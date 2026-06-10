Description

Introduced in 1953 as a Euro-style sports car and continuously refined through the '50s, the first-generation Chevrolet Corvette evolved into a true performance contender with the addition of V8 powertrains, reworked suspension, and styling changes. By ‘57, fuel injection and higher-output small-block engines elevated the Corvette into world class sports car territory, while its fiberglass body and lightweight construction retained its distinctive character and lightweight enthusiast appeal.

This 1957 Chevrolet Corvette is now powered by a Blueprint Engines 383ci stroker V8 equipped with aluminum cylinder heads, MSD ignition, and a Holley Sniper fuel injection system. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a three-speed B&M Turbo 350 (TH350) automatic transmission and a Ford nine-inch rear axle with Positraction and 3.25 gearing.

The seller reports the bodywork has been refinished in its current red and white, while the front suspension has been modified with a Martz Chassis subframe incorporating tubular control arms, adjustable coilover shocks, and four-wheel disc brakes.

This modified 1957 Chevrolet Corvette is now offered with a clean Missouri title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Blueprint Engines 383ci stroker V8 with roller cam

Holley Sniper fuel injection and MSD ignition

3-speed B&M Turbo 350 (TH350) automatic transmission

Ford 9-inch rear axle with Positraction

Upgraded Martz Chassis front suspension with coilovers

Refinished in two-tone red and white with white soft top

Red vinyl interior

Factory Equipment

The chassis number (E57S104772) decodes as: E – Corvette V8-equipped series 57 – Model year: 1957 S – Assembly plant: St. Louis, Missouri 104772 – Sequential production number

Fiberglass body construction

Analog instrumentation

Manual steering

Heater

Modifications

Powertrain: Blueprint Engines 383ci stroker V8 Blueprint aluminum cylinder heads Roller cam Holley Sniper electronic fuel injection MSD ignition system Polished performance components 3-speed B&M Turbo 350 (TH350) automatic transmission Ford 9-inch rear axle with Positraction and 3.25 gears

Chassis & Brakes: Martz Chassis front subframe Rack and pinion steering conversion Tubular control arms Adjustable coilover shocks F our-wheel disc brake conversion

Exterior & Body: 15" American Racing aluminum wheels Refinished in two-tone red and white Electric windshield wipers

Interior: Cassette deck



Servicing

According to the seller, the following service work has been performed:

Fiberglass body refinished in two-tone red and white

Known Imperfections

Cosmetic imperfections consistent with use since restoration

Paint imperfection on left rear quarter panel behind the door

Wear marks on painted dashboard near ignition cylinder

No speakers present (radio functionality unverified)

Wear visible on seats and door panels

Tires show strong tread but are older

Ownership History

The seller reports the car has been used primarily for shows and occasional drives. It is currently offered with a clean Missouri title.