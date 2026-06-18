1957 Ford Thunderbird
Ended Jun 18, 2026 at 6:55 PM UTC
Description
The 1957 Ford Thunderbird holds a singular place in American automotive history as the final year of the original two-seat body style. Arriving with revised styling over the 1955–56 cars and available with a 312ci V8 in multiple states of tune, the '57 T-Bird combined genuine performance with the kind of personal luxury that Ford had invented with the nameplate's debut just two years prior.
Refinished under previous ownership in a shade similar to the factory Starmist Blue, this ‘57 T-Bird features a white vinyl soft top and interior upholstery. The 312ci V8 engine was reportedly overhauled within the last 3,000 miles, topped with a four-barrel Holley carburetor, and additional work under current ownership is said to have included an overhaul of the 3-speed automatic transmission, front suspension and brakes service, and installation of power-assisted steering. A larger front sway bar replaces the original, and a rear sway bar has been installed.
A stock Town and Country radio remains in place, while a lower-dash RetroSound audio system paired with modern aftermarket components in the trunk have been added.
This 1957 Ford Thunderbird is now offered at no reserve with a clean Florida title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Final year of the two-seat Thunderbird body style
312ci V8 fueled by a Holley four-barrel carburetor
Power-assisted brakes and steering
Refinished in blue under prior ownership
White vinyl soft top and interior upholstery
RetroSound head unit
Factory Equipment
312ci V8 engine
Holley four-barrel carburetor
Ford-O-Matic 3-speed automatic transmission
Power-assisted drum brakes
Power-adjustable seat
Power windows
Town and Country AM radio
The chassis number (D7FH173573) decodes as:
D – 312ci V8 4bbl 245 hp
7 – 1957 model year
F – Dearborn, Michigan, assembly plant
H – Thunderbird 2-door convertible
173573 – Sequential production number
Modifications
Chrome-finished 14″ wire-spoke wheels with faux knock-off hubcaps
Power-assisted steering upgrade
Alternator conversion
4-core radiator
Larger front stabilizer bar
Added rear stabilizer bar
RetroSound head unit mounted below dash
Aftermarket speakers and subwoofer
Servicing & Documentation
The seller reports the following servicing within the last 3,000 miles:
Engine and transmission overhauled
Holley carburetor rebuilt
Various front suspension components replaced
Various brake components replaced
Steering box replaced
Known Imperfections
Older refurbishment with age-related wear
Paint chips and imperfections throughout
Body filler present in passenger-side quarter panel and other locations
Corrosion on wheels
Holes in convertible soft top
Clock is inoperative
Speedometer needle bounces
Driver's side window cracked (replacement reportedly included)
Additional Information
The clean Florida title lists "ODO - exceeds mechanical limits" under the Brands section.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.