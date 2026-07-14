Description

By 1957, the C1 Corvette had evolved into a true performance contender that now offered an all-new, fully synchronized four-speed manual transmission and a variety of 283ci V8 engines ranging between 220 and 283 horsepower.

This 1957 Corvette was acquired by the seller’s father in 1987, and it was optioned with a four-speed manual transmission. Power comes from a replacement 283ci V8, which is equipped with twin four-barrel Carter carburetors.

The car wears an older restoration and is finished in red with white coves over red and white upholstery. It is equipped with a removable hardtop and rides on an independent front suspension, a semi-elliptical rear setup, and 15” steel wheels with full covers mounted with Firestone Deluxe Champion wide whitewall tires.

This 1957 Chevrolet Corvette 4-speed is now offered with a clean Tennessee title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Long-term family ownership

Replacement 283ci V8 engine

Twin Carter carburetors

Four-speed fully synchronized manual transmission

Removable hardtop

Firestone Deluxe Champion wide whitewall tires

Factory Equipment

Fiberglass body

Four-speed fully synchronized manual transmission

Independent front suspension

Semi-elliptical rear suspension

Modifications

Replacement 283ci V8 engine with twin carburetors

Known Imperfections

Paint cracking and chips

Pitting on chrome trim

Worn carpeting

Ownership History

The car was initially acquired by the seller’s family in 1987 and acquired by the seller in 2023.