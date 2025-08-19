454-Powered 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air Two-Door Sedan Pro Street
Ending Fri, Oct 02 at 6:05 PM UTC
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Description
The 1957 Chevrolet remains one of the most recognizable American automobiles ever built, celebrated for its jet-age tailfins, graceful curves, and distinctive hood-mounted rockets. It was offered in a wide range of body styles, including hardtops, two- and four-door sedans, convertibles, and station wagons, as well as base 150, mid-level 210, and premium Bel Air trim levels. And minus a handful of exceptions, every body style was available with any trim level.
This example features the two-door sedan “post” body style, along with top-tier Bel Air brightwork and accents on the grille, trunk lid, fenders, side windows, and fins. It is also a historical snapshot of the Pro Street craze that dominated 1990s hot rodding.
Reportedly an older frame-off restoration, this ’57 has been refinished in Corvette Torch Red paint. It has been equipped with a four-link rear suspension, runs a narrowed Pro Street style 9-inch rear end to fit wide rear wheels, and has a rake courtesy of oversize rear tires.
The custom interior features reupholstered gray and red seats, a full suite of aftermarket gauges, a tilt steering column with an aftermarket wheel, and lots of power and convenience upgrades including an aftermarket head unit. The car's 454ci big-block V8 is equipped with headers and period-correct SuperTrapp mufflers. That mill is connected to a three-speed automatic with Gear Vendors overdrive, with the torque turning a 3.50-geared positraction differential. And four-wheel disc brakes provide the much-needed stopping power to haul this machine down from speed.
This 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air Two Door Sedan is now offered with two key fobs, build documents, and a clean Ohio title in the seller's name.
Highlights
Reportedly refreshed Pro Street-style ’57 Chevy with huge meats and big-block V8 power
Refinished in Torch Red with gray and red upholstery
15” wheels
454ci Chevrolet V8
3-speed automatic transmission with aftermarket overdrive
Narrowed 9-inch rear end
4-wheel power disc brakes
Rack and pinion steering
Factory Equipment
“Post” Two Door Sedan styling
Bel Air gold trim on grille, fender louvers, fins, hood, and trunk
Bel Air stainless rear fin inserts and longer top fins
Bel Air unique dashboard design with gold script
The chassis number (VC57B165296) decodes as:
V – V8 model
C – Bel Air
57 – 1957
B – Baltimore, Maryland, assembly plant
165296 – Sequential production number
Modifications
Exterior & Frame:
All-steel body refinished in 1995 Corvette Torch Red
Undercarriage and frame painted red
Rack and pinion steering
Smoothed and painted firewall and wheel tubs
Recessed power antenna
Refreshed chrome and brightwork
Upgraded side-view mirrors
Third brake light
15” Billet Specialties 5-spoke wheels
Drivetrain:
454ci V8 engine
Chrome air cleaner, valve covers, and accessories
750-cfm Holley 4-barrel carburetor
Edelbrock Performer RPM aluminum intake manifold
Howard’s hydraulic roller camshaft
Hedman headers and 3” dual exhaust system with SuperTrapp mufflers
Accel HEI ignition system
BeCool aluminum radiator with dual electric fans
Custom firewall pass-throughs for fuel and A/C lines
TH-400 automatic transmission with Gear Vendors overdrive unit
Front-mounted trans fluid and engine oil coolers
Narrowed 9-inch rear end with 3.50 gears
Suspension & Brakes:
A-arm front, 4-link rear suspension with coil over shocks and front sway bar
4-wheel disc brakes w/red calipers
Interior:
Reupholstered in gray and red
AutoMeter cluster- and dash-mounted gauges including tachometer
Tilt column with aftermarket wheel and cruise control
Floor-mounted B&M shifter and overdrive control unit
Aftermarket dash insert and head unit
Billet knobs and pedals
Power front seats and windows
Seat belts
Keyless entry doors and trunk
Intermittent wipers
Center console with cupholders
Finished trunk with 22-gallon fuel cell, battery box, battery switch, and CD changer
Documentation
Build documents
Known Imperfections
A/C system has a leak
Images detailing the condition of the 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air Two-Door Sedan are presented in the gallery
Ownership History
The seller states, “This was a frame-off build, and the body is all steel.”
Included Items
2 key fobs and 3 keys
Build documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.