454-Powered 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air Two-Door Sedan Pro Street

8 days
$10,000
454-Powered 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air Two-Door Sedan Pro Street
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Ending Fri, Oct 02 at 6:05 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINVC57B165296
Mileage indicated44,700 Miles TMU
LocationCastalia, Ohio
Engine454ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleSedan
Exterior colorTorch Red
Interior colorGray/Red

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Video gallery

1957 Chevrolet Bel Air Post-Driving POV
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1957 Chevrolet Bel Air Post-Engine Bay
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1957 Chevrolet Bel Air Post-Interior
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1957 Chevrolet Bel Air Post-Interior 2
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1957 Chevrolet Bel Air Post-Walk Around
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1957 Chevrolet Bel Air Post-Walk Around 2
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Description

The 1957 Chevrolet remains one of the most recognizable American automobiles ever built, celebrated for its jet-age tailfins, graceful curves, and distinctive hood-mounted rockets. It was offered in a wide range of body styles, including hardtops, two- and four-door sedans, convertibles, and station wagons, as well as base 150, mid-level 210, and premium Bel Air trim levels. And minus a handful of exceptions, every body style was available with any trim level.

This example features the two-door sedan “post” body style, along with top-tier Bel Air brightwork and accents on the grille, trunk lid, fenders, side windows, and fins. It is also a historical snapshot of the Pro Street craze that dominated 1990s hot rodding.

Reportedly an older frame-off restoration, this ’57 has been refinished in Corvette Torch Red paint. It has been equipped with a four-link rear suspension, runs a narrowed Pro Street style 9-inch rear end to fit wide rear wheels, and has a rake courtesy of oversize rear tires.

The custom interior features reupholstered gray and red seats, a full suite of aftermarket gauges, a tilt steering column with an aftermarket wheel, and lots of power and convenience upgrades including an aftermarket head unit. The car's 454ci big-block V8 is equipped with headers and period-correct SuperTrapp mufflers. That mill is connected to a three-speed automatic with Gear Vendors overdrive, with the torque turning a 3.50-geared positraction differential. And four-wheel disc brakes provide the much-needed stopping power to haul this machine down from speed.

This 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air Two Door Sedan is now offered with two key fobs, build documents, and a clean Ohio title in the seller's name.

Highlights

  • Reportedly refreshed Pro Street-style ’57 Chevy with huge meats and big-block V8 power

  • Refinished in Torch Red with gray and red upholstery

  • 15” wheels

  • 454ci Chevrolet V8

  • 3-speed automatic transmission with aftermarket overdrive

  • Narrowed 9-inch rear end

  • 4-wheel power disc brakes

  • Rack and pinion steering

Factory Equipment

  • “Post” Two Door Sedan styling

  • Bel Air gold trim on grille, fender louvers, fins, hood, and trunk

  • Bel Air stainless rear fin inserts and longer top fins

  • Bel Air unique dashboard design with gold script

  • The chassis number (VC57B165296) decodes as:

    • V – V8 model

    • C – Bel Air

    • 57 – 1957

    • B – Baltimore, Maryland, assembly plant

    • 165296 – Sequential production number

Modifications

  • Exterior & Frame:

    • All-steel body refinished in 1995 Corvette Torch Red

    • Undercarriage and frame painted red

    • Rack and pinion steering

    • Smoothed and painted firewall and wheel tubs

    • Recessed power antenna

    • Refreshed chrome and brightwork

    • Upgraded side-view mirrors

    • Third brake light

    • 15” Billet Specialties 5-spoke wheels

  • Drivetrain:

    • 454ci V8 engine

    • Chrome air cleaner, valve covers, and accessories

    • 750-cfm Holley 4-barrel carburetor

    • Edelbrock Performer RPM aluminum intake manifold

    • Howard’s hydraulic roller camshaft

    • Hedman headers and 3” dual exhaust system with SuperTrapp mufflers

    • Accel HEI ignition system

    • BeCool aluminum radiator with dual electric fans

    • Custom firewall pass-throughs for fuel and A/C lines

    • TH-400 automatic transmission with Gear Vendors overdrive unit

    • Front-mounted trans fluid and engine oil coolers

    • Narrowed 9-inch rear end with 3.50 gears

  • Suspension & Brakes:

    • A-arm front, 4-link rear suspension with coil over shocks and front sway bar

    • 4-wheel disc brakes w/red calipers

  • Interior:

    • Reupholstered in gray and red

    • AutoMeter cluster- and dash-mounted gauges including tachometer

    • Tilt column with aftermarket wheel and cruise control

    • Floor-mounted B&M shifter and overdrive control unit

    • Aftermarket dash insert and head unit

    • Billet knobs and pedals

    • Power front seats and windows

    • Seat belts

    • Keyless entry doors and trunk

    • Intermittent wipers

    • Center console with cupholders

    • Finished trunk with 22-gallon fuel cell, battery box, battery switch, and CD changer

Documentation

  • Build documents

Known Imperfections

  • A/C system has a leak

  • Images detailing the condition of the 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air Two-Door Sedan are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

The seller states, “This was a frame-off build, and the body is all steel.”

Included Items

  • 2 key fobs and 3 keys

  • Build documents

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

454-Powered 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air Two-Door Sedan Pro Street

Current bid
Frank73160
Frank73160
$10,000
Seller
HenryTchevy
HenryTchevy
EndingFri, Oct 02 at 6:05 PM UTC
Bids8
Views2,886

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