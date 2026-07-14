Auction ended.

350-Powered 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air Sport Coupe

Bid to $26,000 on 07/14/26
Result
350-Powered 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air Sport Coupe
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Ended Jul 14, 2026 at 6:50 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINVC570151477
Mileage indicated5,650 Miles TMU
LocationSpokane Valley, Washington
Engine350ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorRed & White
Interior colorSilver & Black

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Description

In 1957, the Tri-Five Chevrolet era came to a close and brought to market one of the most iconic ‘50s American vehicles, the 1957 Chevy Bel Air. It had large tailfins, a "twin rocket" hood design, lots of chrome, two-tone paint options, upscale interiors, and a wide range of available V8 engines.

They were also available in numerous body styles — including two- and four-door sedans, convertibles, and wagons, but it’s the two-door Sport Coupe models that enthusiasts and collectors desire to own most.

This '57 Bel Air underwent a refurbishment and modification process under prior ownership and was acquired by the seller about a year ago.

Its two-door pillarless Sport Coupe body wears a red and white finish, and the interior is trimmed in silver vinyl with textured black inserts.

Under the hood, a 350ci small-block V8 engine has been installed and is backed by a two-speed Powerglide automatic transmission that was reportedly rebuilt in April 2026.

Additional details include an Edelbrock intake manifold, valve covers, and air cleaner as well as a dual-exhaust system, auxiliary gauges, four-wheel drum brakes, and polished 15” American Racing Torq Thrust II wheels.

This 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air Sport Coupe is now offered with a clean Washington State title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Carbureted 350ci small-block Chevrolet engine

  • Two-speed Powerglide automatic transmission

  • Red and white paint

  • Silver and black upholstery

  • Polished 15” American Racing Torq Thrust II wheels

Factory Equipment

  • Two-door pillarless coupe

  • Bright exterior trim and gold accents

  • Tailfins

  • “Twin rocket" hood design

  • Drum Brakes

Modifications

  • Carbureted 350ci small-block Chevrolet engine

  • Polished 15” American Racing Torq Thrust II wheels

  • Auxiliary gauges

Servicing & Documentation

The seller states that the transmission was rebuilt in April 2026 and has about 100 miles. The grille and carpeting were replaced under current ownership.

Known Imperfections

  • No heater core

  • Gas gauge inoperative

Ownership History

The car was refurbished and modified under previous ownership and was acquired by the seller about a year ago.

Additional Information

From the seller: “A true classic in classic colors, turns heads wherever it goes. Chrome is like new. Extra gauges to make sure you know what's going on. Complete restoration was done several years ago – it is a great “driver”. The engine is a 350ci Chevy crate engine; it has a rebuilt Powerglide transmission (less than 100 miles on rebuild), and the grille and carpeting are new.”

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

350-Powered 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air Sport Coupe

Last bid
BurtB
BurtB
$26,000
Seller
1956Nomad
1956Nomad
EndedJul 14, 2026 at 6:50 PM UTC
Bids5
Views8,128

Comments & bids

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BurtB's avatar
BurtB
Jul 14 at 6:09 PM
$26,000bid placed 
KennethCantrell_1ycy's avatar
KennethCantrell_1ycy
Jul 2 at 1:07 AM
$25,750bid placed 
TerenceGallagher_fx21's avatar
TerenceGallagher_fx21
Jul 1 at 10:14 PM
$25,500bid placed 
Jaw1968's avatar
Jaw1968
Jul 1 at 3:50 AM
$25,000bid placed 
Lonestar132's avatar
Lonestar132
Jun 30 at 9:01 PM
$4,500bid placed 

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