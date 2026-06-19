Description

Gateway Classic Cars has built its reputation as one of the world’s premier destinations for classic, collector, and exotic automobiles, relentlessly connecting enthusiasts with the cars of their dreams since its founding in 1999. As the world’s largest classic and exotic car dealership with thousands of vehicles across a nationwide network of showrooms, Gateway’s inventory spans decades of automotive history and delivers something for every passion and preference. This specially curated 25-car collection to Hagerty Marketplace, offering discerning buyers the opportunity to explore standout vehicles that embody craftsmanship, nostalgia, and driving excitement — all backed by Gateway’s deep expertise and commitment to the collector community.

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The 1957 Ford Thunderbird ranks among America’s most celebrated automobiles, combining refined styling with lively performance. It marked the last year of the two-seat “Personal Luxury” Thunderbird before Ford transitioned the model into a four-passenger design. With its signature porthole hardtop, sweeping tailfins, and prominent chrome grille, the ’57 T-Bird captured the spirit and confidence of postwar America. Engine options included multiple V8s, highlighted by the potent 312ci variants that delivered notably stronger performance. Its smooth lines and upscale demeanor distinguished it from other automobiles of the period. As Ford said, “This graceful new '57 version of the classic Thunderbird is full of exciting new surprises… even for veteran T-bird fans!”

Presented in its factory-correct Colonial White finish, this T-Bird is equipped with a matching removable hardtop featuring porthole windows. A non-original Continental Kit has been fitted. Under the hood is a D-code 312ci Y-block V8 with a four-barrel carburetor, paired to a three-speed Ford-O-Matic automatic transmission driving the rear wheels. The cabin is trimmed in Flame Red vinyl, with features including power steering, power brakes, power windows, and the new for ’57 4-way power seats.

This 1957 Ford Thunderbird is now offered on dealer consignment with a clean Florida title.

Highlights

Offered from Gateway Classic Cars of Tampa

Colonial White (E) paint over Pleated Flame Red vinyl interior (XH)

Colonial White (E) hardtop

312ci V8 with four-barrel carburetor rated at 245hp

Ford-O-Matic 3-speed automatic transmission

4-way power seats

Factory Equipment

Wire wheel covers

Power steering

Power brakes

Power windows

AM Town & Country radio

Engine dress-up kit

Fender skirts

The chassis number (D7FH134551) decodes as: D – 312ci V8 four-barrel carburetor 245hp 7 – 1957 model year F – Dearborn, Michigan, assembly plant H – Thunderbird 134551 – Sequential production number



Modifications

Continental Kit

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the condition of the 1957 Ford Thunderbird are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

This 1957 Ford Thunderbird is offered from Gateway Classic Cars of Tampa

Included Items

Box of fluids

Additional Information

The selling dealer states, “The paint is in good condition as well as the chrome, and there's no signs of rust or previous accidents. The 312 ci V8 and Ford-O-Matic provide smooth torquey power enabling this bird to keep up with modern traffic. This car comes with the porthole hardtop but has no soft-top."