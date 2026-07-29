Auction ended.

1957 Ford Fairlane 500 Sunliner

Bid to $21,500 on 07/29/26
Result
1957 Ford Fairlane 500 Sunliner
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (227)

Ended Jul 29, 2026 at 6:00 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINC7KC168133
Mileage indicated31,400 Miles TMU
LocationCamano Island, Washington
Engine292ci Thunderbird V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorFlame Red & Raven Black
Interior colorRed & White

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Description

For 1957, Ford gave the Fairlane a redesigned body with low tailfins that helped provide a longer, wider, lower, and sleeker look. The modern styling was a hit with customers, who drove over 785,000 Fairlanes off the dealership floors in 1957, less than 10% of which were two-door Sunliner convertibles.

This ‘57 Fairlane Sunliner was purchased by the current owner’s husband approximately 26 years ago. The seller notes the car was used for local parades, taken to various car shows, and used to tour Washington and Oregon in addition to a trip to Yellowstone National Park.

The car has been converted to a column-shifted manual transmission with overdrive, and the 292ci Thunderbird V8 engine was rebuilt by Tatom Custom Engines of Mount Vernon, Washington, in 2002. At that time, the engine block was bored .040” over, the rotating assembly was balanced, and a performance camshaft, lifters, and roller rockers were fitted along with a Holley Street Avenger 570-cfm carburetor.

The body has been refinished in its factory combination of Flame Red and Raven Black with a black soft top, while the interior features a retrim in white and red vinyl upholstery. Additional details include front lap belts, a retro-style radio, power steering, front disc brakes, and wide whitewall radial tires.

This 1957 Ford Fairlane 500 Sunliner is now offered by the seller on behalf of the current owner with refurbishment records, a shop manual, and a clean Washington State title in the current owner’s name.

Highlights

  • 292ci Thunderbird V8 bored .040” over

  • Holley carburetor

  • Electronic ignition

  • Performance camshaft

  • Roller rockers

  • Column-shifted manual transmission with overdrive

  • Sunliner 2-door convertible model

  • Flame Red and Raven Black paint

  • Red and white upholstery

  • Retro-style radio

  • Wide whitewall radial tires

  • Power steering

  • Front disc brakes

Factory Equipment

  • The data plate decodes as:

    • Body: 76B – Fairlane 500 Sunliner

    • Color: VA – Flame Red and Raven Black paint

    • Trim: AU – Colonial vinyl with flame-embossed pleated vinyl

    • Date: 19G – July 19th production date

    • Transmission: 3 – Two-speed Ford-O-Matic transmission

    • Axle: 1 – 3.10:1 open differential

  • The chassis number (C7KC168133) decodes as:

    • C – 292ci Thunderbird V8

    • 7 – 1957 model year

    • K – Kansas City, Missouri, assembly plant

    • C – Sunliner 2-door convertible

    • 168133 – Sequential production number

Modifications

  • Column-shifted manual transmission with overdrive

  • Engine bored .040” over

  • Performance camshaft

  • Roller rockers

  • Holley Street Avenger four-barrel carburetor

  • Electronic ignition

  • Retro-style radio

  • Front disc brakes

  • Power steering

  • Front lap belts

Servicing & Documentation

  • The car underwent refurbishment under current ownership, and service documents related to the work performed are viewable in the gallery, including bodywork, miscellaneous parts receipts, and an engine rebuild.

Known Imperfections

  • Corrosion on underbody components

  • Fluid leaks visible on underside of vehicle

  • Worn finish on dashboard components

  • Paint chips on dashboard

  • Exterior paint scratches present

Ownership History

A seller-submitted document viewable in the gallery notes that the car was acquired by the current owner’s husband in Boston, Massachusetts, in June 2000. The car was purchased and shipped to Washington state, where it would be subsequently refurbished.

Included Items

  • Refurbishment records

  • Shop manual

Additional Information

  • The Washington title has a Joint Tenants with Right of Survivorship (JTWROS) notation.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1957 Ford Fairlane 500 Sunliner

Last bid
Twolffy
Twolffy
$21,500
Seller
ChrisFlores
ChrisFlores
EndedJul 29, 2026 at 6:00 PM UTC
Bids41
Views23,650

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