350-Powered 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air Sport Coupe
Ended Jul 14, 2026 at 6:50 PM UTC
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Description
In 1957, the Tri-Five Chevrolet era came to a close and brought to market one of the most iconic ‘50s American vehicles, the 1957 Chevy Bel Air. It had large tailfins, a "twin rocket" hood design, lots of chrome, two-tone paint options, upscale interiors, and a wide range of available V8 engines.
They were also available in numerous body styles — including two- and four-door sedans, convertibles, and wagons, but it’s the two-door Sport Coupe models that enthusiasts and collectors desire to own most.
This '57 Bel Air underwent a refurbishment and modification process under prior ownership and was acquired by the seller about a year ago.
Its two-door pillarless Sport Coupe body wears a red and white finish, and the interior is trimmed in silver vinyl with textured black inserts.
Under the hood, a 350ci small-block V8 engine has been installed and is backed by a two-speed Powerglide automatic transmission that was reportedly rebuilt in April 2026.
Additional details include an Edelbrock intake manifold, valve covers, and air cleaner as well as a dual-exhaust system, auxiliary gauges, four-wheel drum brakes, and polished 15” American Racing Torq Thrust II wheels.
This 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air Sport Coupe is now offered with a clean Washington State title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Carbureted 350ci small-block Chevrolet engine
Two-speed Powerglide automatic transmission
Red and white paint
Silver and black upholstery
Polished 15” American Racing Torq Thrust II wheels
Factory Equipment
Two-door pillarless coupe
Bright exterior trim and gold accents
Tailfins
“Twin rocket" hood design
Drum Brakes
Modifications
Carbureted 350ci small-block Chevrolet engine
Polished 15” American Racing Torq Thrust II wheels
Auxiliary gauges
Servicing & Documentation
The seller states that the transmission was rebuilt in April 2026 and has about 100 miles. The grille and carpeting were replaced under current ownership.
Known Imperfections
No heater core
Gas gauge inoperative
Ownership History
The car was refurbished and modified under previous ownership and was acquired by the seller about a year ago.
Additional Information
From the seller: “A true classic in classic colors, turns heads wherever it goes. Chrome is like new. Extra gauges to make sure you know what's going on. Complete restoration was done several years ago – it is a great “driver”. The engine is a 350ci Chevy crate engine; it has a rebuilt Powerglide transmission (less than 100 miles on rebuild), and the grille and carpeting are new.”
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.