under current ownership is said to have included an overhaul of the 3-speed automatic transmission, front suspension and brakes service, and installation of power-assisted steering. A larger front sway bar replaces the original, and a rear sway bar has been installed.

A stock Town and Country radio remains in place, while a lower-dash RetroSound audio system paired with modern aftermarket components in the trunk have been added.

This 1957 Ford Thunderbird is now offered at no reserve with a clean Florida title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Final year of the two-seat Thunderbird body style

312ci V8 fueled by a Holley four-barrel carburetor

Power-assisted brakes and steering

Refinished in blue under prior ownership

White vinyl soft top and interior upholstery

RetroSound head unit

Factory Equipment

312ci V8 engine

Holley four-barrel carburetor

Ford-O-Matic 3-speed automatic transmission

Power-assisted drum brakes

Power-adjustable seat

Power windows

Town and Country AM radio

The chassis number (D7FH173573) decodes as: D – 312ci V8 4bbl 245 hp 7 – 1957 model year F – Dearborn, Michigan, assembly plant H – Thunderbird 2-door convertible 173573 – Sequential production number



Modifications

Chrome-finished 14″ wire-spoke wheels with faux knock-off hubcaps

Power-assisted steering upgrade

Alternator conversion

4-core radiator

Larger front stabilizer bar

Added rear stabilizer bar

RetroSound head unit mounted below dash

Aftermarket speakers and subwoofer

Servicing & Documentation

The seller reports the following servicing within the last 3,000 miles: Engine and transmission overhauled Holley carburetor rebuilt Various front suspension components replaced Various brake components replaced Steering box replaced



Known Imperfections

Older refurbishment with age-related wear

Paint chips and imperfections throughout

Body filler present in passenger-side quarter panel and other locations

Corrosion on wheels

Holes in convertible soft top

Clock is inoperative

Speedometer needle bounces

Driver's side window cracked (replacement reportedly included)

Additional Information

The clean Florida title lists "ODO - exceeds mechanical limits" under the Brands section.