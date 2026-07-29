Description

For 1957, Ford gave the Fairlane a redesigned body with low tailfins that helped provide a longer, wider, lower, and sleeker look. The modern styling was a hit with customers, who drove over 785,000 Fairlanes off the dealership floors in 1957, less than 10% of which were two-door Sunliner convertibles.

This ‘57 Fairlane Sunliner was purchased by the current owner’s husband approximately 26 years ago. The seller notes the car was used for local parades, taken to various car shows, and used to tour Washington and Oregon in addition to a trip to Yellowstone National Park.

The car has been converted to a column-shifted manual transmission with overdrive, and the 292ci Thunderbird V8 engine was rebuilt by Tatom Custom Engines of Mount Vernon, Washington, in 2002. At that time, the engine block was bored .040” over, the rotating assembly was balanced, and a performance camshaft, lifters, and roller rockers were fitted along with a Holley Street Avenger 570-cfm carburetor.

The body has been refinished in its factory combination of Flame Red and Raven Black with a black soft top, while the interior features a retrim in white and red vinyl upholstery. Additional details include front lap belts, a retro-style radio, power steering, front disc brakes, and wide whitewall radial tires.

This 1957 Ford Fairlane 500 Sunliner is now offered by the seller on behalf of the current owner with refurbishment records, a shop manual, and a clean Washington State title in the current owner’s name.

Highlights

292ci Thunderbird V8 bored .040” over

Holley carburetor

Electronic ignition

Performance camshaft

Roller rockers

Column-shifted manual transmission with overdrive

Sunliner 2-door convertible model

Flame Red and Raven Black paint

Red and white upholstery

Retro-style radio

Wide whitewall radial tires

Power steering

Front disc brakes

Factory Equipment

The data plate decodes as: Body: 76B – Fairlane 500 Sunliner Color: VA – Flame Red and Raven Black paint Trim: AU – Colonial vinyl with flame-embossed pleated vinyl Date: 19G – July 19th production date Transmission: 3 – Two-speed Ford-O-Matic transmission Axle: 1 – 3.10:1 open differential

The chassis number (C7KC168133) decodes as: C – 292ci Thunderbird V8 7 – 1957 model year K – Kansas City, Missouri, assembly plant C – Sunliner 2-door convertible 168133 – Sequential production number



Modifications

Column-shifted manual transmission with overdrive

Engine bored .040” over

Performance camshaft

Roller rockers

Holley Street Avenger four-barrel carburetor

Electronic ignition

Retro-style radio

Front disc brakes

Power steering

Front lap belts

Servicing & Documentation

The car underwent refurbishment under current ownership, and service documents related to the work performed are viewable in the gallery, including bodywork, miscellaneous parts receipts, and an engine rebuild.

Known Imperfections

Corrosion on underbody components

Fluid leaks visible on underside of vehicle

Worn finish on dashboard components

Paint chips on dashboard

Exterior paint scratches present

Ownership History

A seller-submitted document viewable in the gallery notes that the car was acquired by the current owner’s husband in Boston, Massachusetts, in June 2000. The car was purchased and shipped to Washington state, where it would be subsequently refurbished.

Included Items

Refurbishment records

Shop manual

Additional Information