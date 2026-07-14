Description

In 1957, the Tri-Five Chevrolet era came to a close and brought to market one of the most iconic ‘50s American vehicles, the 1957 Chevy Bel Air. It had large tailfins, a "twin rocket" hood design, lots of chrome, two-tone paint options, upscale interiors, and a wide range of available V8 engines.

They were also available in numerous body styles — including two- and four-door sedans, convertibles, and wagons, but it’s the two-door Sport Coupe models that enthusiasts and collectors desire to own most.

This '57 Bel Air underwent a refurbishment and modification process under prior ownership and was acquired by the seller about a year ago.

Its two-door pillarless Sport Coupe body wears a red and white finish, and the interior is trimmed in silver vinyl with textured black inserts.

Under the hood, a 350ci small-block V8 engine has been installed and is backed by a two-speed Powerglide automatic transmission that was reportedly rebuilt in April 2026.

Additional details include an Edelbrock intake manifold, valve covers, and air cleaner as well as a dual-exhaust system, auxiliary gauges, four-wheel drum brakes, and polished 15” American Racing Torq Thrust II wheels.

This 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air Sport Coupe is now offered with a clean Washington State title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Carbureted 350ci small-block Chevrolet engine

Two-speed Powerglide automatic transmission

Red and white paint

Silver and black upholstery

Polished 15” American Racing Torq Thrust II wheels

Factory Equipment

Two-door pillarless coupe

Bright exterior trim and gold accents

Tailfins

“Twin rocket" hood design

Drum Brakes

Modifications

Carbureted 350ci small-block Chevrolet engine

Polished 15” American Racing Torq Thrust II wheels

Auxiliary gauges

Servicing & Documentation

The seller states that the transmission was rebuilt in April 2026 and has about 100 miles. The grille and carpeting were replaced under current ownership.

Known Imperfections

No heater core

Gas gauge inoperative

Ownership History

The car was refurbished and modified under previous ownership and was acquired by the seller about a year ago.

Additional Information

From the seller: “A true classic in classic colors, turns heads wherever it goes. Chrome is like new. Extra gauges to make sure you know what's going on. Complete restoration was done several years ago – it is a great “driver”. The engine is a 350ci Chevy crate engine; it has a rebuilt Powerglide transmission (less than 100 miles on rebuild), and the grille and carpeting are new.”