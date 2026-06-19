Auction ended.

1957 Ford Thunderbird

Gateway Classic Cars
Bid to $26,250 on 06/19/26
Result
1957 Ford Thunderbird
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (139)

Ended Jun 19, 2026 at 6:35 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIND7FH134551
Mileage indicated96,200 Miles TMU
LocationRuskin, Florida
Engine312ci V8
TransmissionAutomatic

Video gallery

1957 Ford Thunderbird Highlight Video
Play

Description

Gateway Classic Cars has built its reputation as one of the world’s premier destinations for classic, collector, and exotic automobiles, relentlessly connecting enthusiasts with the cars of their dreams since its founding in 1999. As the world’s largest classic and exotic car dealership with thousands of vehicles across a nationwide network of showrooms, Gateway’s inventory spans decades of automotive history and delivers something for every passion and preference. This specially curated 25-car collection to Hagerty Marketplace, offering discerning buyers the opportunity to explore standout vehicles that embody craftsmanship, nostalgia, and driving excitement — all backed by Gateway’s deep expertise and commitment to the collector community.

* * *

The 1957 Ford Thunderbird ranks among America’s most celebrated automobiles, combining refined styling with lively performance. It marked the last year of the two-seat “Personal Luxury” Thunderbird before Ford transitioned the model into a four-passenger design. With its signature porthole hardtop, sweeping tailfins, and prominent chrome grille, the ’57 T-Bird captured the spirit and confidence of postwar America. Engine options included multiple V8s, highlighted by the potent 312ci variants that delivered notably stronger performance. Its smooth lines and upscale demeanor distinguished it from other automobiles of the period. As Ford said, “This graceful new '57 version of the classic Thunderbird is full of exciting new surprises… even for veteran T-bird fans!”

Presented in its factory-correct Colonial White finish, this T-Bird is equipped with a matching removable hardtop featuring porthole windows. A non-original Continental Kit has been fitted. Under the hood is a D-code 312ci Y-block V8 with a four-barrel carburetor, paired to a three-speed Ford-O-Matic automatic transmission driving the rear wheels. The cabin is trimmed in Flame Red vinyl, with features including power steering, power brakes, power windows, and the new for ’57 4-way power seats.

This 1957 Ford Thunderbird is now offered on dealer consignment with a clean Florida title.

Highlights

  • Offered from Gateway Classic Cars of Tampa

  • Colonial White (E) paint over Pleated Flame Red vinyl interior (XH)

  • Colonial White (E) hardtop

  • 312ci V8 with four-barrel carburetor rated at 245hp

  • Ford-O-Matic 3-speed automatic transmission

  • 4-way power seats

Factory Equipment

  • Wire wheel covers

  • Power steering

  • Power brakes

  • Power windows

  • AM Town & Country radio

  • Engine dress-up kit

  • Fender skirts

  • The chassis number (D7FH134551) decodes as:

    • D – 312ci V8 four-barrel carburetor 245hp

    • 7 – 1957 model year

    • F – Dearborn, Michigan, assembly plant

    • H – Thunderbird

    • 134551 – Sequential production number

Modifications

  • Continental Kit

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the condition of the 1957 Ford Thunderbird are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

This 1957 Ford Thunderbird is offered from Gateway Classic Cars of Tampa

Included Items

  • Box of fluids

Additional Information

The selling dealer states, “The paint is in good condition as well as the chrome, and there's no signs of rust or previous accidents. The 312 ci V8 and Ford-O-Matic provide smooth torquey power enabling this bird to keep up with modern traffic. This car comes with the porthole hardtop but has no soft-top."

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1957 Ford Thunderbird

Last bid
JS-sawmill15
JS-sawmill15
$26,250
Seller
Gateway_Classic_Cars
Gateway_Classic_Cars
EndedJun 19, 2026 at 6:35 PM UTC
Bids24
Views9,914
Bids
JS-sawmill15's avatar
JS-sawmill15
Jun 19 at 5:45 PM
$26,250bid placed 
OATA-0246's avatar
OATA-0246
Jun 19 at 3:31 PM
$26,000bid placed 
JS-sawmill15's avatar
JS-sawmill15
Jun 19 at 12:38 PM
$25,250bid placed 
OATA-0246's avatar
OATA-0246
Jun 19 at 12:25 PM
$25,000bid placed 
BW_r0qn0u's avatar
BW_r0qn0u
Jun 19 at 3:45 AM
$24,250bid placed 

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