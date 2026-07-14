39-Years-Family-Owned 1957 Chevrolet Corvette 4-Speed
Ended Jul 14, 2026 at 7:00 PM UTC
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Description
By 1957, the C1 Corvette had evolved into a true performance contender that now offered an all-new, fully synchronized four-speed manual transmission and a variety of 283ci V8 engines ranging between 220 and 283 horsepower.
This 1957 Corvette was acquired by the seller’s father in 1987, and it was optioned with a four-speed manual transmission. Power comes from a replacement 283ci V8, which is equipped with twin four-barrel Carter carburetors.
The car wears an older restoration and is finished in red with white coves over red and white upholstery. It is equipped with a removable hardtop and rides on an independent front suspension, a semi-elliptical rear setup, and 15” steel wheels with full covers mounted with Firestone Deluxe Champion wide whitewall tires.
This 1957 Chevrolet Corvette 4-speed is now offered with a clean Tennessee title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Long-term family ownership
Replacement 283ci V8 engine
Twin Carter carburetors
Four-speed fully synchronized manual transmission
Removable hardtop
Firestone Deluxe Champion wide whitewall tires
Factory Equipment
Fiberglass body
Four-speed fully synchronized manual transmission
Independent front suspension
Semi-elliptical rear suspension
Modifications
Replacement 283ci V8 engine with twin carburetors
Known Imperfections
Paint cracking and chips
Pitting on chrome trim
Worn carpeting
Ownership History
The car was initially acquired by the seller’s family in 1987 and acquired by the seller in 2023.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.