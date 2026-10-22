Auction ended.

1957 Chevrolet Corvette 3-Speed Project

No reserve
Sold for on 10/22/26
Result
1957 Chevrolet Corvette 3-Speed Project
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (72)

Ended Oct 22, 2026 at 6:42 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINE57S106177
Mileage indicated20,550 Miles TMU
LocationMarine City, Michigan
Engine283ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorBlue
Interior colorBlue

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Video gallery

1957 Chevrolet Corvette 3-Speed Project Open Walk Around
Play
1957 Chevrolet Corvette 3-Speed Project Interior & Engine Bay
Play
1957 Chevrolet Corvette 3-Speed Project Exterior Walk Around
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Description

The Chevrolet Corvette was initially introduced in 1953, turning the world of cars on its head as a personal luxury American sports car. The beginning of a longstanding American tradition, each subsequent year of the Corvette brought more options and more improvements. Debuting in 1956 as a more user-oriented version of the previous 1953-1955 Corvette, the 1957 Chevrolet Corvette features glass windows, a robust removable hardtop roof, and was available only with V8 engine choices. For 1957, the Corvette came standard with a 265ci V8 that was rated at 220 horsepower when new. This same year, Chevrolet set its sights on competing in the 24 Hours of Le Mans race with the Corvette as their entry. Race-oriented options became available to consumers, including heavy duty rear suspension and 15" x 5.5" wheels.

This '57 Chevrolet Corvette wears blue paint with white stripes over a blue interior. It is powered by a 283ci V8 mated to a three-speed manual transmission. It has an AM radio, dual exhaust, full wheel covers, and a removable hardtop roof.

The seller describes this Corvette as a former "barn find," and notes that it will need work before it is roadworthy. It is being sold as a project vehicle.

This 1957 Chevrolet Corvette project is now offered by the seller on behalf of its current owner with a clean Michigan title in the current owner's name.

Highlights

  • 283ci V8 engine

  • 3-speed manual transmission

  • Dual exhaust

  • Removable hardtop roof

  • Project car emerging from extended storage

Factory Equipment

  • The chassis number (E57S106177) decodes as:

    • E - Corvette model

    • 57 - 1957 model year

    • S - St. Louis, Missouri, assembly plant

    • 106177 - Production sequence number

  • Removable hardtop roof

  • Chrome bumperettes

  • AM radio

  • Wheel covers

  • Dual exhaust

Modifications

  • White stripes

Known Imperfections

  • Worn paintwork throughout

  • Pitted chrome

  • Worn interior surfaces

  • The tires are old and show cracking

  • Underside corrosion

Ownership History

The current owner acquired this Corvette in 2026.

Additional Information

A photo showing the Corvette after it was removed from extended storage can be seen in the gallery.

The seller states, "Barn find. Needs restoration."

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1957 Chevrolet Corvette 3-Speed Project · No reserve

Sold to
DannyJoeDill
DannyJoeDill
$35,310
Seller
CraigZimmerman
CraigZimmerman
EndedOct 22, 2026 at 6:42 PM UTC
Bids61
Views15,014

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