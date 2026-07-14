Auction ended.

39-Years-Family-Owned 1957 Chevrolet Corvette 4-Speed

Bid to $42,500 on 07/14/26
Result
39-Years-Family-Owned 1957 Chevrolet Corvette 4-Speed
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Ended Jul 14, 2026 at 7:00 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINE57S104846
Mileage indicated11,950 Miles TMU
LocationKingsport , Tennessee
Engine283ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorRed & White
Interior colorRed & White

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Video gallery

1957 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible Walkaround Part 1
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1957 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible Walkaround Part 2
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Description

By 1957, the C1 Corvette had evolved into a true performance contender that now offered an all-new, fully synchronized four-speed manual transmission and a variety of 283ci V8 engines ranging between 220 and 283 horsepower.

This 1957 Corvette was acquired by the seller’s father in 1987, and it was optioned with a four-speed manual transmission. Power comes from a replacement 283ci V8, which is equipped with twin four-barrel Carter carburetors.

The car wears an older restoration and is finished in red with white coves over red and white upholstery. It is equipped with a removable hardtop and rides on an independent front suspension, a semi-elliptical rear setup, and 15” steel wheels with full covers mounted with Firestone Deluxe Champion wide whitewall tires.

This 1957 Chevrolet Corvette 4-speed is now offered with a clean Tennessee title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Long-term family ownership

  • Replacement 283ci V8 engine

  • Twin Carter carburetors

  • Four-speed fully synchronized manual transmission

  • Removable hardtop

  • Firestone Deluxe Champion wide whitewall tires

Factory Equipment

  • Fiberglass body

  • Four-speed fully synchronized manual transmission

  • Independent front suspension

  • Semi-elliptical rear suspension

Modifications

  • Replacement 283ci V8 engine with twin carburetors

Known Imperfections

  • Paint cracking and chips

  • Pitting on chrome trim

  • Worn carpeting

Ownership History

The car was initially acquired by the seller’s family in 1987 and acquired by the seller in 2023.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

39-Years-Family-Owned 1957 Chevrolet Corvette 4-Speed

Last bid
BK5760-2”
BK5760-2”
$42,500
Seller
ClassicCor3333
ClassicCor3333
EndedJul 14, 2026 at 7:00 PM UTC
Bids23
Views12,759

Comments & bids

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BK5760-2”'s avatar
BK5760-2”
Jul 14 at 6:58 PM
$42,500bid placed 
RodLaing_t8i1's avatar
RodLaing_t8i1
Jul 14 at 6:56 PM
$41,750bid placed 
BK5760-2”'s avatar
BK5760-2”
Jul 14 at 6:55 PM
$41,500bid placed 
RodLaing_t8i1's avatar
RodLaing_t8i1
Jul 14 at 6:54 PM
$40,750bid placed 
IBMBill's avatar
IBMBill
Jul 14 at 6:52 PM
$40,500bid placed 
BK5760-2”'s avatar
BK5760-2”
Jul 14 at 6:38 PM
$40,250bid placed 
Chase-lwb5wmxf's avatar
Chase-lwb5wmxf
Jul 14 at 5:54 PM
$40,000bid placed 
IBMBill's avatar
IBMBill
Jul 14 at 4:30 PM
$38,000bid placed 
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Firemedic7610
Jul 14 at 1:22 PM
$37,000bid placed 
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GM_7rg7rb
Jul 8 at 9:05 PM
$36,000bid placed 
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Dennis_Plummer
Jul 6 at 5:29 PM
$35,000bid placed 
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1shoe
Jul 6 at 12:42 AM
$33,250bid placed 
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Chase-lwb5wmxf
Jul 5 at 10:59 PM
$33,000bid placed 
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Ailamay
Jul 4 at 6:04 PM
$30,250bid placed 
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At_nc8eb2
Jul 4 at 6:41 AM
$30,000bid placed 
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RonaldROZANKOWSKI_hcx1
Jul 2 at 11:02 PM
$26,000bid placed 
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Firemedic7610
Jul 2 at 7:46 PM
$25,000bid placed 
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RonaldROZANKOWSKI_hcx1
Jul 2 at 12:56 AM
$8,200bid placed 
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unrealauburn
Jul 2 at 12:10 AM
$7,800bid placed 
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RonaldROZANKOWSKI_hcx1
Jul 1 at 10:00 PM
$7,500bid placed 
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unrealauburn
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Jun 30 at 6:36 PM
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Jun 30 at 5:29 PM
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