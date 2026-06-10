Auction ended.

383-Powered 1957 Chevrolet Corvette

Bid to $43,000 on 06/10/26
Result
383-Powered 1957 Chevrolet Corvette
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Ended Jun 10, 2026 at 6:18 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINE57S104772
Mileage indicated52,600 Miles TMU
LocationSt. Louis, Missouri
Engine383ci V8
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleConvertible
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Description

Introduced in 1953 as a Euro-style sports car and continuously refined through the '50s, the first-generation Chevrolet Corvette evolved into a true performance contender with the addition of V8 powertrains, reworked suspension, and styling changes. By ‘57, fuel injection and higher-output small-block engines elevated the Corvette into world class sports car territory, while its fiberglass body and lightweight construction retained its distinctive character and lightweight enthusiast appeal.

This 1957 Chevrolet Corvette is now powered by a Blueprint Engines 383ci stroker V8 equipped with aluminum cylinder heads, MSD ignition, and a Holley Sniper fuel injection system. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a three-speed B&M Turbo 350 (TH350) automatic transmission and a Ford nine-inch rear axle with Positraction and 3.25 gearing.

The seller reports the bodywork has been refinished in its current red and white, while the front suspension has been modified with a Martz Chassis subframe incorporating tubular control arms, adjustable coilover shocks, and four-wheel disc brakes.

This modified 1957 Chevrolet Corvette is now offered with a clean Missouri title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Blueprint Engines 383ci stroker V8 with roller cam

  • Holley Sniper fuel injection and MSD ignition

  • 3-speed B&M Turbo 350 (TH350) automatic transmission

  • Ford 9-inch rear axle with Positraction

  • Upgraded Martz Chassis front suspension with coilovers

  • Refinished in two-tone red and white with white soft top

  • Red vinyl interior

Factory Equipment

  • The chassis number (E57S104772) decodes as:

    • E – Corvette V8-equipped series

    • 57 – Model year: 1957

    • S – Assembly plant: St. Louis, Missouri

    • 104772 – Sequential production number

  • Fiberglass body construction

  • Analog instrumentation

  • Manual steering

  • Heater

Modifications

  • Powertrain:

    • Blueprint Engines 383ci stroker V8

    • Blueprint aluminum cylinder heads

    • Roller cam

    • Holley Sniper electronic fuel injection

    • MSD ignition system

    • Polished performance components

    • 3-speed B&M Turbo 350 (TH350) automatic transmission

    • Ford 9-inch rear axle with Positraction and 3.25 gears

  • Chassis & Brakes:

    • Martz Chassis front subframe

    • Rack and pinion steering conversion

    • Tubular control arms

    • Adjustable coilover shocks

    • Four-wheel disc brake conversion

  • Exterior & Body:

    • 15" American Racing aluminum wheels

    • Refinished in two-tone red and white

    • Electric windshield wipers

  • Interior:

    • Cassette deck

Servicing

According to the seller, the following service work has been performed:

  • Fiberglass body refinished in two-tone red and white

Known Imperfections

  • Cosmetic imperfections consistent with use since restoration

  • Paint imperfection on left rear quarter panel behind the door

  • Wear marks on painted dashboard near ignition cylinder

  • No speakers present (radio functionality unverified)

  • Wear visible on seats and door panels

  • Tires show strong tread but are older

Ownership History

The seller reports the car has been used primarily for shows and occasional drives. It is currently offered with a clean Missouri title.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

383-Powered 1957 Chevrolet Corvette

Last bid
unrealauburn
unrealauburn
$43,000
Seller
TerryMcDonald57Vette
TerryMcDonald57Vette
EndedJun 10, 2026 at 6:18 PM UTC
Bids51
Views15,212
Bids
unrealauburn's avatar
unrealauburn
Jun 10 at 6:16 PM
$43,000bid placed 
JamesGili_4p69's avatar
JamesGili_4p69
Jun 10 at 6:15 PM
$42,500bid placed 
unrealauburn's avatar
unrealauburn
Jun 10 at 6:14 PM
$42,000bid placed 
JamesGili_4p69's avatar
JamesGili_4p69
Jun 10 at 6:13 PM
$41,500bid placed 
unrealauburn's avatar
unrealauburn
Jun 10 at 6:13 PM
$41,000bid placed 

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