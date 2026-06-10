383-Powered 1957 Chevrolet Corvette
Ended Jun 10, 2026 at 6:18 PM UTC
Description
Introduced in 1953 as a Euro-style sports car and continuously refined through the '50s, the first-generation Chevrolet Corvette evolved into a true performance contender with the addition of V8 powertrains, reworked suspension, and styling changes. By ‘57, fuel injection and higher-output small-block engines elevated the Corvette into world class sports car territory, while its fiberglass body and lightweight construction retained its distinctive character and lightweight enthusiast appeal.
This 1957 Chevrolet Corvette is now powered by a Blueprint Engines 383ci stroker V8 equipped with aluminum cylinder heads, MSD ignition, and a Holley Sniper fuel injection system. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a three-speed B&M Turbo 350 (TH350) automatic transmission and a Ford nine-inch rear axle with Positraction and 3.25 gearing.
The seller reports the bodywork has been refinished in its current red and white, while the front suspension has been modified with a Martz Chassis subframe incorporating tubular control arms, adjustable coilover shocks, and four-wheel disc brakes.
This modified 1957 Chevrolet Corvette is now offered with a clean Missouri title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Blueprint Engines 383ci stroker V8 with roller cam
Holley Sniper fuel injection and MSD ignition
3-speed B&M Turbo 350 (TH350) automatic transmission
Ford 9-inch rear axle with Positraction
Upgraded Martz Chassis front suspension with coilovers
Refinished in two-tone red and white with white soft top
Red vinyl interior
Factory Equipment
The chassis number (E57S104772) decodes as:
E – Corvette V8-equipped series
57 – Model year: 1957
S – Assembly plant: St. Louis, Missouri
104772 – Sequential production number
Fiberglass body construction
Analog instrumentation
Manual steering
Heater
Modifications
Powertrain:
Blueprint Engines 383ci stroker V8
Blueprint aluminum cylinder heads
Roller cam
Holley Sniper electronic fuel injection
MSD ignition system
Polished performance components
3-speed B&M Turbo 350 (TH350) automatic transmission
Ford 9-inch rear axle with Positraction and 3.25 gears
Chassis & Brakes:
Martz Chassis front subframe
Rack and pinion steering conversion
Tubular control arms
Adjustable coilover shocks
Four-wheel disc brake conversion
Exterior & Body:
15" American Racing aluminum wheels
Refinished in two-tone red and white
Electric windshield wipers
Interior:
Cassette deck
Servicing
According to the seller, the following service work has been performed:
Fiberglass body refinished in two-tone red and white
Known Imperfections
Cosmetic imperfections consistent with use since restoration
Paint imperfection on left rear quarter panel behind the door
Wear marks on painted dashboard near ignition cylinder
No speakers present (radio functionality unverified)
Wear visible on seats and door panels
Tires show strong tread but are older
Ownership History
The seller reports the car has been used primarily for shows and occasional drives. It is currently offered with a clean Missouri title.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.