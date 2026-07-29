1957 Ford Fairlane 500 Sunliner
Ended Jul 29, 2026 at 6:00 PM UTC
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Description
For 1957, Ford gave the Fairlane a redesigned body with low tailfins that helped provide a longer, wider, lower, and sleeker look. The modern styling was a hit with customers, who drove over 785,000 Fairlanes off the dealership floors in 1957, less than 10% of which were two-door Sunliner convertibles.
This ‘57 Fairlane Sunliner was purchased by the current owner’s husband approximately 26 years ago. The seller notes the car was used for local parades, taken to various car shows, and used to tour Washington and Oregon in addition to a trip to Yellowstone National Park.
The car has been converted to a column-shifted manual transmission with overdrive, and the 292ci Thunderbird V8 engine was rebuilt by Tatom Custom Engines of Mount Vernon, Washington, in 2002. At that time, the engine block was bored .040” over, the rotating assembly was balanced, and a performance camshaft, lifters, and roller rockers were fitted along with a Holley Street Avenger 570-cfm carburetor.
The body has been refinished in its factory combination of Flame Red and Raven Black with a black soft top, while the interior features a retrim in white and red vinyl upholstery. Additional details include front lap belts, a retro-style radio, power steering, front disc brakes, and wide whitewall radial tires.
This 1957 Ford Fairlane 500 Sunliner is now offered by the seller on behalf of the current owner with refurbishment records, a shop manual, and a clean Washington State title in the current owner’s name.
Highlights
292ci Thunderbird V8 bored .040” over
Holley carburetor
Electronic ignition
Performance camshaft
Roller rockers
Column-shifted manual transmission with overdrive
Sunliner 2-door convertible model
Flame Red and Raven Black paint
Red and white upholstery
Retro-style radio
Wide whitewall radial tires
Power steering
Front disc brakes
Factory Equipment
The data plate decodes as:
Body: 76B – Fairlane 500 Sunliner
Color: VA – Flame Red and Raven Black paint
Trim: AU – Colonial vinyl with flame-embossed pleated vinyl
Date: 19G – July 19th production date
Transmission: 3 – Two-speed Ford-O-Matic transmission
Axle: 1 – 3.10:1 open differential
The chassis number (C7KC168133) decodes as:
C – 292ci Thunderbird V8
7 – 1957 model year
K – Kansas City, Missouri, assembly plant
C – Sunliner 2-door convertible
168133 – Sequential production number
Modifications
Column-shifted manual transmission with overdrive
Engine bored .040” over
Performance camshaft
Roller rockers
Holley Street Avenger four-barrel carburetor
Electronic ignition
Retro-style radio
Front disc brakes
Power steering
Front lap belts
Servicing & Documentation
The car underwent refurbishment under current ownership, and service documents related to the work performed are viewable in the gallery, including bodywork, miscellaneous parts receipts, and an engine rebuild.
Known Imperfections
Corrosion on underbody components
Fluid leaks visible on underside of vehicle
Worn finish on dashboard components
Paint chips on dashboard
Exterior paint scratches present
Ownership History
A seller-submitted document viewable in the gallery notes that the car was acquired by the current owner’s husband in Boston, Massachusetts, in June 2000. The car was purchased and shipped to Washington state, where it would be subsequently refurbished.
Included Items
Refurbishment records
Shop manual
Additional Information
The Washington title has a Joint Tenants with Right of Survivorship (JTWROS) notation.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.