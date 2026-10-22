Description

The Chevrolet Corvette was initially introduced in 1953, turning the world of cars on its head as a personal luxury American sports car. The beginning of a longstanding American tradition, each subsequent year of the Corvette brought more options and more improvements. Debuting in 1956 as a more user-oriented version of the previous 1953-1955 Corvette, the 1957 Chevrolet Corvette features glass windows, a robust removable hardtop roof, and was available only with V8 engine choices. For 1957, the Corvette came standard with a 265ci V8 that was rated at 220 horsepower when new. This same year, Chevrolet set its sights on competing in the 24 Hours of Le Mans race with the Corvette as their entry. Race-oriented options became available to consumers, including heavy duty rear suspension and 15" x 5.5" wheels.

This '57 Chevrolet Corvette wears blue paint with white stripes over a blue interior. It is powered by a 283ci V8 mated to a three-speed manual transmission. It has an AM radio, dual exhaust, full wheel covers, and a removable hardtop roof.

The seller describes this Corvette as a former "barn find," and notes that it will need work before it is roadworthy. It is being sold as a project vehicle.

This 1957 Chevrolet Corvette project is now offered by the seller on behalf of its current owner with a clean Michigan title in the current owner's name.

Highlights

283ci V8 engine

3-speed manual transmission

Dual exhaust

Removable hardtop roof

Project car emerging from extended storage

Factory Equipment

The chassis number (E57S106177) decodes as: E - Corvette model 57 - 1957 model year S - St. Louis, Missouri, assembly plant 106177 - Production sequence number

Removable hardtop roof

Chrome bumperettes

AM radio

Wheel covers

Dual exhaust

Modifications

White stripes

Known Imperfections

Worn paintwork throughout

Pitted chrome

Worn interior surfaces

The tires are old and show cracking

Underside corrosion

Ownership History

The current owner acquired this Corvette in 2026.

Additional Information

A photo showing the Corvette after it was removed from extended storage can be seen in the gallery.

The seller states, "Barn find. Needs restoration."